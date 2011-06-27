Estimated values
2015 Jaguar XF XFR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,155
|$32,723
|$37,140
|Clean
|$26,750
|$31,096
|$35,290
|Average
|$23,939
|$27,841
|$31,591
|Rough
|$21,129
|$24,586
|$27,891
2015 Jaguar XF Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,792
|$19,943
|$22,988
|Clean
|$15,954
|$18,951
|$21,843
|Average
|$14,278
|$16,967
|$19,553
|Rough
|$12,602
|$14,984
|$17,263
2015 Jaguar XF Portfolio 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,998
|$18,903
|$21,711
|Clean
|$15,199
|$17,963
|$20,629
|Average
|$13,602
|$16,082
|$18,467
|Rough
|$12,005
|$14,202
|$16,304
2015 Jaguar XF Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,185
|$16,945
|$19,611
|Clean
|$13,477
|$16,102
|$18,634
|Average
|$12,061
|$14,417
|$16,681
|Rough
|$10,645
|$12,731
|$14,727
2015 Jaguar XF Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,237
|$19,194
|$22,053
|Clean
|$15,426
|$18,240
|$20,955
|Average
|$13,805
|$16,331
|$18,758
|Rough
|$12,184
|$14,421
|$16,561
2015 Jaguar XF Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,792
|$26,489
|$30,064
|Clean
|$21,654
|$25,172
|$28,567
|Average
|$19,379
|$22,537
|$25,572
|Rough
|$17,104
|$19,902
|$22,578
2015 Jaguar XF XFR-S 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,789
|$41,073
|$43,302
|Clean
|$36,853
|$39,031
|$41,146
|Average
|$32,981
|$34,945
|$36,832
|Rough
|$29,109
|$30,859
|$32,519
2015 Jaguar XF Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,923
|$20,987
|$22,988
|Clean
|$17,979
|$19,943
|$21,843
|Average
|$16,090
|$17,855
|$19,553
|Rough
|$14,201
|$15,768
|$17,263