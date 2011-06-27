  1. Home
Used 2005 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.4/477.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque303 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower294 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.17 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
320 watts stereo outputyes
Multi-CD located in trunkyes
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM in trunk-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
power antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
wood trim on shift knobyes
front door pocketsyes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room33.3 in.
Rear hip Room44.1 in.
Rear leg room23.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.5 in.
Measurements
Front track59.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3779 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Length188.0 in.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height50.5 in.
EPA interior volume86.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.9 in.
Width81.7 in.
Rear track59.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • British Racing Green
  • Quartz Metallic
  • Radiance Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Ebony
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere
  • Charcoal
  • Dove
  • Ivory
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
P255/45R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
