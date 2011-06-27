  1. Home
2017 Jeep Patriot Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 Jeep Patriot Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,959$13,371$14,861
Clean$11,662$13,034$14,476
Average$11,069$12,360$13,705
Rough$10,475$11,686$12,934
Sell my 2017 Jeep Patriot with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Patriot near you
2017 Jeep Patriot Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Outstanding$10,488$11,882$13,353
Clean$10,227$11,583$13,007
Average$9,707$10,984$12,314
Rough$9,186$10,385$11,621
2017 Jeep Patriot High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Outstanding$12,850$14,129$15,481
Clean$12,532$13,773$15,079
Average$11,894$13,061$14,276
Rough$11,256$12,348$13,473
2017 Jeep Patriot Sport SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Outstanding$9,828$10,959$12,152
Clean$9,584$10,683$11,837
Average$9,096$10,130$11,207
Rough$8,608$9,578$10,576
2017 Jeep Patriot Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$13,722$15,030$16,413
Clean$13,382$14,651$15,987
Average$12,701$13,893$15,136
Rough$12,020$13,136$14,284
2017 Jeep Patriot 75th Anniversary Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$13,078$14,381$15,760
Clean$12,753$14,019$15,351
Average$12,104$13,294$14,534
Rough$11,455$12,569$13,716
2017 Jeep Patriot Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$11,128$12,627$14,209
Clean$10,852$12,309$13,840
Average$10,300$11,673$13,103
Rough$9,747$11,036$12,366
2017 Jeep Patriot 75th Anniversary Edition 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$11,472$12,560$13,710
Clean$11,187$12,243$13,354
Average$10,618$11,610$12,643
Rough$10,048$10,977$11,932
2017 Jeep Patriot High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$14,631$15,921$17,286
Clean$14,268$15,520$16,837
Average$13,542$14,717$15,941
Rough$12,815$13,914$15,044
2017 Jeep Patriot Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Outstanding$9,619$10,963$12,380
Clean$9,380$10,687$12,059
Average$8,903$10,134$11,417
Rough$8,425$9,581$10,775
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Jeep Patriot on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Jeep Patriot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,380 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,687 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Jeep Patriot. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Jeep Patriot and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2017 Jeep Patriot is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.