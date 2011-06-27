Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,741
|$31,608
|$34,855
|Clean
|$27,986
|$30,781
|$33,943
|Average
|$26,475
|$29,128
|$32,119
|Rough
|$24,965
|$27,474
|$30,294
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,119
|$33,046
|$36,361
|Clean
|$29,328
|$32,182
|$35,409
|Average
|$27,745
|$30,453
|$33,506
|Rough
|$26,163
|$28,724
|$31,603
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,632
|$31,620
|$35,006
|Clean
|$27,880
|$30,793
|$34,090
|Average
|$26,375
|$29,139
|$32,258
|Rough
|$24,871
|$27,485
|$30,426
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,718
|$30,569
|$33,796
|Clean
|$26,990
|$29,769
|$32,912
|Average
|$25,534
|$28,170
|$31,143
|Rough
|$24,077
|$26,571
|$29,374
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 30t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,016
|$32,708
|$35,759
|Clean
|$29,227
|$31,853
|$34,823
|Average
|$27,650
|$30,142
|$32,952
|Rough
|$26,073
|$28,431
|$31,080
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 20d Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,125
|$27,775
|$30,776
|Clean
|$24,465
|$27,049
|$29,971
|Average
|$23,145
|$25,596
|$28,360
|Rough
|$21,825
|$24,143
|$26,749
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,533
|$28,257
|$31,342
|Clean
|$24,862
|$27,518
|$30,521
|Average
|$23,521
|$26,040
|$28,881
|Rough
|$22,179
|$24,561
|$27,241
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,954
|$28,676
|$32,888
|Clean
|$24,298
|$27,926
|$32,027
|Average
|$22,987
|$26,426
|$30,306
|Rough
|$21,676
|$24,926
|$28,585
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 25t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,811
|$29,590
|$32,736
|Clean
|$26,107
|$28,816
|$31,879
|Average
|$24,698
|$27,268
|$30,166
|Rough
|$23,289
|$25,720
|$28,453
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 30t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,729
|$28,453
|$31,539
|Clean
|$25,053
|$27,709
|$30,714
|Average
|$23,701
|$26,221
|$29,063
|Rough
|$22,349
|$24,732
|$27,412
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 30t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,916
|$27,763
|$30,988
|Clean
|$24,262
|$27,037
|$30,177
|Average
|$22,952
|$25,585
|$28,555
|Rough
|$21,643
|$24,132
|$26,933
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake S First Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,235
|$36,285
|$39,742
|Clean
|$32,361
|$35,336
|$38,702
|Average
|$30,615
|$33,437
|$36,622
|Rough
|$28,869
|$31,539
|$34,542
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,460
|$31,245
|$34,402
|Clean
|$27,712
|$30,428
|$33,502
|Average
|$26,216
|$28,794
|$31,701
|Rough
|$24,721
|$27,159
|$29,901
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,501
|$30,311
|$33,493
|Clean
|$26,778
|$29,518
|$32,617
|Average
|$25,333
|$27,932
|$30,864
|Rough
|$23,888
|$26,347
|$29,111
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 25t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,189
|$31,031
|$34,250
|Clean
|$27,448
|$30,219
|$33,354
|Average
|$25,967
|$28,596
|$31,561
|Rough
|$24,486
|$26,973
|$29,769
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 30t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,189
|$31,031
|$34,250
|Clean
|$27,448
|$30,219
|$33,354
|Average
|$25,967
|$28,596
|$31,561
|Rough
|$24,486
|$26,973
|$29,769
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 25t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,144
|$27,885
|$30,988
|Clean
|$24,484
|$27,155
|$30,177
|Average
|$23,162
|$25,697
|$28,555
|Rough
|$21,841
|$24,238
|$26,933
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 35t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,360
|$34,338
|$37,711
|Clean
|$30,536
|$33,439
|$36,725
|Average
|$28,889
|$31,643
|$34,751
|Rough
|$27,241
|$29,847
|$32,777
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,399
|$29,157
|$32,280
|Clean
|$25,706
|$28,394
|$31,435
|Average
|$24,318
|$26,869
|$29,746
|Rough
|$22,931
|$25,343
|$28,056
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake S 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,476
|$35,497
|$38,921
|Clean
|$31,622
|$34,569
|$37,902
|Average
|$29,916
|$32,712
|$35,865
|Rough
|$28,210
|$30,855
|$33,829
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 25t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,725
|$26,389
|$29,403
|Clean
|$23,102
|$25,698
|$28,634
|Average
|$21,855
|$24,318
|$27,095
|Rough
|$20,609
|$22,938
|$25,556
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 25t 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,422
|$22,759
|$25,406
|Clean
|$19,886
|$22,164
|$24,741
|Average
|$18,813
|$20,973
|$23,411
|Rough
|$17,740
|$19,782
|$22,082
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 20d 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,913
|$27,640
|$30,729
|Clean
|$24,258
|$26,917
|$29,925
|Average
|$22,949
|$25,471
|$28,317
|Rough
|$21,640
|$24,025
|$26,709
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,451
|$29,541
|$33,038
|Clean
|$25,756
|$28,768
|$32,174
|Average
|$24,366
|$27,223
|$30,445
|Rough
|$22,976
|$25,677
|$28,716
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 20d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,493
|$26,143
|$29,144
|Clean
|$22,876
|$25,460
|$28,381
|Average
|$21,641
|$24,092
|$26,856
|Rough
|$20,407
|$22,724
|$25,331
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 25t 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,250
|$26,387
|$29,937
|Clean
|$22,640
|$25,697
|$29,154
|Average
|$21,418
|$24,317
|$27,587
|Rough
|$20,196
|$22,936
|$26,020
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 30t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,464
|$35,485
|$38,908
|Clean
|$31,611
|$34,557
|$37,890
|Average
|$29,905
|$32,701
|$35,854
|Rough
|$28,199
|$30,844
|$33,818
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,399
|$29,157
|$32,280
|Clean
|$25,706
|$28,394
|$31,435
|Average
|$24,318
|$26,869
|$29,746
|Rough
|$22,931
|$25,343
|$28,056
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 35t Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,713
|$28,483
|$31,620
|Clean
|$25,037
|$27,738
|$30,792
|Average
|$23,686
|$26,248
|$29,137
|Rough
|$22,335
|$24,758
|$27,483
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,029
|$32,653
|$35,628
|Clean
|$29,240
|$31,799
|$34,696
|Average
|$27,663
|$30,091
|$32,831
|Rough
|$26,085
|$28,383
|$30,967
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,504
|$28,324
|$31,519
|Clean
|$24,834
|$27,584
|$30,694
|Average
|$23,494
|$26,102
|$29,045
|Rough
|$22,153
|$24,620
|$27,395
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 35t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,740
|$35,772
|$39,207
|Clean
|$31,880
|$34,836
|$38,181
|Average
|$30,159
|$32,965
|$36,129
|Rough
|$28,439
|$31,093
|$34,077
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 20d Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,435
|$27,137
|$30,197
|Clean
|$23,793
|$26,427
|$29,406
|Average
|$22,509
|$25,007
|$27,826
|Rough
|$21,225
|$23,588
|$26,246
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 35t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,280
|$29,031
|$32,148
|Clean
|$25,589
|$28,272
|$31,307
|Average
|$24,208
|$26,753
|$29,624
|Rough
|$22,827
|$25,234
|$27,942
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,138
|$33,948
|$37,132
|Clean
|$30,320
|$33,060
|$36,160
|Average
|$28,684
|$31,284
|$34,217
|Rough
|$27,048
|$29,508
|$32,274
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XF 30t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,084
|$34,051
|$37,412
|Clean
|$30,268
|$33,161
|$36,433
|Average
|$28,634
|$31,379
|$34,475
|Rough
|$27,001
|$29,598
|$32,517