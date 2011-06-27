  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Patriot 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,466$11,918$13,397
Clean$10,183$11,590$13,014
Average$9,618$10,933$12,247
Rough$9,053$10,275$11,480
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Patriot High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,836$12,285$13,763
Clean$10,544$11,947$13,369
Average$9,959$11,269$12,581
Rough$9,374$10,592$11,793
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Patriot High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,328$13,825$15,352
Clean$11,995$13,444$14,912
Average$11,330$12,681$14,033
Rough$10,664$11,919$13,155
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Patriot Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,369$10,978$12,614
Clean$9,116$10,676$12,253
Average$8,610$10,070$11,531
Rough$8,104$9,465$10,809
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Patriot Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,824$10,324$11,848
Clean$8,586$10,040$11,509
Average$8,110$9,470$10,831
Rough$7,634$8,901$10,152
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Patriot Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,624$13,121$14,647
Clean$11,310$12,759$14,227
Average$10,683$12,036$13,389
Rough$10,055$11,312$12,550
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Patriot Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,118$11,670$13,249
Clean$9,845$11,349$12,870
Average$9,299$10,705$12,111
Rough$8,753$10,061$11,353
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Patriot 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,919$10,134$11,371
Clean$8,678$9,855$11,046
Average$8,197$9,296$10,395
Rough$7,715$8,737$9,744
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Patriot Sport SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,261$9,506$10,774
Clean$8,038$9,244$10,466
Average$7,593$8,720$9,849
Rough$7,147$8,196$9,232
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Patriot Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,080$9,514$10,970
Clean$7,862$9,252$10,656
Average$7,426$8,727$10,028
Rough$6,990$8,203$9,400
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Jeep Patriot on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Jeep Patriot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,862 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,252 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Jeep Patriot. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Jeep Patriot and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Jeep Patriot ranges from $6,990 to $10,970, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Jeep Patriot is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.