- $5,995
2005 Jaguar X-Type 3.0L Sportwagon47,755 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fesler Ford Lincoln - Fairfield / Iowa
Dare to compare!! All Wheel Drive*** Less than 48k miles!!! You don't have to worry about depreciation on this marvelous 3.0!!!!** I'm what you call a smooth operator and you'll love every minute with me! I promise to show you off everywhere we go!!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags, Front fog/driving lights, Knee airbags - Driver...Other features include: Leather seats, Power locks, Power windows, Sunroof, Auto...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Jaguar X-Type 3.0L Sportwagon with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA54C95WE42308
Stock: 31274A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- Price Drop$1,999
2004 Jaguar X-Type 3.0189,295 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan
New Price! Red Tag! Blow out special!!!, X-TYPE 3.0, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6, 5-Speed, AWD, Dark Red, TAN LEATHER, 17' x 7' 7-Spoke Forged Alloy (Cayman) Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Custom Stereo Sound System w/In-Dash CD, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! AWD 5-Speed 3.0L V6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jaguar X-Type 3.0 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJEA51C24WD59947
Stock: 6-22568AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $3,900
2004 Jaguar X-Type 3.086,578 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof. This Jaguar X-Type also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Side Curtain Airbags, Head-Protection System, Premium Sound, Overhead Console, Voice Control. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cup Holders, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jaguar X-Type 3.0 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJEA51C14WE16235
Stock: 121945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $3,995
2003 Jaguar X-Type 2.5111,739 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
2003 Jaguar X Type AWD 2.5 liter V6, Automatic Transmission, All Wheel Drive, Moon Roof, Power Leather Seats, Power Windows And Door Locks, Premium Wheels, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control. Traction Control, Air Conditioning, Stereo, Wood Trim, Runs And Drives, Runs And Drives Great, Priced At Only $3995, plus tax, lic, doc, and smog. Clean Title, Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Our Average Car Price Is UNDER $3000, 925-455-6666, Financing available, good credit, bad credit, our bank works with everyone. All you need is the down payment, Drivers License and proof of income. Let Them Help You Build Your Credit! We do all the DMV work. Se Habla Espanol. Click more ads by this user on the right side of screen to see more of our cars for sale! Visit Our Web Site At www.perrymorganexpress.com. 10% Discount For CA$H!!!!!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Jaguar X-Type 2.5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJEA51D93XC87212
Stock: c87212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $4,995
2002 Jaguar X-Type 2.590,259 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tapp Motor Sales - Owensboro / Kentucky
* 6 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $4,995 * * Luxurious Charcoal leather interior in this 2002 Jaguar X-Type 2.5 AWD * * 2002 ** Jaguar * * X-Type * It has a 6 Cylinder engine. Rocking a sharp lt. gray exterior and a charcoal interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. This is the vehicle for you! Give us a call today and don't let it slip away! Tapp motors has been in business for over 70 years and look forward to helping you. Contact Information: Tapp Motors, 4550 Highway 54 East, Owensboro, KY, 42303, Phone: 2709260235, E-mail: tommyjr@tappmotors.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Jaguar X-Type 2.5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJEA51DX2XC08046
Stock: C08046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,871
2002 Jaguar X-Type 2.578,118 milesDelivery available*
Express.cars - Green Bay / Wisconsin
2002 Jaguar X-TYPE 2.5L AWD Red 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.5L V6 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Connolly Leather Seat Trim, Custom Stereo Cassette Sound System, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Cupholders, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. 19/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Jaguar X-Type 2.5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJEA51D62XC50696
Stock: TI1465A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $6,999
2002 Jaguar X-Type 3.051,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Elegant Auto Sales - Rancho Cordova / California
, TEXT @ 916 794 7970 , 2002 JAGUAR X-TYPE 3.0 , Clean Title , 51,000 Original Low Miles , 3 Month Warranty , All Wheel Drive , Sport Package , Premium Package , Sunroof , Leather Seats , Surround Sound System , Parking Sensors , Premium Wheels , Cruise Control , Cold A/C , Power Windows/Locks , Automatic Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Jaguar X-Type 3.0 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJEA51CX2WC39116
Stock: 12518
Certified Pre-Owned: No