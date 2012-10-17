Used 2003 Jaguar X-Type for Sale Near Me
7 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 111,739 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,995
- 90,259 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
- 78,118 miles
$5,871
- 51,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
- 189,295 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,999
- 86,578 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900
- 47,755 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Jaguar X-Type searches:
Showing 1 - 7 out of 7 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar X-Type
Read recent reviews for the Jaguar X-Type
Write a reviewSee all 158 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.6158 Reviews
Report abuse
str8cash,10/17/2012
I have owned this x-type for 3 years and I bought it with 125,000 miles on it. I am the 2nd owner.It now has 160,000+ miles and still runs & looks like new. Only things I have had to do is oil changes and a new coolant tank ($129.00 ebay). This car was very well maintained by the original owner and that is key. She had all maint records and only major repair was new rear struts. Other items were normal wear items, brake pads, oil changes,tune up, coolant flush, tires, battery,etc. I have owned several Lexus, BMW, Infiniti, Acura, Cadillac, Mercedes vehicles and this is my favorite. AWD is fantastic. Car is now 10 yrs old & still gets looks. I would recommend this car without question.
Related Jaguar X-Type info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used INFINITI QX70 2015
- Used Audi TT 2010
- Used Audi TT RS 2013
- Used Honda Ridgeline 2011
- Used Honda Ridgeline 2013
- Used INFINITI QX70 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2013
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe 2015
- Used Nissan Xterra 2012
- Used Audi RS 3 2017
- Used Toyota Prius v 2013
- Used Mazda RX-8 2010
- Used Bentley Continental 2012
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2015
- Used BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2016
- Used Ford Focus RS 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Jaguar X-Type Edison NJ
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE Melbourne FL
- Used Jaguar XJ Fredericksburg VA
- Used Jaguar XK Nashua NH
- Used Jaguar XF Lakeland FL
- Used Jaguar XJ Santa Rosa CA
- Used Jaguar XK Arlington TX
- Used Jaguar X-Type Reading PA
- Used Jaguar X-Type Wilmington DE
- Used Jaguar XJ Overland Park KS
Shop used model years by city
- Used Jaguar XJ 2015 Woodbridge VA
- Used Jaguar XE 2017 Fort Lauderdale FL
- Used Jaguar XE 2017 Charlotte NC
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News