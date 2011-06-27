2004 Jaguar X-Type Review
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable highway ride, attractive styling inside and out, standard all-wheel drive, large trunk.
- Doesn't handle as well as competitors, engines short on torque, low-grade interior materials, some hard-to-use controls, tight entry to rear seat, gets expensive with options.
Other years
List Price Range
$3,900 - $5,995
Edmunds' Expert Review
Priced to compete with the entry-luxury offerings from Audi, BMW and Mercedes, the all-wheel-drive X-Type falls short in most areas, from driving dynamics to cabin furnishings. It's only worth considering if you've got to have a Jaguar.
2004 Highlights
For 2004, Jaguar has reduced the base price of the X-Type 3.0 by almost $3,000. In other news, the Sport Package now includes 18-inch wheels and a 320-watt sound system. All X-Types get redesigned alloy wheels, as well as a revised front bumper and new foglights. The trunk lid has been reshaped and the push-button release for the trunk is now easier to operate.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Jaguar X-Type.
Most helpful consumer reviews
jimmhs73,01/05/2015
3.0 4dr AWD Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
I purchased my 2004 X-Type 3.0 in January, 2011 for $6k. It had 117k, was in excellent shape (except tires), and only one previous owner. The car has been great - routine maintenance, replaced compressor for A/C, couple of minor repairs, all done by local garage vs Jag dealer - less than $2200 in 4 years. Heads-up: rear seat leg room minimal. Fabric covering front roof supports has separated - used fabric glue to repair (easy fix). Requires premium gasoline - upside is it gets 25-27 mpg on trips, only 20 around town. AWD a plus however low ground clearance hinders going in deep snow. Been a great car - no regrets!
dennis,07/17/2015
2.5 4dr AWD Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M)
I have had a ton of cars and this is right up there with Mercedes etc. Still shines like new. Yes, I have had to replace some things - sensors and cooling system but the car never died. Repairs are not cheap but I'm still going on long trips without a worry. AWD is a big plus. I have so many miles on it the website won't let me plug it in !
jimmhs73,03/15/2011
Bought my 1-owner X-Type locally, excellent cond., "Platinum" color, with 116k miles in January after reading all I could on-line & checking with another X-Type owner. Put all new Kumho tires on right away. I've driven close to 2k miles and absolutely no complaints. Super smooth shifting, quick acceleration, very quiet ride - except for hearing the transmission (apparently common) and a little wind noise at highway speeds if I have the interior shade for sunroof pulled back. Parts are outrageously expensive - found local Carquest can get OEM parts for a lot less. Paid $6k & dealer fee. Everyone amazed-beautiful, well-built car for the money!
dncncwboy56,05/19/2011
We have had our 2004 Jaguar X-type 3.0 for four years now and we love it. Have not had one single problem with it. We regularly drive it on the autobahn in Germany where we live. It is electronically stopped out at 126 MPH but anywhere from zero to 126 MPH, the car handles like it is on a city street doing 35 MPH. I would recommend this car to anyone. It is AWD and handles great in snow or in rain. We have videos of us driving 90 MPH on snow covered roads. Extremely comfortable on long trips. Heated seat for the winter. Love it!!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Jaguar X-Type features & specs
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
227 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
192 hp @ 6800 rpm
Safety
