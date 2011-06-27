Estimated values
2006 Jaguar X-Type 3.0L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,826
|$2,965
|$3,602
|Clean
|$1,639
|$2,661
|$3,227
|Average
|$1,265
|$2,053
|$2,478
|Rough
|$891
|$1,445
|$1,728
Estimated values
2006 Jaguar X-Type 3.0L Sportwagon 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,516
|$5,483
|$6,584
|Clean
|$3,156
|$4,921
|$5,899
|Average
|$2,436
|$3,797
|$4,529
|Rough
|$1,717
|$2,672
|$3,160