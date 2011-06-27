Estimated values
2013 Lexus IS 350 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,150
|$18,759
|$20,973
|Clean
|$15,235
|$17,674
|$19,723
|Average
|$13,406
|$15,505
|$17,223
|Rough
|$11,577
|$13,335
|$14,723
Estimated values
2013 Lexus IS 350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,467
|$18,096
|$20,322
|Clean
|$14,591
|$17,049
|$19,111
|Average
|$12,839
|$14,956
|$16,689
|Rough
|$11,087
|$12,863
|$14,266