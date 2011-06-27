  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar X-Type
  4. Used 2007 Jaguar X-Type
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(13)
Appraise this car

2007 Jaguar X-Type Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Sure-footedness of all-wheel drive, classic Jaguar looks, nice highway ride.
  • Lack of power, some interior bits more Ford-like than Jaguar-esque, tight rear-seat entry, no manual transmission available.
Other years
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
Jaguar X-Type for Sale
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price Estimate
$2,185 - $4,351
Used X-Type for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

When Ford bought Jaguar, the X-Type was the smaller, entry-level car we hoped it would build -- and feared it would build. Though a pleasant everyday companion with all-wheel drive and all-weather ability, the 2007 Jaguar X-Type is generally outclassed now by newer competitors.

Vehicle overview

Now in its sixth year, the 2007 Jaguar X-Type has to face down newer designs like the current BMW 3 Series, Infiniti G35 and Lexus IS. And frankly, it had a hard time competing back when it was itself a new design back in 2002.

The styling is pure Jaguar scaled down to the X-Type's size. The hooded oval headlights, rectangular grille and elegantly arched roof all recall the original, timelessly elegant 1969 XJ large sedan. But the squeeze-down robs the design of its drama, and many see some Taurus in the X-Type's appearance. Beyond that, the engineering owes at least as much to parent Ford as to Jaguar. The basic steel structure of the car and many of its drivetrain and suspension elements are shared with the recent Ford Mondeo, and the ordinariness too often is apparent under the lush leather and high-luster wood.

All X-Types come with all-wheel drive and a transverse-mounted, Ford-derived, 227-horsepower 3.0-liter DOHC 24-valve V6. The only transmission is a five-speed automatic controlled by Jaguar's traditional "J-Gate" shifter. The basic suspension design is a set of MacPherson struts up front and a multilink independent system in the rear. Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS are standard, running just inboard of 16-inch alloy wheels on the 3.0 sedan (with 17s and 18s optional) and 17-inchers on the Sportwagon (with 18s optional).

There's enough room inside the X-Type 3.0 sedan for four adults to sit comfortably, and the seats are well shaped, but shoving in five is tight. The rear door openings are a touch small, making ingress and egress difficult. The Sportwagon provides a bit more rear headroom than the sedan and up to 50 cubic feet of storage space when the split rear seat is down.

If you really want a new Jaguar -- complete with "leaper" on the hood -- this is the cheapest way to get into one. And it feels it.

2007 Jaguar X-Type models

The 2007 Jaguar X-Type is an entry-level luxury car available as a sedan or wagon. Some equipment that was optional last year, like a moonroof and a split folding rear seat, are now standard on the 3.0 sedan, while the Sportwagon's standard equipment list expands to include a memory driver seat, premium sound system, rain-sensing windshield wipers and a wood-and-leather-trimmed steering wheel. While a leather-and-wood-trimmed interior is part of every X-Type (and every Jaguar), a new Luxury Package for the 3.0 sedan adds contrast piping to the upholstery, burl walnut veneers, an eight-way power passenger seat, memory for the driver seat, automatic headlamps, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, rain-sensing wipers, 17-inch wheels and more. Otherwise the options list is a short one that includes 18-inch wheels, a DVD-based navigation system, premium audio and satellite radio.

2007 Highlights

Jaguar's simplified model lineup now consists of two models: the X-Type 3.0 Sedan and Sportwagon. Stability control, a power moonroof and split-folding rear seat are now standard on the sedan, while the Sportwagon gains a driver memory seat, premium sound system, rain-sensing windshield wipers and a wood-and-leather-trimmed steering wheel. Jaguar has also reorganized the options packages slightly this year.

Performance & mpg

The sole engine offered in the Jaguar X-Type is a 227-horsepower, 3.0-liter V6. It's paired with a five-speed automatic transmission that in turn feeds Jaguar's Traction-4 all-wheel-drive system. In a test of a Sportwagon from a few years ago, we measured a 0-60-mph time of 8.2 seconds.

Safety

Standard safety features include front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags for both front and rear passengers. There is also a knee bolster airbag for the driver. Jaguar's Dynamic Stability Control system works with an Emergency Brake System and standard antilock brakes to keep the car upright.

Driving

In a market segment that includes such brilliant performers as the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Lexus IS and Infiniti G35, the 2007 Jaguar X-Type is an also-ran. Not so much because of its own vices (of which there are really very few) but because of the sublime reactions and composure of the direct competition.

Interior

The X-Type's interior is a mix of elegant Jaguar elements -- beautiful wood veneers, supple leather upholstery and a restrained use of chrome trim -- and mundane plastic bits more appropriate to a Ford. Overall it's an attractive and comfortable environment for four to travel, but a bit cramped for the five it's rated to carry.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Jaguar X-Type.

5(69%)
4(15%)
3(7%)
2(9%)
1(0%)
4.5
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nine years and 111,000 miles; living with the Jaq
Kevin Bowley,12/04/2015
3.0L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
I have owned my 2007 X-type since new, Oct 2006, and it now has 112000 miles and 9 years of relatively aggressive driving in the four seasons in Maine. The car still gets far more "looks" than my wife’s '10 Audi A4 and the chassis and suspension are still very tight, noticeable difference from the day I purchased it. It rides buttery smooth yet provides excellent feedback, on center feel, no body roll or any floaty feel even driving triple digit speeds. I have thoroughly enjoyed the car and it has been extremely reliable. Other than routine maintenance (2 sets of tires, brakes and rotors twice, changed out all driveline fluids once and filled with Mobile one at 75k as well as the transmission flush with Redline D4 Synthetic ATF) I had to replace a brake booster (480 at dealer), a water pump (325.00 at local shop), tie rod ends and a throttle position sensor. I consider 1200.00 in repairs over 9 years of hard driving and setting outside darn good. The chassis is completely rust free, paint still looks great, exhaust is still shiny steel and it the engine is very strong. It feels much stronger than its rated 230 hp albeit rather noisy when pushed to the red line. The 5-speed auto tranny is eager to upshift when left in normal mode in an effort to achieve good fuel economy. Placed in sports mode it holds the gears longer, not overly, and seems to be the better overall choice for 2 lane and city driving so I always leave it in sport mode, which it retains when shut down so when you start it after setting for 5 minutes or a week it will retain the mode it was in when you last parked it, nice. All the interior pieces show no wear, the heated Connolly leather seats are wonderfully comfortable for my 5'7" frame and show no aging, fading, ripples nor creasing and the fronts are 8 way power. Rear seat room is fair, fine when setting behind me but tight if the fronts are slid way back, they too are comfortable save for bit short for good thigh support but it works out because your feet rest on the floor just right. The rear center armrest is nice and wide with two sturdy cup holders. It has all the right safety features and then some; dual stage front airbags and a drivers knee airbag, side impact bags and overhead full length side impact bags that come out of the roof, passenger side weight sensing front airbag that also compensates for the seat position, anti-lock brakes, emergency brake assist, electronic brake force distribution, all-wheel drive, traction control and stability control (both can be disabled allowing for spinning in heavy snow with cutting power, I find it useful getting up the 30 degree hill in a foot of snow in my 2/10 mile driveway) though I don’t believe the stability control is fully disabled it does allow for aggressive off-ramp fun without interference. If left on it can be a bit overcautious as I have had it cut power during hard acceleration with a tad of oversteer on an uphill reducing radius off ramp a few times right at the apex exit. Top speed in mine is 145 give or take, which was surprising as I was sure that the computer would intervene as others had said there’s’ would cut out at 125. It was very stable with no floating and little wind buffeting. The 120-watt stereo sounds decent enough and I like the auto volume adjustment as speed increases. Reception is exceptional on both AM and FM bands with no electronic interference on the AM side, which I use frequently when commuting. It also has the Bluetooth phone module, which works without a hitch. For winter, driving the car has heated outside driver and passenger mirrors that work extremely well as do the heated windshield washer jets. The trunk is surprisingly large and is well fitted but lacks any storage compartments. I installed a couple of bins at the rear outside edges fastened with some Velcro to store such things as my bottle of fuel stabilizer and Marvel Mystery oil for use when buying fuel for my yard equipment. I also installed a stretchable net a couple feet from the rear to prevent groceries from sliding forward if a hard stop is required. To sum it up, because of the issues that plaque the early models sales plummeted and never recovered even though 2006+ models are as reliable as expected from any newer car. It can also be found at very attractive prices in the used car market and you can get a very nice highline car for the price of a Corolla yet is far more enjoyable to own. The car was also dinged for being a ford Mondeo yet it shares a mere 15 percent of Mondeo parts. It is fast, comfortable, tight, elegant, attractive, and rare. It garners attention from onlookers and it has been very reliable. I would have no reservations jumping in tomorrow and driving it to Salt Lake to visit my brother, cruising in complete comfort and confidence at 85 mph. With its resale now at about 7500.00, I have no intention nor reason to "upgrade" to a newer sports sedan as the Jag has and is a pleasure. I wis
Great Car
BrianJaguar,11/23/2006
This is an awesome car, I bought it and I love the handling. It just hugs the corner, with its 227 HP, it just gets up and goes. It's luxury with power, I love it!!
New X-Type
cm1,11/01/2006
I really enjoy this car. It's sporty and fast. The interior comforts are beautiful although a little small (but I'm coming from a Sedan Deville.) There is a lot of power and the trans is smooth. The size is perfect and I'm impressed with the safety, including side curtain airbags. It's a got a beautiful paint job and nice leather- great radio with CD. Corners perfectly and really holds the road and it's good in the snow. So far I'm very happy with my new car.
Understated, Elegant & Reliable
markle1,09/03/2013
You get all the luxury without a BMW or Mercedes price tag. Bought it with 70K miles and put a little TLC into it (brakes, oil, air) and have had no problems for the last 10K miles. This Jag loves the open road. Rides straight, quiet and comfortable. Put it in cruise control and drive from San Diego to Phoenix with 100% ease and peace of mind.
See all 13 reviews of the 2007 Jaguar X-Type
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
227 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2007 Jaguar X-Type features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 Jaguar X-Type

Used 2007 Jaguar X-Type Overview

The Used 2007 Jaguar X-Type is offered in the following submodels: X-Type Sedan, X-Type Wagon. Available styles include 3.0L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A), and 3.0L Sportwagon 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Jaguar X-Type?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Jaguar X-Types are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Jaguar X-Type for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Jaguar X-Type.

Can't find a used 2007 Jaguar X-Types you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar X-Type for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,792.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,174.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar X-Type for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,107.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,796.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Jaguar X-Type?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials
Check out Jaguar X-Type lease specials

Related Used 2007 Jaguar X-Type info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles