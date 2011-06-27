  1. Home
Used 2006 Jaguar X-Type Consumer Reviews

5(79%)4(15%)3(2%)2(2%)1(2%)
4.7
47 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A Great Feeling About Owning a Jag!

Donald Jaeger, 10/28/2006
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

This is my 1st Jag and I must admit that this is a great driving auto and fun car to drive. I drove many other competetive autos prior to selecting the Jaguar, but this one really drove and handled the best. I've owned many new cars, such as C230 Mercedes, Acura RL, numerous Honda Accords and a few Cadillacs, but this is, by far, the best car yet. I love to drive it and I also love the head turns I get from this vehicle. Keep up the good work Jaguar and you will have a customer for a long time.

Underappreciated gem of a car!

aluni@DC, 03/23/2010
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

Came down to this and a 2007 Mercedes C Class 280 4 matric. I picked the X- Type for a more stylish exterior styling and more interior space. The Mercedes had slightly better drivability and slightly better interior build quality. But the overall styling of the X-type and the super low miles (10K on the X Type v. 39K on the C280) won me over. Both cars handled well and the engines seemed very comparable. I really like how smoothly the Jaguar drives and how comfortable the seats are. The interior space is excellent on this. I have absolutely no regrets about my decision. The overall quality on this car seems solid.

Excellent drive!

ivonnics, 11/10/2006
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Excellent drive, always dreamed about the car, and now that I own it, I am not disappointed at all, on the contrary, all expectations were fulfilled!

Hesitant at first

sdettra, 07/12/2013
24 of 28 people found this review helpful

I had always wanted a Jag but had heard bad things about them. So after 2 months of looking at reviews, researching the model and even pricing out parts for the repairs that were sure to follow I took the leap. Bottom line is I am very glad I did. Great car and with over 90,000 miles I have replaced a front wheel bearing for $28.00. Great ride Great styling and slightly above average performance.

Amazing Car!

Weslowery, 05/17/2010
16 of 20 people found this review helpful

We just bought this car and its amazing. The seats are stiff but they are so comfortable. It doesn't really get good gas mileage but its our luxury cruiser. We have been getting about 20.5 in the city. It rides great and drives even better.

