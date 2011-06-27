Used 2017 Jeep Patriot Consumer Reviews

2nd Patriot, even better than the first! Banjo , 06/05/2017 Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 47 of 47 people found this review helpful This is my second Patriot, after owning a FWD 2012 Altitude Ed. with the CVT. I can definitely say the 6spd unit is an improvement in every way. Worth every penny getting a 4x4 over a FWD. Gas mileage is only slightly less, but I drive mostly highway so I barely notice a diff at all. It may not be the quietest on the hwy, but I don't think it is all that much louder than my Acura trade-in was. Rides very well on city streets with the Goodyear Wranglers, especially given the ohio road conditions. Uconnect is pretty basic, but gets the job done. There is something to be said for no distracting screens in a car these days. I test drove this back to back with the new renegade expecting the renegade to crush it, but I actually much preferred the look and feel of the Pat. Looking forward to many more years of enjoyment. The Sport SE package has every thing I wanted, and nothing I didn't - perfect bang for your buck. Out the door for under 20k on a brand new Jeep 4x4 is too good to pass up. **6 month update** Still loving my Pat. I have put over 12k on it since June and have had zero issues. Decent highway cruiser, and averaging about 26 mpg with my mostly highway commute. Has survived a couple big ikea trips and can haul most anything in the back. Forgot how comfortable the front seats were, and the storage nooks are great for phone/wallet etc. Definitely recommend upgrading the headlight bulbs and speakers, but both of those take about 15 minutes to do, super simple. Looking forward to many more miles and having some fun in the snow this winter. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A Tough Little Jeep Jerry , 04/10/2017 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 34 of 34 people found this review helpful We have owned the Patriot for over a year. Having last owned a Grand Cherokee, the Patriot does not ride as smooth or quiet, but it is satisfactory. Handling and braking are superb. The 2.4 liter has plenty of power for passing. Mileage is consistently around 26 mpg. Being FWD/4X4 makes for great traction on snow and ice in the mountains where live (elevation 3,000'). Our big dogs fit comfortably in the back. We are about to endeavor in full-time motor home travel with the Patriot as a "toad". At 3,600# it is just right for towing on a dolly and should give us great service for all climates and terrain. The six speed/manual transmission allows for downshifting on mountain roads without excessive braking as the "flat-landers" tend to do. So far, no issues to complain about. For the money, the Patriot is a good buy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

It's a Jeep mpearson , 05/11/2017 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful The main criticism I see from professional reviews is the outdated styling and recommend the more updated Jeep Renegade. If you don't like the more old-school boxy Jeep look and you prefer something that looks like a high top gym shoe, then get the Renegade ;-) . Otherwise, I love the straight-forward basic look, function, and feel. As much as I love having all the fancy bells and whistles on a SUV, I just see as more stuff to break further down the road. I haven't had the vehicle for that long so I can't comment on it's reliability just yet. I do recommend the 2.4L engine over the 2.0L for a that little extra oomph. Patriots/Compasses don't have the greatest acceleration. Not bad but not great. This is supposed to be the last year for the Patriot. If that's true, dealerships will probably be offering nice discounts to clear out their remaining stock. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Northern vehicle for crappy road conditions Christy Oslund , 01/11/2017 Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 49 of 51 people found this review helpful I've now had this Jeep several years. Bought during a winter where we regularly received 6 inches overnight and plow trucks were leaving my former car stuck in my driveway every morning. The Jeep has handled these conditions admirably; under the worst conditions the 4 wheel drive adds an element of grip and helps get up and down steep, poorly cleared streets. I've always driven 'practical' vs. plush vehicles, so from my point of view, this is a comfortable vehicle to drive. My first with heated, leather seats and honestly - I love them. So why not a 5 star rating? The driver's door often creaks on opening and I do have some concerns about how this will hold up long term. My need to get over rough roads and living with extreme winters though, made the clearance and 4 wheel capacity of the Jeep more important. Sure, if I was going to spend at least another ten to twenty thousand, I could buy a vehicle that was equally good on rough roads and more likely to hold up better over time. I'd rather spend a lot less up front, and re-evaluate my needs in four or five years, by which time car technology will have taken a few more steps. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value