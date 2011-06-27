  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar X-Type
  4. Used 2004 Jaguar X-Type
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(203)
Appraise this car

2004 Jaguar X-Type Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable highway ride, attractive styling inside and out, standard all-wheel drive, large trunk.
  • Doesn't handle as well as competitors, engines short on torque, low-grade interior materials, some hard-to-use controls, tight entry to rear seat, gets expensive with options.
Other years
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
Jaguar X-Type for Sale
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price Range
$3,900 - $5,995
Used X-Type for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Priced to compete with the entry-luxury offerings from Audi, BMW and Mercedes, the all-wheel-drive X-Type falls short in most areas, from driving dynamics to cabin furnishings. It's only worth considering if you've got to have a Jaguar.

2004 Highlights

For 2004, Jaguar has reduced the base price of the X-Type 3.0 by almost $3,000. In other news, the Sport Package now includes 18-inch wheels and a 320-watt sound system. All X-Types get redesigned alloy wheels, as well as a revised front bumper and new foglights. The trunk lid has been reshaped and the push-button release for the trunk is now easier to operate.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Jaguar X-Type.

5(71%)
4(17%)
3(7%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.5
203 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 203 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

160k miles & going strong
jimmhs73,01/05/2015
3.0 4dr AWD Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
I purchased my 2004 X-Type 3.0 in January, 2011 for $6k. It had 117k, was in excellent shape (except tires), and only one previous owner. The car has been great - routine maintenance, replaced compressor for A/C, couple of minor repairs, all done by local garage vs Jag dealer - less than $2200 in 4 years. Heads-up: rear seat leg room minimal. Fabric covering front roof supports has separated - used fabric glue to repair (easy fix). Requires premium gasoline - upside is it gets 25-27 mpg on trips, only 20 around town. AWD a plus however low ground clearance hinders going in deep snow. Been a great car - no regrets!
220,000 miles and still looks new
dennis,07/17/2015
2.5 4dr AWD Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M)
I have had a ton of cars and this is right up there with Mercedes etc. Still shines like new. Yes, I have had to replace some things - sensors and cooling system but the car never died. Repairs are not cheap but I'm still going on long trips without a worry. AWD is a big plus. I have so many miles on it the website won't let me plug it in !
So far, so good!
jimmhs73,03/15/2011
Bought my 1-owner X-Type locally, excellent cond., "Platinum" color, with 116k miles in January after reading all I could on-line & checking with another X-Type owner. Put all new Kumho tires on right away. I've driven close to 2k miles and absolutely no complaints. Super smooth shifting, quick acceleration, very quiet ride - except for hearing the transmission (apparently common) and a little wind noise at highway speeds if I have the interior shade for sunroof pulled back. Parts are outrageously expensive - found local Carquest can get OEM parts for a lot less. Paid $6k & dealer fee. Everyone amazed-beautiful, well-built car for the money!
Autobahn driving
dncncwboy56,05/19/2011
We have had our 2004 Jaguar X-type 3.0 for four years now and we love it. Have not had one single problem with it. We regularly drive it on the autobahn in Germany where we live. It is electronically stopped out at 126 MPH but anywhere from zero to 126 MPH, the car handles like it is on a city street doing 35 MPH. I would recommend this car to anyone. It is AWD and handles great in snow or in rain. We have videos of us driving 90 MPH on snow covered roads. Extremely comfortable on long trips. Heated seat for the winter. Love it!!
See all 203 reviews of the 2004 Jaguar X-Type
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
227 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
192 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2004 Jaguar X-Type features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2004 Jaguar X-Type
More About This Model

Jaguar enthusiasts who regularly read our site may wonder why we are testing yet another Jaguar X-Type. After all, this car just came out two years ago and we've already driven itfour times. And the reviews have been mixed, lauding the car for its solid performance, classy style and luxurious cabin ambience and dinging it for questionable build and materials quality and a lofty (when optioned out) price tag.

But since we've driven those 2002 models (three were actually preproduction cars), Jaguar claims to have made serious improvements in overall quality. And for 2004, the company has lowered the price considerably on the 3.0 model. For those unfamiliar with the X-Type lineup, there are just two models, the 2.5 and the 3.0, with those numbers referring to the respective size (in liters) of the V6 engine found under the leaper-adorned hood.

With Jaguar officials all but admitting that the 2.5 will be dropped, they've concentrated their efforts on making the 3.0 version more appealing when compared against BMW's 330i and Mercedes-Benz's C320. An effective price reduction of $5,000 (a combination of a $3,000 drop in base price plus the addition of former options such as a moonroof, a wood/leather steering wheel and a split-fold rear seat to the standard equipment list) now makes the X-Type 3.0 $4,000 to $4,500 less expensive than its German rivals. And don't forget that the X-Type has all-wheel drive as standard, a costly upgrade on the Bimmer and Benz. The company has also been addressing build quality issues since the X-Type's debut in 2002 and last year boasted a 22-percent improvement in initial quality according to a J.D. Power survey.

Once apprised of the various improvements, we concentrated on the 3.0 equipped with the Sport Package that adds a firmer suspension, sport seats with increased lateral support, color-keyed grille and bumper inserts, stability control, xenon headlamps and two new features for 2004 — 18-inch wheels (with 225/40ZR Pirelli P Zeros) and a 320-watt, 10-speaker sound system. A five-speed automatic is standard on the 3.0, with a five-speed manual gearbox being a no-cost option. We drove a stick-shift Sport with 17-inch wheels shod with all-season rubber (a no-cost option over the 18s and one we recommend to those living in inclement areas of the country).

Our itinerary consisted of a day at a winter driving school as well as a picturesque driving route around the environs of Vail, Colo. At the driving school, we were able to safely push the cars aggressively around the track so we could evaluate the X-Type's all-wheel-drive setup as well as the effectiveness of the stability control system. At first, we gingerly felt our way around the course, getting a handle on how much (or how little) grip was available. The course was essentially a small track carved out of a snowfield with plenty of turns and a short straight, and the surface was covered in both snow and ice. The best approach (as anyone who has driven or skied in New England knows) is to avoid large sections of ice if possible and take a line over the fluffy snow, which affords some traction. We were advised by the driving instructors to avoid trying to brake and steer at the same time, as it will usually overstep what little grip is there. Once we were comfortable, many of us were zipping around the course at a good clip, knowing where we could step into the power and where we should gently guide the car around a given turn.

As far as the Jags, what was most impressive was how seamless and unobtrusive the stability control system (DSC) was in action. When the car started to slide, the DSC would smoothly step in and, without any untoward lurching or loud noises, keep the car headed in the intended direction. But on the most slippery areas of the track (with glare ice that offered traction about equal to driving on oily marbles) the car would slide, as all the technology in the world can't repeal the laws of physics. As a result, a few drivers ended up spinning 'round or in the soft snowbanks that lined the track. Fortunately, the only thing hurt was their egos.

Out on the open road, we discovered that the 3.0 Sport with the manual is a delight. The gear ratios are well matched to the 227-horse V6, and the precise gear changes and eager acceleration should gladden the hearts of most enthusiasts. Noise and vibration levels are commendably low, which, combined with low wind and road noise, make for a quiet cabin at speed. Driving enthusiasts will want to get the Sport Package, as it tightens up the X-Type's handling considerably over the standard car, making for a fun time when running through twisty mountain roads. The steering has a nice heft in the wheel, but still lacks the benchmark road feel of BMW's 3 Series and it could be a little quicker considering the Sport moniker. Overall, however, this X-Type does a nice job of keeping a comfy Jaguar ride while providing an enjoyable experience for the driver. Considering the other perks you get with the $2,500 Sport Package (the safety-enhancing stability control system, the brighter xenon lights and the upgraded audio system), we wouldn't get a 3.0 without it.

Beyond the price cut and tweaks to the Sport Package, the 2004 X-Type seemed a big improvement over the 2002 models we last drove in terms of build quality — everything fit tightly and there were no squeaks and rattles to be heard. Even the headliner was upgraded in an attempt to imbue the cabin with a greater sense of luxury. More practical considerations included a simple climate control system and user-friendly steering wheel controls for the stereo that delighted us. But the lack of dark tinting (or a middle visor) between the standard visors sometimes irked us when the sun's glare snuck through that little space and zapped us in the eyes. The old quibbles of a tight backseat and an outdated trunk-mounted location for the optional CD changer remain, but overall, the X-Type 3.0 is an easy car to live with.

Whereas the previous, early X-Types we drove impressed us (or rather didn't impress us) with flimsy build quality and a price tag that could quickly hit $40,000, it's obvious that the Jaguar folks were paying attention. The company has taken aggressive action with the 2004 version of the X-Type to make it more competitive against its German and Japanese rivals. And now that the baby Jaguar has gotten over its teething pains and sports a sticker price that's a whopping $5,000 less than last year, it merits stronger consideration from those shopping for something a little more elegant than the status quo in the entry-level luxury sedan marketplace.

Used 2004 Jaguar X-Type Overview

The Used 2004 Jaguar X-Type is offered in the following submodels: X-Type Sedan. Available styles include 3.0 4dr AWD Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), and 2.5 4dr AWD Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Jaguar X-Type?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Jaguar X-Type trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Jaguar X-Type 3.0 is priced between $3,900 and$5,995 with odometer readings between 76653 and86578 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Jaguar X-Types are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Jaguar X-Type for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2004 X-Types listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,900 and mileage as low as 76653 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Jaguar X-Type.

Can't find a used 2004 Jaguar X-Types you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar X-Type for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,615.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,569.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar X-Type for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $16,541.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $16,866.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Jaguar X-Type?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials
Check out Jaguar X-Type lease specials

Related Used 2004 Jaguar X-Type info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles