Estimated values
2016 Jeep Patriot 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,466
|$11,918
|$13,397
|Clean
|$10,183
|$11,590
|$13,014
|Average
|$9,618
|$10,933
|$12,247
|Rough
|$9,053
|$10,275
|$11,480
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Patriot High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,836
|$12,285
|$13,763
|Clean
|$10,544
|$11,947
|$13,369
|Average
|$9,959
|$11,269
|$12,581
|Rough
|$9,374
|$10,592
|$11,793
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Patriot High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,328
|$13,825
|$15,352
|Clean
|$11,995
|$13,444
|$14,912
|Average
|$11,330
|$12,681
|$14,033
|Rough
|$10,664
|$11,919
|$13,155
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Patriot Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,369
|$10,978
|$12,614
|Clean
|$9,116
|$10,676
|$12,253
|Average
|$8,610
|$10,070
|$11,531
|Rough
|$8,104
|$9,465
|$10,809
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Patriot Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,824
|$10,324
|$11,848
|Clean
|$8,586
|$10,040
|$11,509
|Average
|$8,110
|$9,470
|$10,831
|Rough
|$7,634
|$8,901
|$10,152
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Patriot Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,624
|$13,121
|$14,647
|Clean
|$11,310
|$12,759
|$14,227
|Average
|$10,683
|$12,036
|$13,389
|Rough
|$10,055
|$11,312
|$12,550
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Patriot Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,118
|$11,670
|$13,249
|Clean
|$9,845
|$11,349
|$12,870
|Average
|$9,299
|$10,705
|$12,111
|Rough
|$8,753
|$10,061
|$11,353
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Patriot 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,919
|$10,134
|$11,371
|Clean
|$8,678
|$9,855
|$11,046
|Average
|$8,197
|$9,296
|$10,395
|Rough
|$7,715
|$8,737
|$9,744
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Patriot Sport SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,261
|$9,506
|$10,774
|Clean
|$8,038
|$9,244
|$10,466
|Average
|$7,593
|$8,720
|$9,849
|Rough
|$7,147
|$8,196
|$9,232
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Patriot Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,080
|$9,514
|$10,970
|Clean
|$7,862
|$9,252
|$10,656
|Average
|$7,426
|$8,727
|$10,028
|Rough
|$6,990
|$8,203
|$9,400