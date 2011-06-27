  1. Home
Used 2005 INFINITI QX56 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336/504 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque390 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower315 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
rear volume controlsyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
265 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.1 in.
Front hip room61.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room60.1 in.
Rear leg room41.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.5 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
heatedyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track67.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity61.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight5360 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place61.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27.6 degrees
Maximum payload1440 lbs.
Angle of departure21.6 degrees
Length206.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity9000 lbs.
Ground clearance10.0 in.
Height77.0 in.
Wheel base123.2 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Kashmir
  • Liquid Onyx
  • Jade
  • Silver Graphite
  • Silver Indulgence
  • Tuscan Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Willow
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
