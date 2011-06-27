Close

Fesler Ford Lincoln - Fairfield / Iowa

Dare to compare!! All Wheel Drive*** Less than 48k miles!!! You don't have to worry about depreciation on this marvelous 3.0!!!!** I'm what you call a smooth operator and you'll love every minute with me! I promise to show you off everywhere we go!!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags, Front fog/driving lights, Knee airbags - Driver...Other features include: Leather seats, Power locks, Power windows, Sunroof, Auto...

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Jaguar X-Type 3.0L Sportwagon with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJWA54C95WE42308

Stock: 31274A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-14-2020