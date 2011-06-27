  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar X-Type
  4. Used 2006 Jaguar X-Type
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(47)
Appraise this car

2006 Jaguar X-Type Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable highway ride, standard all-wheel drive, large trunk, classic Jaguar styling.
  • Soft handling, not enough low-end torque, downmarket cabin materials detract from luxury ambience, tight rear-seat entry, no manual transmission available.
Other years
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
Jaguar X-Type for Sale
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price Estimate
$1,728 - $3,602
Used X-Type for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 Jaguar X-Type is a decent entry-level luxury sedan that's outclassed by its European rivals in the important areas of interior furnishings and driving dynamics. Only worth considering if you've got to have the style of a Jaguar car.

Vehicle overview

For the 2002 model-year rollout of the new X-Type, Jaguar set its sights on a younger, more mainstream consumer than it had ever targeted before. The X-Type expanded Jaguar's range of cars in a few noteworthy directions. It was relatively inexpensive (for a Jaguar, anyway), came with standard all-wheel drive, and could even be had with a manual transmission. For 2005, Jaguar added a versatile station wagon version of the X-Type, known as the Sportwagon.

Styling follows the example set by the XJ8, with rounded quad headlights, a Jaguar leaper hood ornament and a discreet chrome grille proclaiming its heritage. The Jaguar X-Type doesn't have the singular glamour of its pricier siblings, though, and from certain angles, the sedan is disappointingly reminiscent of a Ford Taurus.

Inside, each Jaguar X-Type model comes with leather upholstery and real wood trim, but many of the plastics and vinyls used in the cabin are below class standards. The cabin offers a decent amount of room for four adults, though tight rear door openings can make it hard to get in and out. The competition in the entry-level luxury sedan segment has only gotten tougher since the X-Type debuted in 2002. Most of its peers, both import and domestic, surpass it in important areas like engine performance, driving dynamics and cabin accommodations while matching or even beating the Jaguar on price.

2006 Jaguar X-Type models

The 2006 Jaguar X-Type is available as a sedan or a wagon. Base 3.0 models come with standard equipment like 16-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, a power driver seat, real wood trim, automatic climate control, a six-speaker CD stereo and one-touch power windows. The Sportwagon adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a power moonroof and split-folding rear seat. On the options list, you'll find a navigation system and the Sport Package, which offers 17-inch alloys, revised suspension settings, HID headlamps, carbon-fiber and Alcantara interior trim, and more aggressive exterior styling. The VDP Edition includes special wheels, chrome mirror caps, rain-sensing wipers, a seat and mirror memory system, a 320-watt Alpine audio system with a CD changer, walnut trim and heated, 10-way power seats with color-contrast piping.

2006 Highlights

This year there are only minor changes to the X-Type. The smaller 2.5-liter V6 has been dropped from the lineup, leaving the 3.0-liter V6 as the only engine available. Jaguar has also made the five-speed automatic transmission standard equipment and discontinued the manual gearbox option. Remaining changes are purely cosmetic, such as a new chrome-mesh grille and updated wheel designs. Bluetooth wireless connectivity and Sirius Satellite Radio are new options this year.

Performance & mpg

The Jaguar X-Type has a 3.0-liter V6 rated for 227 hp and 206 lb-ft of torque. The only transmission choice is a five-speed automatic. All-wheel drive is standard on all X-Types.

Safety

A full complement of safety features is provided on the X-Type, including seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants, side curtain airbags for front and rear passengers, and four-wheel antilock disc brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution. Stability control is optional. In government crash testing, the Jaguar X-Type earned four out of five stars in all frontal- and side-impact categories. In frontal-offset crash testing, it received a "Good" rating (the best possible).

Driving

Alongside other entry-level luxury sedans and wagons, the 2006 Jaguar X-Type comes up short in acceleration and handling. The V6 engine doesn't feel particularly powerful, nor is the five-speed automatic especially quick on the draw. Ride quality is smooth and comfortable on the highway, but it can be harsh over bumps and ruts. Opting for the Sport Package gives the X-Type a fair amount of agility in the turns, but the smallest Jag still feels soft and slow to respond compared to most peers.

Interior

Inside, the Jaguar X-Type comes with an ample array of luxury features, including leather upholstery, real wood trim, automatic climate control and one-touch windows. Unfortunately, many of the interior materials are low in quality for this class. There's adequate room for four adults, although a sloping roof line puts the squeeze on taller passengers while tight rear-door openings make it tricky to exit the Jaguar car gracefully. The sedan's trunk capacity is generous at 16 cubic feet, while the Sportwagon offers up to 50 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Jaguar X-Type.

5(79%)
4(15%)
3(2%)
2(2%)
1(2%)
4.7
47 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 47 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A Great Feeling About Owning a Jag!
Donald Jaeger,10/28/2006
This is my 1st Jag and I must admit that this is a great driving auto and fun car to drive. I drove many other competetive autos prior to selecting the Jaguar, but this one really drove and handled the best. I've owned many new cars, such as C230 Mercedes, Acura RL, numerous Honda Accords and a few Cadillacs, but this is, by far, the best car yet. I love to drive it and I also love the head turns I get from this vehicle. Keep up the good work Jaguar and you will have a customer for a long time.
Underappreciated gem of a car!
aluni@DC,03/23/2010
Came down to this and a 2007 Mercedes C Class 280 4 matric. I picked the X- Type for a more stylish exterior styling and more interior space. The Mercedes had slightly better drivability and slightly better interior build quality. But the overall styling of the X-type and the super low miles (10K on the X Type v. 39K on the C280) won me over. Both cars handled well and the engines seemed very comparable. I really like how smoothly the Jaguar drives and how comfortable the seats are. The interior space is excellent on this. I have absolutely no regrets about my decision. The overall quality on this car seems solid.
Excellent drive!
ivonnics,11/10/2006
Excellent drive, always dreamed about the car, and now that I own it, I am not disappointed at all, on the contrary, all expectations were fulfilled!
Hesitant at first
sdettra,07/12/2013
I had always wanted a Jag but had heard bad things about them. So after 2 months of looking at reviews, researching the model and even pricing out parts for the repairs that were sure to follow I took the leap. Bottom line is I am very glad I did. Great car and with over 90,000 miles I have replaced a front wheel bearing for $28.00. Great ride Great styling and slightly above average performance.
See all 47 reviews of the 2006 Jaguar X-Type
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
227 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2006 Jaguar X-Type features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2006 Jaguar X-Type

Used 2006 Jaguar X-Type Overview

The Used 2006 Jaguar X-Type is offered in the following submodels: X-Type Sedan, X-Type Wagon. Available styles include 3.0L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A), and 3.0L Sportwagon 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Jaguar X-Type?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Jaguar X-Types are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Jaguar X-Type for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Jaguar X-Type.

Can't find a used 2006 Jaguar X-Types you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar X-Type for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,760.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,940.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar X-Type for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,092.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $13,070.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Jaguar X-Type?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials
Check out Jaguar X-Type lease specials

Related Used 2006 Jaguar X-Type info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles