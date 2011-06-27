Estimated values
2005 INFINITI QX56 Rwd 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,399
|$4,559
|$5,186
|Clean
|$3,143
|$4,212
|$4,790
|Average
|$2,632
|$3,520
|$3,999
|Rough
|$2,121
|$2,827
|$3,207
Estimated values
2005 INFINITI QX56 4WD 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,873
|$4,864
|$5,400
|Clean
|$3,581
|$4,494
|$4,988
|Average
|$2,999
|$3,755
|$4,163
|Rough
|$2,416
|$3,016
|$3,339