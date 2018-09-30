More about the 2018 Cadillac ATS

The compact luxury sport sedan category is extremely competitive, so Cadillac makes the 2018 ATS enticing for those who prefer aggressive design and sporty handling. The 2018 Cadillac ATS is offered in four trim levels: the base ATS, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Premium Performance. Two engines are available: a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (272 hp) or a 3.6-liter V6 (335 hp). Most of the technology equipment that is standard on the ATS is optional on its imported competitors. For example, the ATS includes a 4G LTE data modem that lets you create an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot. It also comes with an 8-inch touchscreen center display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound system. One trim above the standard ATS, the Luxury, adds power-adjustable leather seats, heated front seats and steering wheel, driver-position memory settings, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote start and a navigation system. A 60/40-split folding rear seat, a 110-volt outlet, and front and rear parking sensors further increase the ATS' functionality. The Premium Luxury trim takes performance and safety up a notch and should match up well with premium versions of sport sedans from Germany. The smoother and more powerful V6 engine is standard, as is a Driver Awareness package that includes lane keeping and lane departure assist, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision alert and automatic windshield wipers. The Premium Luxury also adds a sunroof, adaptive xenon headlamps and illuminating exterior door handles. Finally, the Premium Performance adds performance-enhancing functions such as adaptive suspension dampers, summer tires, mechanical limited-slip differential, an external oil cooler and larger engine cooler. A color head-up display and power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel round out the additional features. If you like the low starting price, the long list of standard features or the sporty options, let Edmunds help you find and buy the right 2018 Cadillac ATS compact sport sedan for you.

Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Overview

The Used 2018 Cadillac ATS is offered in the following submodels: ATS Sedan. Available styles include Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Premium Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

