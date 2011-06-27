Used 2015 Jaguar XF Consumer Reviews

As a 12 year former BMW driver, I am Blown away W. Marks , 01/27/2016 Portfolio 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I had some reticence in going with my first Jag due to reports of reliability issues. However, the design and the feel won me over to give it a try. Got a very nice deal off the window sticker. Range Rover / Jaguar Houston Central was an awesome group to work with and their attentiveness after purchase has been awesome. The feel of the Jag is simply something to savor. The "sport" mode has great pick up without the annoying lunge/lurch of me BMW 535. The 3.0 Portfolio upgrade is supercharged, it takes off immediately from a stop - something I didn't like about the standard model. Interior is incredible by design and the finish is beautiful. The BMW is so bland in comparison. Seat comfort is better in the Jag and it just feels like it fits the driver like a glove. Technology is good and far better than in the 2013 BMW I traded in. All in all, I couldn't be more satisfied, 3 months and 5000 miles in. Cheers! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love the Growl! Duke Satnick , 11/22/2015 Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful After owning Audi and BMW, we decided to try something different and the Jaguar has exceeded our expectations. From the moment you enter the car, see the start bottom start to pulse, and hit the button, you get this adrenaline rush as the car starts to growl, ready to pounce on its next road victim. Power at your command, with great handling and cornering without sacrificing luxury. The sound system is second to none and with an instrumental and navigational panel that is simple and logical to use. We are dog lovers, but we are extremely pleased with our new cat!

First time Jag owner Kat , 10/20/2016 Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This car is definitely smooth, stylish and a head turner!! The experience owning this Jaguar has been awesome!! I got a great deal on my car and so far so good!! I really love the once a year oil changing!!!

Cat Chat Norris Tomlinson , 01/01/2018 Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Rear vision is hampered by the stylish low roof line. That deficiency is compensated for to some degree by the cars passing vehicle warning system. The Cat's V-6 supercharged engine provides instant acceleration - a true performance pleasure. Unfortunately performance comes at a price - lousy gas mileage in the 14 to 16 mpg range around town. Though the car doesn't need much service the cost of having it done is extortionate- try an oil change in the $200 range!! On the positive side the Jag dives like its on rails. Its interior is well appointed with quality materials. The controls are logically placed within easy reach. Instrumentation is good, but misses some of the gages you find on older performance cars - but, then, I'm a lover of the old Jags and other British cars. The driver's seat steering wheel combination has more adjustments to it than Carter has little liver pills. Leg room is abundant. If you can't find a comfortable driving position you aren't trying very hard. Bottom line: I love the car; hate the dealer imposed cost of ownership.