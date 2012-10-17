Used 2003 Jaguar X-Type for Sale Near Me

Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California

2003 Jaguar X Type AWD 2.5 liter V6, Automatic Transmission, All Wheel Drive, Moon Roof, Power Leather Seats, Power Windows And Door Locks, Premium Wheels, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control. Traction Control, Air Conditioning, Stereo, Wood Trim, Runs And Drives, Runs And Drives Great, Priced At Only $3995, plus tax, lic, doc, and smog. Clean Title.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Jaguar X-Type 2.5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJEA51D93XC87212

Stock: c87212

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020