  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Optima Hybrid
  4. Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 Optima Hybrid
5(22%)4(45%)3(11%)2(0%)1(22%)
3.4
9 reviews
Write a review
See all Optima Hybrids for sale
List Price
$11,999
Used Optima Hybrid for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love the seats

Jim, 11/06/2015
EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

I have sat in both the front and back seats and I there great. I have a bad neck and on long drives my neck never bothers me. This is coming from a man that traded in a Cadillac for the hybrid. The mileage is exactly what the review say, a bit lower than other of the same size, especially in colder weather. Overall though I am very happy with the car

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Best Deal and pleasent suprize

David, 05/19/2017
EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

Bought new and got an awesome deal, love the car more than I thought and so have the people who have ridden in it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Only thing good is warranty

Josh, 08/22/2017
EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Car does not get anywhere near advertised mileage, it varies depending on which gas station you use. but my V8 Mustang GT gets better mileage on the highway. The taillights fill with moisture all the time, had them replaced 8 times still do it. The trunk comes open when it wants, the bluetooth does not sync have the time. Worst of all is resell paid 36k after 10k miles it is worth $16,500 should have never switched from Toyota

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Seats are horrible & not comfortable

Luz Mendoza, 10/27/2015
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
8 of 12 people found this review helpful

The back seats are so laid back you cannot straighten yourself up. The passenger front seat is so low that you feel like you are sitting in a pod. If someone is seated behind this seat you cannot move it back either. So most time your knees are touching the glove compartment. It is exceptionally good with gas. All other things are ok in this car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

This thing has 4 wheels and an engine!

Tesh, 03/30/2017
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
6 of 10 people found this review helpful

I don't think KIA knows what the term hybrid means!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I can get a 6 cylinder Honda sedan that will give me the same mileage as this junk! Passenger seat feels like your liteally sitting on the floor! you see jack from the seat! The rear view from the drivers seat is a joke as well!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Optima Hybrids for sale

Related Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles