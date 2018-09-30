Used 2018 Cadillac ATS
- Fun to drive, thanks to sharp handling and steering
- Optional manual transmission is rare in this class
- The back seat and trunk are small compared to competitors
- Turbo four-cylinder engine is noisy and not that fuel-efficient
- Many interior controls and ergonomics are more clever than functional
With its eye-catching angular sheet metal, the 2018 Cadillac ATS sedan stands out among today's crop of small luxury sedans. These are qualities to be appreciated if you think that most other car makers utilize conservative styling and design to the point of drabness. A light curb weight, a choice of turbocharged four-cylinder and V6 engines, precision handling and even an optional manual transmission give the ATS legitimate performance chops.
The ATS sedan is respectably comfortable as well. But there are downsides. The ATS sacrifices some function with its tidy cabin dimensions, cramped back seat and small trunk. The four-cylinder sounds raspy and coarse at high rpm. We've also found the touchscreen tech interface (called CUE for Cadillac User Experience) slow and awkward compared to the competition, although a new-generation system in this 2018 model may remedy that.
Success in this crowded, competitive segment is a tall order. The ATS isn't necessarily faster or more efficient than its rivals, which include the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. But it is competitive, and that's enough to warrant consideration for your next luxury sport coupe.
Cadillac ATS models
The 2018 Cadillac ATS sedan is offered in four trim levels: base, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Premium Performance.
The base and Luxury trims come with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine (272 horsepower, 295 pound-feet of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic or a six-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional, but only with the automatic transmission. The Premium Luxury and Premium Performance trims come with a 3.6-liter V6 engine (335 hp, 285 lb-ft) paired to an eight-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional on Premium Luxury. Premium Performance trims are rear-wheel-drive only.
Key standard features for the base trim include 18-inch wheels, heated side mirrors, a rearview camera, keyless entry and ignition, power-adjustable front seats and simulated leather upholstery. Tech features include the revamped CUE interface with an 8-inch touchscreen display, OnStar services (with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi hotspot), Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, wireless device charging, three USB ports, and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with satellite radio.
The Luxury trim adds adaptive xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, additional front-seat power adjustments, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a navigation system and driver-position memory settings. The optional Safety and Security package adds driver assistance features such as forward collision alert, lane departure warning and intervention, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic high beams and automatic wipers.
Picking the Premium Luxury gets you the Safety and Security package as standard plus a sunroof.
The Premium Performance trim includes all the previously mentioned features, plus high-performance tires, a sport-tuned suspension, adaptive suspension dampers, a limited-slip rear differential, a head-up display and a power-adjustable steering column.
Many standard features on the upper trims are optional on lower trims. The Driver Assist package, available on the Premium Luxury and Premium Performance trims, adds the head-up display, adaptive cruise control and advanced safety technologies, including forward and rearward collision mitigation and automatic emergency braking.
The Track package, available only on the Premium Performance trim, adds a heavy-duty engine cooling fan and upgraded brake pads. All rear-wheel-drive base, Luxury and Premium Luxury trims can add the V-Sport Performance Suspension Upgrade package, which adds 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and high-performance tires.
Trim tested
I recently purchased a new 2018 Cadillac ATS after years of service from my Lexus ES 350. There are pros and cons to both vehicles for comparison sake. The Lexus was much more comfortable and smooth, but the performance, handling, acceleration of the Cadillac is far superior. If you are looking for a classic Cadillac cruiser DO NOT BUY THIS CAR. But if you are looking for a fun to drive luxury compact, this car is for you.
|Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|335 hp @ 6800 rpm
|4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 5
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|272 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Premium Performance 4dr Sedan
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MPG
|20 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 5
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|335 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MPG
|20 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 5
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|335 hp @ 6800 rpm
Our experts like the ATS models:
- Full-Color Head-Up Display
- Informs the driver of valuable information such as current speed, navigation prompts, entertainment information and status of driver aids.
- Teen Driver
- Helps owners set restrictions on vehicle functions and speed for younger drivers to help reduce distraction.
- Side Blind Zone Alert
- Warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot by flashing a light in the sideview mirror.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.1%
Is the Cadillac ATS a good car?
Is the Cadillac ATS reliable?
Is the 2018 Cadillac ATS a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2018 Cadillac ATS?
The least-expensive 2018 Cadillac ATS is the 2018 Cadillac ATS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,895.
Other versions include:
- Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $46,295
- 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $36,895
- Premium Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $47,295
- Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $44,295
- 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $34,895
- Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $38,695
- Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $40,695
The compact luxury sport sedan category is extremely competitive, so Cadillac makes the 2018 ATS enticing for those who prefer aggressive design and sporty handling. The 2018 Cadillac ATS is offered in four trim levels: the base ATS, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Premium Performance. Two engines are available: a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (272 hp) or a 3.6-liter V6 (335 hp).
Most of the technology equipment that is standard on the ATS is optional on its imported competitors. For example, the ATS includes a 4G LTE data modem that lets you create an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot. It also comes with an 8-inch touchscreen center display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound system.
One trim above the standard ATS, the Luxury, adds power-adjustable leather seats, heated front seats and steering wheel, driver-position memory settings, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote start and a navigation system. A 60/40-split folding rear seat, a 110-volt outlet, and front and rear parking sensors further increase the ATS' functionality.
The Premium Luxury trim takes performance and safety up a notch and should match up well with premium versions of sport sedans from Germany. The smoother and more powerful V6 engine is standard, as is a Driver Awareness package that includes lane keeping and lane departure assist, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision alert and automatic windshield wipers. The Premium Luxury also adds a sunroof, adaptive xenon headlamps and illuminating exterior door handles.
Finally, the Premium Performance adds performance-enhancing functions such as adaptive suspension dampers, summer tires, mechanical limited-slip differential, an external oil cooler and larger engine cooler. A color head-up display and power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel round out the additional features.
If you like the low starting price, the long list of standard features or the sporty options, let Edmunds help you find and buy the right 2018 Cadillac ATS compact sport sedan for you.
The Used 2018 Cadillac ATS is offered in the following submodels: ATS Sedan. Available styles include Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Premium Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 Cadillac ATS and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2018 ATS 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 ATS.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Cadillac ATS for sale near. There are currently 18 new 2018 ATSES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $22,470 and mileage as low as 10376 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2018 Cadillac ATS.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
