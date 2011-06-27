Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Love the seats
I have sat in both the front and back seats and I there great. I have a bad neck and on long drives my neck never bothers me. This is coming from a man that traded in a Cadillac for the hybrid. The mileage is exactly what the review say, a bit lower than other of the same size, especially in colder weather. Overall though I am very happy with the car
Best Deal and pleasent suprize
Bought new and got an awesome deal, love the car more than I thought and so have the people who have ridden in it.
Only thing good is warranty
Car does not get anywhere near advertised mileage, it varies depending on which gas station you use. but my V8 Mustang GT gets better mileage on the highway. The taillights fill with moisture all the time, had them replaced 8 times still do it. The trunk comes open when it wants, the bluetooth does not sync have the time. Worst of all is resell paid 36k after 10k miles it is worth $16,500 should have never switched from Toyota
Seats are horrible & not comfortable
The back seats are so laid back you cannot straighten yourself up. The passenger front seat is so low that you feel like you are sitting in a pod. If someone is seated behind this seat you cannot move it back either. So most time your knees are touching the glove compartment. It is exceptionally good with gas. All other things are ok in this car.
This thing has 4 wheels and an engine!
I don't think KIA knows what the term hybrid means!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I can get a 6 cylinder Honda sedan that will give me the same mileage as this junk! Passenger seat feels like your liteally sitting on the floor! you see jack from the seat! The rear view from the drivers seat is a joke as well!
