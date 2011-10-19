Used 2008 Jaguar X-Type for Sale Near Me
7 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 47,755 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 189,295 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,999
- 86,578 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900
- 111,739 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,995
- 90,259 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
- 78,118 miles
$5,871
- 51,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Jaguar X-Type searches:
Showing 1 - 7 out of 7 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar X-Type
Read recent reviews for the Jaguar X-Type
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.54 Reviews
Report abuse
coyzan,10/19/2011
I bought the Jaguar X-Type 3 months ago and quite frankly, I had my reservations about it initially. It was love at first sight, but having never driven owned or driven a Jaguar, I was trepidatious to say the least. How misplaced those reservations were. This is a beautiful car to drive. Its power is exceptional, luxury finishing is good and the AWD is truly brilliant. On the day I bought it, I had to travel a distance of more than 1400km. I had a tyre burst doing 160kph trying to get my destination (I know its speeding, but the road was long and empty and therefore irresistable.) The Jaguar did not deviate an inch. I slowed down, assessed the damage, put on the spare and was away.
Related Jaguar X-Type info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used INFINITI QX70 2015
- Used Audi TT 2010
- Used Audi TT RS 2013
- Used Honda Ridgeline 2011
- Used Honda Ridgeline 2013
- Used INFINITI QX70 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2013
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe 2015
- Used Nissan Xterra 2012
- Used Audi RS 3 2017
- Used Toyota Prius v 2013
- Used Mazda RX-8 2010
- Used Bentley Continental 2012
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2015
- Used BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2016
- Used Ford Focus RS 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Jaguar XF Anaheim CA
- Used Jaguar I-PACE Naples FL
- Used Jaguar XJ Baltimore MD
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE Saint Louis MO
- Used Jaguar XJ Lancaster PA
- Used Jaguar S-Type Edison NJ
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE Mesa AZ
- Used Jaguar XK Fort Myers FL
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE York PA
- Used Jaguar XF Clarksville TN
Shop used model years by city
- Used Jaguar XJ 2015 Minneapolis MN
- Used Jaguar XF 2017 Hayward CA
- Used Jaguar XJ 2011 Stone Mountain GA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News