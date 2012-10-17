Used 2003 Jaguar X-Type for Sale Near Me

X-Type Reviews & Specs
  • 2003 Jaguar X-Type 2.5 in Silver
    used

    2003 Jaguar X-Type 2.5

    111,739 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,995

  • 2002 Jaguar X-Type 2.5 in Silver
    used

    2002 Jaguar X-Type 2.5

    90,259 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

  • 2002 Jaguar X-Type 2.5 in Dark Red
    used

    2002 Jaguar X-Type 2.5

    78,118 miles

    $5,871

  • 2002 Jaguar X-Type 3.0
    used

    2002 Jaguar X-Type 3.0

    51,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

  • 2004 Jaguar X-Type 3.0 in Dark Red
    used

    2004 Jaguar X-Type 3.0

    189,295 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,999

  • 2004 Jaguar X-Type 3.0 in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Jaguar X-Type 3.0

    86,578 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,900

  • 2005 Jaguar X-Type 3.0L Sportwagon in White
    used

    2005 Jaguar X-Type 3.0L Sportwagon

    47,755 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar X-Type

Overall Consumer Rating
4.6158 Reviews
See all 158 reviews
  • 5
    (72%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (3%)
A SOLID RELIABLE CAT
str8cash,10/17/2012
I have owned this x-type for 3 years and I bought it with 125,000 miles on it. I am the 2nd owner.It now has 160,000+ miles and still runs & looks like new. Only things I have had to do is oil changes and a new coolant tank ($129.00 ebay). This car was very well maintained by the original owner and that is key. She had all maint records and only major repair was new rear struts. Other items were normal wear items, brake pads, oil changes,tune up, coolant flush, tires, battery,etc. I have owned several Lexus, BMW, Infiniti, Acura, Cadillac, Mercedes vehicles and this is my favorite. AWD is fantastic. Car is now 10 yrs old & still gets looks. I would recommend this car without question.
