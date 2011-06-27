Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Consumer Reviews
Problems from the start
Wheel alignment, computer problem i went back to service three times in a month. The gas tank keeps showing no gas when there is full tank. The service is horrible at the dealership. Looking to pull out of the contract
Supercharger in Samana
I live in Samana, Dominican Republic. A region with lots of mountains and dirt roads. I come from Toyota diesel Prado, then Volkswagen Touareg diesel, then BMW x6 diesel and after that the LR SS. Changed the BMW into a LR because the X6 is to low for the sandy roads here in Samana. Bought LR new in sept 2010, model 2011. Changed tires from 40-45 for the roads here as well. Very comfortable car in al ways. Always and very suffucient power. Offroad nothing. Totally shit. And maintenance you can not imagen. At this moment second time in garage for changing the suspension system and connections. And the funny part, now out of the guarantee, after 51.000 km.
This car meets all of my high expectations...so far!
1. I love driving this car. I am 6'2" and weight 230lbs. I am uncomfortable in 95%+ of all cars I sit in. Some of you will understand this. 2. The new standard 375hp V-8 is super smooth and faster from 0-60 than all 17 cars I have owned minus a 911 and a Mini Cooper S. The sport mode is really not necessary, but if you want to beat 29 of 30 cars off the line, sport mode is available to you. 3. The nav is noy super hig tech, but it works well and the is easy to use once you unlearn your old nav system. 4. The interior of this SUV is of a very high quality. It is my favorite. Even better than a MB E320 I once thought could not be improved upon. 5. I feel very safe in this car. 6. No regrets.
A true SUV, with a Punch!
I have only owned the car for a month with no problems to report. It is a 2011 RRS w/ Luxury Package, Fuji White w/ Almond interior. A different driving experience coming from a GL450, X-5 and a QX56. This is bar none the most fun to drive SUV with a build quality that can not be matched. With the 5 liter engine @ 375 hp definitely has enough power when you need it, the exhaust note sounds great when just at cruising speeds. The interior & center stack is really situated nicely and has a regal look and feel as well. If you are in the market for a RRS go get one and don't waste time, hard to find, not that available.
Best vehicle EVER!
I have owned several luxury vehicles over the years and this SUV is my all time favorite! This is the first Range Rover we purchased and I cannot find any other SUV on the market that I would rather own. This car has been pristine and we have had absolutely no issues other than minor items that are easily repairable. I love the fact you only have to take it to the dealer once a year for service and that is it! It is a dream to drive and is versatile enough for a fancy date night, trip to the beach, or lugging kids around town. I downsized from a larger SUV and wondered if I would miss the extra room but what I ended up NOT missing was having to park a huge SUV in tiny spaces! I would highly recommend this vehicle. There is no other like it on the market- trust me I have looked at them all!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Range Rover Sport
Related Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles