2022 INFINITI QX50 PURE Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,150
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|26 mpg
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|26 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|23/29 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|368.0/464.0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|268 hp @ 5,600 rpm
|Torque
|280 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,071 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|Front hip room
|55.6 in.
|Front leg room
|39.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.9 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Splash Guards
|+$225
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|17.2 degrees
|Angle of departure
|23.9 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|31.4 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,845 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|135.8 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|4,916 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.6 in.
|Height
|66.0 in.
|Length
|184.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|65.1 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,071 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|85.1 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|74.9 in.
|Turning circle
|36.4 ft.
|Wheel base
|110.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|19 in. wheels
|yes
|235/55R19 tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
