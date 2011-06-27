2007 Jaguar X-Type Review
Pros & Cons
- Sure-footedness of all-wheel drive, classic Jaguar looks, nice highway ride.
- Lack of power, some interior bits more Ford-like than Jaguar-esque, tight rear-seat entry, no manual transmission available.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
When Ford bought Jaguar, the X-Type was the smaller, entry-level car we hoped it would build -- and feared it would build. Though a pleasant everyday companion with all-wheel drive and all-weather ability, the 2007 Jaguar X-Type is generally outclassed now by newer competitors.
Vehicle overview
Now in its sixth year, the 2007 Jaguar X-Type has to face down newer designs like the current BMW 3 Series, Infiniti G35 and Lexus IS. And frankly, it had a hard time competing back when it was itself a new design back in 2002.
The styling is pure Jaguar scaled down to the X-Type's size. The hooded oval headlights, rectangular grille and elegantly arched roof all recall the original, timelessly elegant 1969 XJ large sedan. But the squeeze-down robs the design of its drama, and many see some Taurus in the X-Type's appearance. Beyond that, the engineering owes at least as much to parent Ford as to Jaguar. The basic steel structure of the car and many of its drivetrain and suspension elements are shared with the recent Ford Mondeo, and the ordinariness too often is apparent under the lush leather and high-luster wood.
All X-Types come with all-wheel drive and a transverse-mounted, Ford-derived, 227-horsepower 3.0-liter DOHC 24-valve V6. The only transmission is a five-speed automatic controlled by Jaguar's traditional "J-Gate" shifter. The basic suspension design is a set of MacPherson struts up front and a multilink independent system in the rear. Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS are standard, running just inboard of 16-inch alloy wheels on the 3.0 sedan (with 17s and 18s optional) and 17-inchers on the Sportwagon (with 18s optional).
There's enough room inside the X-Type 3.0 sedan for four adults to sit comfortably, and the seats are well shaped, but shoving in five is tight. The rear door openings are a touch small, making ingress and egress difficult. The Sportwagon provides a bit more rear headroom than the sedan and up to 50 cubic feet of storage space when the split rear seat is down.
If you really want a new Jaguar -- complete with "leaper" on the hood -- this is the cheapest way to get into one. And it feels it.
2007 Jaguar X-Type models
The 2007 Jaguar X-Type is an entry-level luxury car available as a sedan or wagon. Some equipment that was optional last year, like a moonroof and a split folding rear seat, are now standard on the 3.0 sedan, while the Sportwagon's standard equipment list expands to include a memory driver seat, premium sound system, rain-sensing windshield wipers and a wood-and-leather-trimmed steering wheel. While a leather-and-wood-trimmed interior is part of every X-Type (and every Jaguar), a new Luxury Package for the 3.0 sedan adds contrast piping to the upholstery, burl walnut veneers, an eight-way power passenger seat, memory for the driver seat, automatic headlamps, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, rain-sensing wipers, 17-inch wheels and more. Otherwise the options list is a short one that includes 18-inch wheels, a DVD-based navigation system, premium audio and satellite radio.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The sole engine offered in the Jaguar X-Type is a 227-horsepower, 3.0-liter V6. It's paired with a five-speed automatic transmission that in turn feeds Jaguar's Traction-4 all-wheel-drive system. In a test of a Sportwagon from a few years ago, we measured a 0-60-mph time of 8.2 seconds.
Safety
Standard safety features include front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags for both front and rear passengers. There is also a knee bolster airbag for the driver. Jaguar's Dynamic Stability Control system works with an Emergency Brake System and standard antilock brakes to keep the car upright.
Driving
In a market segment that includes such brilliant performers as the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Lexus IS and Infiniti G35, the 2007 Jaguar X-Type is an also-ran. Not so much because of its own vices (of which there are really very few) but because of the sublime reactions and composure of the direct competition.
Interior
The X-Type's interior is a mix of elegant Jaguar elements -- beautiful wood veneers, supple leather upholstery and a restrained use of chrome trim -- and mundane plastic bits more appropriate to a Ford. Overall it's an attractive and comfortable environment for four to travel, but a bit cramped for the five it's rated to carry.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Jaguar X-Type.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the X-Type
Related Used 2007 Jaguar X-Type info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 XJ
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XF
- 2019 XE
- 2019 F-TYPE