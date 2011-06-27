  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar X-Type
  4. Used 2003 Jaguar X-Type
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(158)
Appraise this car

2003 Jaguar X-Type Review

Pros & Cons

  • Reasonable base pricing, sporty handling, all-wheel drive, currently the only Jaguar available with a manual transmission.
  • Spartan interior design, some less-than-prestigious Ford-themed switchgear and exterior styling cues, price goes up with options faster than you can say "Ford Mondeo."
Other years
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
Jaguar X-Type for Sale
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price Range
$2,996 - $4,900
Used X-Type for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With all-wheel drive, space for four adults, a roomy trunk and surprisingly good performance, the pleasantly affordable X-Type is the most sensible Jaguar yet; but don't let the "starts under $30,000" tag line fool you into thinking you can get a Jag for "cheap."

2003 Highlights

Jaguar introduced its youth-oriented X-Type last year, so 2003 holds little changes for the baby Jag. There's a slight reduction in the price of the base model, and electrochromic mirrors are standard on all trim levels. Cars equipped with the 3.0-liter mill now get 17-inch wheels and a CD player as standard equipment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Jaguar X-Type.

5(72%)
4(16%)
3(9%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.6
158 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 158 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A SOLID RELIABLE CAT
str8cash,10/17/2012
I have owned this x-type for 3 years and I bought it with 125,000 miles on it. I am the 2nd owner.It now has 160,000+ miles and still runs & looks like new. Only things I have had to do is oil changes and a new coolant tank ($129.00 ebay). This car was very well maintained by the original owner and that is key. She had all maint records and only major repair was new rear struts. Other items were normal wear items, brake pads, oil changes,tune up, coolant flush, tires, battery,etc. I have owned several Lexus, BMW, Infiniti, Acura, Cadillac, Mercedes vehicles and this is my favorite. AWD is fantastic. Car is now 10 yrs old & still gets looks. I would recommend this car without question.
Jaguar X-Type 2003
Jaquar Owner,07/24/2006
The Jaguar X-Type 2.5L has the stance of champion race car but, unfortunately, its designers and engineers forgot about the power curve. Its power to weight is insufficient to move it quickly from a standing start even if you jump on the accelerator. If you want that kind of performance, don't buy this car. For me, that didn't matter, the car rides like a dream in all weather conditions, tracks straight and true and no amount of snow can stop it. The sound system is excellent. If you like cruising, this car will hum along at 100 mph. all day without a problem. Remember: The X-Type was bred for the autobahn not the drag strip. If that's what you're looking for, this is the car for you.
Best Car I've Ever Owned
Tony,02/07/2016
3.0 4dr AWD Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
I Paid $9000 for this car 5 Years ago and it's been the best investment I've ever made. I've owned BMW/Lexus/Cadillac and nothing has had the durability Like this car. Only thing I've had to change is Alternator and Water pump last year. Still Rides Like a Dream!
Beautiful Cat
Jagged edge,12/29/2009
I've owned my Jag a little over a year now, its power and handling is impressive. This Jag is as beautiful inside as it is on the outside. The 3.0 handles my heavy foot. At first I did not like the AWD till driving through a heavy snow and I was then glad to have it. People who see it look then look again, and I can't help but smile and say "yes its a Jag".
See all 158 reviews of the 2003 Jaguar X-Type
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
192 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
227 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2003 Jaguar X-Type features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2003 Jaguar X-Type

Used 2003 Jaguar X-Type Overview

The Used 2003 Jaguar X-Type is offered in the following submodels: X-Type Sedan. Available styles include 2.5 4dr AWD Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M), and 3.0 4dr AWD Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Jaguar X-Type?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Jaguar X-Type trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Jaguar X-Type 2.5 is priced between $2,996 and$4,900 with odometer readings between 83521 and83521 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Jaguar X-Types are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Jaguar X-Type for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2003 X-Types listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,996 and mileage as low as 83521 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Jaguar X-Type.

Can't find a used 2003 Jaguar X-Types you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar X-Type for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,949.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,962.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar X-Type for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,980.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,252.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Jaguar X-Type?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials
Check out Jaguar X-Type lease specials

Related Used 2003 Jaguar X-Type info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles