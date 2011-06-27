Estimated values
2017 Jeep Patriot Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,959
|$13,371
|$14,861
|Clean
|$11,662
|$13,034
|$14,476
|Average
|$11,069
|$12,360
|$13,705
|Rough
|$10,475
|$11,686
|$12,934
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Patriot Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,488
|$11,882
|$13,353
|Clean
|$10,227
|$11,583
|$13,007
|Average
|$9,707
|$10,984
|$12,314
|Rough
|$9,186
|$10,385
|$11,621
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Patriot High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,850
|$14,129
|$15,481
|Clean
|$12,532
|$13,773
|$15,079
|Average
|$11,894
|$13,061
|$14,276
|Rough
|$11,256
|$12,348
|$13,473
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Patriot Sport SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,828
|$10,959
|$12,152
|Clean
|$9,584
|$10,683
|$11,837
|Average
|$9,096
|$10,130
|$11,207
|Rough
|$8,608
|$9,578
|$10,576
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Patriot Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,722
|$15,030
|$16,413
|Clean
|$13,382
|$14,651
|$15,987
|Average
|$12,701
|$13,893
|$15,136
|Rough
|$12,020
|$13,136
|$14,284
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Patriot 75th Anniversary Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,078
|$14,381
|$15,760
|Clean
|$12,753
|$14,019
|$15,351
|Average
|$12,104
|$13,294
|$14,534
|Rough
|$11,455
|$12,569
|$13,716
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Patriot Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,128
|$12,627
|$14,209
|Clean
|$10,852
|$12,309
|$13,840
|Average
|$10,300
|$11,673
|$13,103
|Rough
|$9,747
|$11,036
|$12,366
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Patriot 75th Anniversary Edition 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,472
|$12,560
|$13,710
|Clean
|$11,187
|$12,243
|$13,354
|Average
|$10,618
|$11,610
|$12,643
|Rough
|$10,048
|$10,977
|$11,932
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Patriot High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,631
|$15,921
|$17,286
|Clean
|$14,268
|$15,520
|$16,837
|Average
|$13,542
|$14,717
|$15,941
|Rough
|$12,815
|$13,914
|$15,044
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Patriot Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,619
|$10,963
|$12,380
|Clean
|$9,380
|$10,687
|$12,059
|Average
|$8,903
|$10,134
|$11,417
|Rough
|$8,425
|$9,581
|$10,775