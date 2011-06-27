Overall rating

We're just going to get this out of the way right now: Time has not been kind to the Jeep Patriot. It debuted for the 2007 model year and has carried on without a full redesign ever since. A decade later, the 2017 Patriot's plasticky interior, rough ride quality and intrusive road noise are throwbacks to those troubled DaimerChrysler days. It's a similar theme under its hood where neither of the available four-cylinder engines is a standout for performance or fuel economy. If you order the Freedom Drive II package (which gives the Patriot some light off-road ability, one of its few major selling points), for example, you're looking at a rather unimpressive EPA combined rating of 21 mpg. Some competing models get closer to 30 mpg.

Simply put, the Patriot isn't for those shoppers who want a modern interior, class-leading fuel economy, a relaxed ride or the latest in-car tech. But it does have a few benefits. As mentioned above, the Patriot will handle off-road obstacles better than competitors when equipped with Freedom Drive II. It's also inexpensive, potentially undercutting other small crossover SUVs by thousands of dollars when purchased new. Tempering that, however, is that fact that the base Sport does without some features most people have come to take for granted, such as power accessories and air-conditioning, and will likely need to be added as options.

We recommend many competitors if you're in the market for a small SUV. Jeep's own Renegade is a more stylish and modern alternative, and you can still go off the beaten path effectively in the Trailhawk version. If keeping your crossover on the road is more your scene, check out the 2017 Honda HR-V, which boasts a large cargo area and excellent fuel economy. We also like the 2017 Mazda CX-3 for its blend of sporty handling and impressive cabin materials. These vehicles might end up costing you a little more up front than the Patriot. But as the old saw goes, you get what you pay for.

The front-wheel-drive Sport and Latitude trims come standard with antilock brakes that include front discs and rear drums. All Patriots with Freedom Drive I or Freedom Drive II get disc brakes front and rear. Traction and stability control are standard regardless, as are front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Patriot came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet, an average distance for this class.

In government crash testing, the Patriot received four stars (out of a possible five) for overall protection, with five stars for side protection and a rather alarming three-star rating for front impacts. More scoring comes from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which gave the Patriot its highest rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. But the IIHS downgraded the Patriot to the worst score of Poor in the small-overlap front-impact test.