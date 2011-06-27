2003 Jaguar X-Type Review
Pros & Cons
- Reasonable base pricing, sporty handling, all-wheel drive, currently the only Jaguar available with a manual transmission.
- Spartan interior design, some less-than-prestigious Ford-themed switchgear and exterior styling cues, price goes up with options faster than you can say "Ford Mondeo."
Other years
List Price Range
$2,996 - $4,900
Edmunds' Expert Review
With all-wheel drive, space for four adults, a roomy trunk and surprisingly good performance, the pleasantly affordable X-Type is the most sensible Jaguar yet; but don't let the "starts under $30,000" tag line fool you into thinking you can get a Jag for "cheap."
2003 Highlights
Jaguar introduced its youth-oriented X-Type last year, so 2003 holds little changes for the baby Jag. There's a slight reduction in the price of the base model, and electrochromic mirrors are standard on all trim levels. Cars equipped with the 3.0-liter mill now get 17-inch wheels and a CD player as standard equipment.
Most helpful consumer reviews
str8cash,10/17/2012
I have owned this x-type for 3 years and I bought it with 125,000 miles on it. I am the 2nd owner.It now has 160,000+ miles and still runs & looks like new. Only things I have had to do is oil changes and a new coolant tank ($129.00 ebay). This car was very well maintained by the original owner and that is key. She had all maint records and only major repair was new rear struts. Other items were normal wear items, brake pads, oil changes,tune up, coolant flush, tires, battery,etc. I have owned several Lexus, BMW, Infiniti, Acura, Cadillac, Mercedes vehicles and this is my favorite. AWD is fantastic. Car is now 10 yrs old & still gets looks. I would recommend this car without question.
Jaquar Owner,07/24/2006
The Jaguar X-Type 2.5L has the stance of champion race car but, unfortunately, its designers and engineers forgot about the power curve. Its power to weight is insufficient to move it quickly from a standing start even if you jump on the accelerator. If you want that kind of performance, don't buy this car. For me, that didn't matter, the car rides like a dream in all weather conditions, tracks straight and true and no amount of snow can stop it. The sound system is excellent. If you like cruising, this car will hum along at 100 mph. all day without a problem. Remember: The X-Type was bred for the autobahn not the drag strip. If that's what you're looking for, this is the car for you.
Tony,02/07/2016
3.0 4dr AWD Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
I Paid $9000 for this car 5 Years ago and it's been the best investment I've ever made. I've owned BMW/Lexus/Cadillac and nothing has had the durability Like this car. Only thing I've had to change is Alternator and Water pump last year. Still Rides Like a Dream!
Jagged edge,12/29/2009
I've owned my Jag a little over a year now, its power and handling is impressive. This Jag is as beautiful inside as it is on the outside. The 3.0 handles my heavy foot. At first I did not like the AWD till driving through a heavy snow and I was then glad to have it. People who see it look then look again, and I can't help but smile and say "yes its a Jag".
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
192 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
227 hp @ 6800 rpm
