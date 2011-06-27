Used 2005 Jaguar XK-Series Consumer Reviews

Black Cat RMM , 02/21/2016 XK8 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Have wanted this car for many years - love the look and the class that it has. For the money, the best looking car on the road. Relatively new owner and love everything about it so far. People always are telling me how beautiful it is... 08/30/16 - Still in love - the more I drive this car, the more I enjoy it. Extremely tight, solid feel - quick and responsive. Wonderful to drive on long trips and short ones too... I always get nice compliments about the car. Truly a great touring car... 08/31/17 - Still in love - the car has been almost perfect - I actually had someone leave their business card on my windshield in a parking lot recently asking me if I wanted to sell it to them! Still enjoying everything about the car... Planning to go on several long road trips with it this fall. 03/1/18 - Had the top down all last weekend and enjoyed the spring drives. Still in love with this beautiful car! No issues to report. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Whoopee! George Stepan , 01/06/2005 7 of 7 people found this review helpful A real head turner no matter how old the exterior design may be. Some modest detractions are the ergonomics sometimes requiring you to look away from the road, could be improved, but once learned, no problem. Full leather interior with shiny wood trim spells luxury. This design too is old, but why change a good thing? Exterior metal fit is average. Not impressed with quality of the Alpine sound system given the price of this car. Performance is outstanding, a smooth 6 speed transmission, plenty of get up and go. Unless you set the speed control, you'll be going 90 and not know it. Anyone paying 70k probably does'nt care, but I get 27+ mpg on the road. A great touring car! Report Abuse

Limited Edition Carbon Fiber Pam Washkewicz , 06/11/2005 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this car for its looks and fuel economy. I love the 19" wheels and the fact that this was a limited edition. The only thing that really bothers me about this car is that there is no cd player on the dash, and I have to go in the trunk to change the cd's. Report Abuse

On Top of the World GOKITTY , 05/21/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have wanted a Jag for over 30 years. Well, it was finally time. Just to make sure, I drove every conceiveable competitor. Corvette, BMW, Mercedes, Volvo, Aston Martin, Lexus - you name it. The XKR is the best overall choice. It is stunning. Strangers drool. It is THE gentleman's sportscar. And the service from Hennessy was unbelieveable. Top notch. Report Abuse