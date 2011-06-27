Vehicle overview

For the 2002 model-year rollout of the new X-Type, Jaguar set its sights on a younger, more mainstream consumer than it had ever targeted before. The X-Type expanded Jaguar's range of cars in a few noteworthy directions. It was relatively inexpensive (for a Jaguar, anyway), came with standard all-wheel drive, and could even be had with a manual transmission. For 2005, Jaguar added a versatile station wagon version of the X-Type, known as the Sportwagon.

Styling follows the example set by the XJ8, with rounded quad headlights, a Jaguar leaper hood ornament and a discreet chrome grille proclaiming its heritage. The Jaguar X-Type doesn't have the singular glamour of its pricier siblings, though, and from certain angles, the sedan is disappointingly reminiscent of a Ford Taurus.

Inside, each Jaguar X-Type model comes with leather upholstery and real wood trim, but many of the plastics and vinyls used in the cabin are below class standards. The cabin offers a decent amount of room for four adults, though tight rear door openings can make it hard to get in and out. The competition in the entry-level luxury sedan segment has only gotten tougher since the X-Type debuted in 2002. Most of its peers, both import and domestic, surpass it in important areas like engine performance, driving dynamics and cabin accommodations while matching or even beating the Jaguar on price.