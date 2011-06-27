Used 2004 Lexus GX 470 Consumer Reviews

SN , 08/01/2017 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A)

I bought this in 2012, 8 years old, 98,000 miles and it looked brand new. I was replacing an old Land Cruiser - wife wanted something nicer inside and newer, an found out this is an off-shoot of the Land Cruiser. Dealer wisely let me take it home and there was no going back. Five years later, 185,000 miles and it rides like new, quiet and smooth. Replaced all brakes and rotors, which was fairly expensive, replaced the radiator (which I expected after reading up on it), and that's about it. By far the nicest car I've ever owned, and for years I bought all new cars (because of a family discount). We've used it for family trips in the winter in Michigan because it handles the weather so much. I could go on. Everything on it seems to be made with excellence. Every little feature still worked when I got it. Highly recommended. Keep in mind, it does only get about 15-18 mpg (still get about that), but consider that it is FULL TIME 4WD (not all-wheel), and it is a heavy vehicle. Also, if you have a lot of kids, when they get bigger, the third row is cramped. If you have eight people in the vehicle, there is very little storage, so you'll need a top box for trips, especially in the winter (in West Michigan, anyway). Update 2/1/2019. Still fantastic. Got new rims because the other ones were starting to peel/rust. I really like them - just some nice aftermarkets. Also, just replaced one headlight. I've had a few of the other lights burn out and I've replaced them with LEDs where I can. I don't wash it much, but the paint they used in the factory really looks nice when it cleans up - noticeably nicer than much newer black cars of other brands.