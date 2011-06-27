  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XF
  4. Used 2018 Jaguar XF
  5. Appraisal value

2018 Jaguar XF Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,741$31,608$34,855
Clean$27,986$30,781$33,943
Average$26,475$29,128$32,119
Rough$24,965$27,474$30,294
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,119$33,046$36,361
Clean$29,328$32,182$35,409
Average$27,745$30,453$33,506
Rough$26,163$28,724$31,603
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,632$31,620$35,006
Clean$27,880$30,793$34,090
Average$26,375$29,139$32,258
Rough$24,871$27,485$30,426
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,718$30,569$33,796
Clean$26,990$29,769$32,912
Average$25,534$28,170$31,143
Rough$24,077$26,571$29,374
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 30t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,016$32,708$35,759
Clean$29,227$31,853$34,823
Average$27,650$30,142$32,952
Rough$26,073$28,431$31,080
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 20d Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,125$27,775$30,776
Clean$24,465$27,049$29,971
Average$23,145$25,596$28,360
Rough$21,825$24,143$26,749
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,533$28,257$31,342
Clean$24,862$27,518$30,521
Average$23,521$26,040$28,881
Rough$22,179$24,561$27,241
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,954$28,676$32,888
Clean$24,298$27,926$32,027
Average$22,987$26,426$30,306
Rough$21,676$24,926$28,585
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 25t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,811$29,590$32,736
Clean$26,107$28,816$31,879
Average$24,698$27,268$30,166
Rough$23,289$25,720$28,453
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 30t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,729$28,453$31,539
Clean$25,053$27,709$30,714
Average$23,701$26,221$29,063
Rough$22,349$24,732$27,412
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 30t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,916$27,763$30,988
Clean$24,262$27,037$30,177
Average$22,952$25,585$28,555
Rough$21,643$24,132$26,933
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake S First Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,235$36,285$39,742
Clean$32,361$35,336$38,702
Average$30,615$33,437$36,622
Rough$28,869$31,539$34,542
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,460$31,245$34,402
Clean$27,712$30,428$33,502
Average$26,216$28,794$31,701
Rough$24,721$27,159$29,901
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,501$30,311$33,493
Clean$26,778$29,518$32,617
Average$25,333$27,932$30,864
Rough$23,888$26,347$29,111
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 25t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,189$31,031$34,250
Clean$27,448$30,219$33,354
Average$25,967$28,596$31,561
Rough$24,486$26,973$29,769
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 30t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,189$31,031$34,250
Clean$27,448$30,219$33,354
Average$25,967$28,596$31,561
Rough$24,486$26,973$29,769
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 25t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,144$27,885$30,988
Clean$24,484$27,155$30,177
Average$23,162$25,697$28,555
Rough$21,841$24,238$26,933
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 35t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,360$34,338$37,711
Clean$30,536$33,439$36,725
Average$28,889$31,643$34,751
Rough$27,241$29,847$32,777
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,399$29,157$32,280
Clean$25,706$28,394$31,435
Average$24,318$26,869$29,746
Rough$22,931$25,343$28,056
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake S 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,476$35,497$38,921
Clean$31,622$34,569$37,902
Average$29,916$32,712$35,865
Rough$28,210$30,855$33,829
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 25t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,725$26,389$29,403
Clean$23,102$25,698$28,634
Average$21,855$24,318$27,095
Rough$20,609$22,938$25,556
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 25t 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,422$22,759$25,406
Clean$19,886$22,164$24,741
Average$18,813$20,973$23,411
Rough$17,740$19,782$22,082
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 20d 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,913$27,640$30,729
Clean$24,258$26,917$29,925
Average$22,949$25,471$28,317
Rough$21,640$24,025$26,709
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,451$29,541$33,038
Clean$25,756$28,768$32,174
Average$24,366$27,223$30,445
Rough$22,976$25,677$28,716
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 20d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,493$26,143$29,144
Clean$22,876$25,460$28,381
Average$21,641$24,092$26,856
Rough$20,407$22,724$25,331
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 25t 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,250$26,387$29,937
Clean$22,640$25,697$29,154
Average$21,418$24,317$27,587
Rough$20,196$22,936$26,020
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 30t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,464$35,485$38,908
Clean$31,611$34,557$37,890
Average$29,905$32,701$35,854
Rough$28,199$30,844$33,818
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,399$29,157$32,280
Clean$25,706$28,394$31,435
Average$24,318$26,869$29,746
Rough$22,931$25,343$28,056
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 35t Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,713$28,483$31,620
Clean$25,037$27,738$30,792
Average$23,686$26,248$29,137
Rough$22,335$24,758$27,483
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,029$32,653$35,628
Clean$29,240$31,799$34,696
Average$27,663$30,091$32,831
Rough$26,085$28,383$30,967
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,504$28,324$31,519
Clean$24,834$27,584$30,694
Average$23,494$26,102$29,045
Rough$22,153$24,620$27,395
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 35t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,740$35,772$39,207
Clean$31,880$34,836$38,181
Average$30,159$32,965$36,129
Rough$28,439$31,093$34,077
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 20d Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,435$27,137$30,197
Clean$23,793$26,427$29,406
Average$22,509$25,007$27,826
Rough$21,225$23,588$26,246
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 35t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,280$29,031$32,148
Clean$25,589$28,272$31,307
Average$24,208$26,753$29,624
Rough$22,827$25,234$27,942
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,138$33,948$37,132
Clean$30,320$33,060$36,160
Average$28,684$31,284$34,217
Rough$27,048$29,508$32,274
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 30t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,084$34,051$37,412
Clean$30,268$33,161$36,433
Average$28,634$31,379$34,475
Rough$27,001$29,598$32,517
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Jaguar XF on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Jaguar XF with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,886 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,164 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jaguar XF is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Jaguar XF with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,886 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,164 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Jaguar XF, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Jaguar XF with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,886 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,164 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Jaguar XF. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Jaguar XF and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Jaguar XF ranges from $17,740 to $25,406, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Jaguar XF is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.