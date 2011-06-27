  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar X-Type
  4. Used 2005 Jaguar X-Type
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(64)
Appraise this car

2005 Jaguar X-Type Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable highway ride, attractive styling inside and out, standard all-wheel drive, large trunk.
  • Doesn't handle as well as competitors, engines short on torque, low-grade interior materials, some hard-to-use controls, tight entry to rear seat.
Other years
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
Jaguar X-Type for Sale
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price Estimate
$2,162 - $4,715
Used X-Type for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Priced to compete with the entry-luxury offerings from Audi, BMW and Mercedes, the all-wheel-drive X-Type falls short in most areas, from driving dynamics to cabin furnishings. Only worth considering if you've got to have the style of a Jaguar.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Jaguar X-Type.

5(76%)
4(19%)
3(2%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.7
64 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 64 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

There is absolutely NOTHING in the world like driving a Jag
skargo,03/15/2013
I bought this car used 6 months ago and I still hate the fact that pulling in my driveway means that my drive has ended! I look forward to getting into the car every morning and looking down the amazing curves of the hood to follow my chrome cat to work. The car handles like a sports car. You can do the sharpest turns and curves at the highest speeds and the car doesn't flinch. It is small but comfortably room in the front - I can't say as much for the back - it's kind of cramped...but I will only ever be sitting behind the wheel of this car! You are surrounded by wood, leather, and an amazing Alpine sound system...who could ask for more!
Amazing - get a 2005 or newer!
Jag,08/29/2008
Love the car, I researched the car before purchase, saw that 2001-03 had some problems, Jaguars Quality Initiative 04 put over 1000 new components in this car. My 2005 is awesome. Great driving experience, curves and hills are my favorite, AWD will be a blessing this winter. Luxury interior leaves you feeling like and people thinking that you paid a fortune for this car.
Good value but has drawbacks
S. Chapman,02/26/2009
Bought this car as it had excellent value for resale and was AWD - others tested were the Audi A4 & Volvo S60 - the Jag just seemed like a better value for $$$ - the 3L V6 engine delivers smooth cruising power but has enough pickup punch to pass slower trucks/traffic on the highway. The AWD is great in poor weather and snow (make sure you check to see if its equipped with Traction control - mine was not and feels somewhat like a RWD car in heavy snow - light tail end). Also the name brand: Jaguar - it has a lengthy pedigree and the car is not very common on the road - unlike other executive BMW's & Audi's - which seem to be everywhere.
Jaaaaaag Wagon
Lymeboy,11/03/2009
I have driven mostly BMW's for the past 20 years. I purchased this 05 Jaguar Sportwagon in July 07 and I am delighted with the design, build quality, aesthetics, and driving dynamics. It can not be compared to BMW, MB, Audi, etc., as it is British, not German. The wagon is elegant inside and out, it is comfortable for a guy with back problems. I have only seen one other Jag Wagon in the state of Maine---I do not see myself coming and going.
See all 64 reviews of the 2005 Jaguar X-Type
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
227 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
192 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
227 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2005 Jaguar X-Type features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2005 Jaguar X-Type
More About This Model

Americans love alternatives. Even the word "alternative" is approaching overexposure. We have alternative medicine, alternative lifestyles and alternative music. But really, alternatives are about being different.

Of course "alternative" begs the question "alternative to what?" Well, in most cases it's an alternative to "normal." For example, most people in the U.S. drive a car, but many don't want to get lost in the crowd. It seems like everyone drives a Honda Civic or Toyota Camry, but those who want to be a little different might opt for a Scion tC or Mazda 6.

The same goes for minivans and SUVs — they're useful and practical, but oh so common. Thankfully, there's an alternative and it's shaping up to be the station wagon. Today's wagons can provide a sporty and fun way to skip the SUV and minivan bandwagon.

And the latest brand to join the likes of Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Subaru and Volvo in offering a wagon is Jaguar. Officially named the X-Type Sportwagon, it is Jaguar's first production station wagon. With it, Jaguar is hoping to provide one more option for entry-luxury wagon buyers and performance enthusiasts alike. But even company officials admit the Sportwagon won't break sales records as wagons are expected to account for less than 10 percent of total X-Type sales. That's OK by us; the key to any alternative is exclusivity. You can't be different if you look like everyone else — sorry, punker high school kids.

Still, the X-Type Sportwagon is an appealing car — at least on the outside. It looks sporty enough for a wagon but it's also recognizable as a Jag. Inside, the formula falls apart a bit. Like the X-Type sedans, the wagon's interior looks plain and the luxury notion is about as convincing as Extreme Makeover: Home Edition host Ty Pennington's enthusiasm.

It's not that the X-Type is a terrible place to spend time, but the few things that don't look right are so glaring. The bland center stack, cheap-feeling hatch release and hard-plastic window switch bezels are just three examples of how an upscale feel is lacking inside the X-Type.

But the car does offer versatility. The rear cargo area is very useful and provides more usable space than both the BMW 325i and Mercedes C240 wagons. The Jag's cargo area also offers underfloor storage with a power outlet and has an optional cargo net. A split hatch with a separate flip-up rear window makes getting to that cargo easier.

Under the hood, all X-Type variants now come standard with a smooth and responsive 3.0-liter V6 making 227 horsepower. It almost matches BMW's 2.5-liter straight six in terms of refinement but gleefully outpaces it with regard to power and punch. Step on the gas at virtually any speed and the Jag's six comes alive and pushes the car forward with ease. Zero to 60 comes up in 7.1 seconds.

The car isn't athletic, but it can be fun at speed. The extra weight from the tailgate and rear glass results in a sort of tail-wagging sensation during hard cornering. Still, the overall balance of the car is fine — sportier than a Mercedes-Benz C240, but softer than a 325i.

The transmission delivers smooth, positive upshifts and almost imperceptible downshifts. However, when traveling through hilly terrain, we noticed too much "hunting" as the tranny could never seem to settle on the right gear. Manually shifting through the J-gate helps matters a little, but the gated shifter's stopping points are not prominent enough. The result is that you have to look down to see exactly which gear was selected.

Admittedly, the five-speed automatic has a lot to manage as all X-Types, including the wagon, are all-wheel drive. This is a full-time system with a 40/60 torque bias toward the rear wheels. Even on wet pavement that all-wheel-drive system worked well, and power transfers between front and rear were unnoticeable from the driver seat.

Price further sets the X-Type Sportwagon apart from the crowd. Alongside similarly equipped competitors like the A4 , 325xi and C240 4Matic , the Jag comes in at $1,500 to $3,000 less. But in the end it may simply be the appeal of driving a Jaguar that makes it a reasonable choice over the competition. If the name Jaguar still brings images of prestige and class to mind, then you'll likely find the alternatives lacking. Just don't expect XJ luxury for the X-Type price.

Used 2005 Jaguar X-Type Overview

The Used 2005 Jaguar X-Type is offered in the following submodels: X-Type Sedan, X-Type Wagon. Available styles include 3.0L 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 2.5L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M), 3.0L Sportwagon 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A), and 3.0L 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Jaguar X-Type?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Jaguar X-Types are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Jaguar X-Type for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Jaguar X-Type.

Can't find a used 2005 Jaguar X-Types you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar X-Type for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,401.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,444.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar X-Type for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,584.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $11,399.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Jaguar X-Type?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials
Check out Jaguar X-Type lease specials

Related Used 2005 Jaguar X-Type info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles