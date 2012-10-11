Used 2002 Jaguar X-Type for Sale Near Me

Tapp Motor Sales - Owensboro / Kentucky

* 6 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $4,995 * * Luxurious Charcoal leather interior in this 2002 Jaguar X-Type 2.5 AWD * * 2002 ** Jaguar * * X-Type * It has a 6 Cylinder engine. Rocking a sharp lt. gray exterior and a charcoal interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. This is the vehicle for you! Give us a call today and don't let it slip away! Tapp motors has been in business for over 70 years and look forward to helping you. Contact Information: Tapp Motors, 4550 Highway 54 East, Owensboro, KY, 42303, Phone: 2709260235, E-mail: tommyjr@tappmotors.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2002 Jaguar X-Type 2.5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

VIN: SAJEA51DX2XC08046

Stock: C08046

Certified Pre-Owned: No

