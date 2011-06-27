Used 2016 Jeep Patriot Consumer Reviews

Great Buy!!! Nick , 02/15/2016 Sport SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 58 of 58 people found this review helpful The Jeep Patriot is a great purchase - a great combination of all factors we needed to take into account. Mileage is okay; room is quite spacious. The big key for us was to have a second vehicle that handles the snow pretty well. We had a Jeep Wrangler for years. We live in the hills in Kentucky and when it snows heavily the roads are not well kept so we need something that can handle deep snow, slippery conditions, and can handle peaks/valleys/curves in heavy snow. The Patriot FDII WIth Low Gear is just like owning a manual transmission in the snow in the hills. The low gear reduces speed (you can shift from D to L as you go down a hill) and never go higher than 3-4 mph without touching the brakes. And when going up hills in the snow, it doesnt even slip. And now we have a vehicle that can pull our trailer, get decent gas mileage and have a vehicle that is easy to drive in all conditions. It's been a great purchase! The expert reviews are not high on the Patriot (doesnt have a lot of fancy bells/whistles - technology) but the owner reviews are usually pretty positive. Very reliable/dependable and good purchase for its price. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Made it through "Snowmeggedan" LP , 01/22/2016 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 44 of 44 people found this review helpful My husband and I just bought our Patriot on Tuesday 01/19/16. We live in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee. Our purpose for purchasing a 4x4 was for me to be able to get off our mountain ridge to make it to work. Our Jeep Cherokee is a freaking mountain goat so we decided to look at the Jeep product line again. We chose the Patriot. Less than 24 hours after purchase I had to challenge this vehicle with the ice/snow obstacle course of our three switchbacks and it handled it with ease. I love the stability and especially love the Hill Start Assist. Looking forward to the next snow storm. Update: 01/25/2017 We have now had our Patriot for a year. "Still Lovin It". We are even thinking about getting a second one. Guess that sums it up! Update: 01/26/2020 We still have our Patriot and have been pleased with its performance and reliability thus far. We would consider purchasing another one if they were still being manufactured. Update: 07/27/2020 We are still pleased with our Patriot. Must have gotten a good one! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Nice car nomatter what anyone says Henry Colonna , 02/10/2016 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 58 of 59 people found this review helpful Had the liberty but they stop making it, so we bought the Patriot. At first didn't think I would like it but the 2.4L engine is really a great performer. The car has a solid ride and we like the window configuration that gives you an all around view. The interesting thing is that people who own the car give it a great review, but the professionals who review it give it a thumb down. The traction control really gives it a hugging the road drive, this is a great car for the money, I bought it because I didn't want car payments and bought it in cash. Car has everything I need, leather, heated seats, sun roof, remote start and electric driver seat. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Professional car reviewers are worthless Larry , 08/10/2016 Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 71 of 74 people found this review helpful It's a Jeep. I bought a 2016 and I really like it. I have owned a lot of new cars, I buy them for myself , my wife and my son. If you read the reviews you would think it is a terrible vehicle. But I test drive cars myself and I don't listen to what car snobs have to say. If you option it properly it is an unbelievable value. First, I bought a Sport with Freedom Dive 1 and the 2.4L motor with the 6 speed auto. This trim is not included in the drop down list for some reason. So my final cost was under 17K with discounts and rebates ( before taxes and license)- for a 4WD SUV. The interior is pretty basic but the seats are comfortable and the appearance is nice overall, I love the dash and the gauges. The visibility is great and I feel comfortable maneuvering in traffic. It has Blue tooth, AC , and a year of free satellite radio. Cargo capacity is really good. Steering in well connected and ride is pleasant. The motor is quiet but does transmit some vibration at idle, I don't really mind it as it is a minor issue. My last three cars were a BMW128 convertible, a Chevrolet Volt, and Jetta TDI. I have to say I like this one as much as the others. Apparently I am not alone as they sell a lot of them. As a last note my wife, who leases a new Range Rover Evoque. Drives it every chance she gets - Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse