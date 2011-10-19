Used 2008 Jaguar X-Type for Sale Near Me

7 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
X-Type Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 7 out of 7 listings
  • 2005 Jaguar X-Type 3.0L Sportwagon in White
    used

    2005 Jaguar X-Type 3.0L Sportwagon

    47,755 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2004 Jaguar X-Type 3.0 in Dark Red
    used

    2004 Jaguar X-Type 3.0

    189,295 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,999

    Details
  • 2004 Jaguar X-Type 3.0 in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Jaguar X-Type 3.0

    86,578 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2003 Jaguar X-Type 2.5 in Silver
    used

    2003 Jaguar X-Type 2.5

    111,739 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2002 Jaguar X-Type 2.5 in Silver
    used

    2002 Jaguar X-Type 2.5

    90,259 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2002 Jaguar X-Type 2.5 in Dark Red
    used

    2002 Jaguar X-Type 2.5

    78,118 miles

    $5,871

    Details
  • 2002 Jaguar X-Type 3.0
    used

    2002 Jaguar X-Type 3.0

    51,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jaguar X-Type searches:

Showing 1 - 7 out of 7 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar X-Type
  4. Used 2008 Jaguar X-Type

Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar X-Type

Read recent reviews for the Jaguar X-Type
Overall Consumer Rating
4.54 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (50%)
Jaguar X-Type
coyzan,10/19/2011
I bought the Jaguar X-Type 3 months ago and quite frankly, I had my reservations about it initially. It was love at first sight, but having never driven owned or driven a Jaguar, I was trepidatious to say the least. How misplaced those reservations were. This is a beautiful car to drive. Its power is exceptional, luxury finishing is good and the AWD is truly brilliant. On the day I bought it, I had to travel a distance of more than 1400km. I had a tyre burst doing 160kph trying to get my destination (I know its speeding, but the road was long and empty and therefore irresistable.) The Jaguar did not deviate an inch. I slowed down, assessed the damage, put on the spare and was away.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jaguar
X-Type
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Jaguar X-Type info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings