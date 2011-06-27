Used 2014 INFINITI QX50 Consumer Reviews
I wish I still had my 2014 QX50
I had a 2014 QX50 that I drove 34,000 miles until my son totaled it in a car crash during a snowstorm. The good news is that even though the car was totaled and all airbags were deployed, my son walked away without a scratch. I was surprised that the windshield did not crack. When I drove this car, I would say that I can only think of two drawbacks. It does not have a very tight turning radius. For example I had a Volvo V50 station wagon for many years where you could make a hairpin turn in the smallest of spaces. Second, the designers of this car must have not taken into consideration that some women buy cars like this one. The brake pedal is the only brake pedal in a car that I have driven where my foot could not rest of the floor and have the ball of my foot on the break. The brake pedal is positioned higher than in any other car I've driven...in other words, it was designed for a large foot. It was incredibly reliable and the seats are amazingly comfortable. It is hard to find a car with seats as comfortable as this car. Love this car.
"5 STAR BARGAIN"
Retired after 35 years in the automobile business. Researched the 2014 Infinity QX50 thoroughly before purchase. Can't drive it enough! All day comfortable! Wonderful power and luxury! Negotiated a great deal! Naturally aspirated 6 cylinder with 325 horsepower.(No turbo or supercharger to worry about). Japanese reliability. My wife and I recently returned from Pennsylvania, put on 1000 miles(24 miles per gallon). Great through the mountains! We put the rear seats forward for more storage and better visibility. Don't hesitate to buy the QX50 or to compare it to anything in it's class. 2014 Infinity QX50 AWD Journey.(Moonlight White) OH YEAH!
The car great...the resale ho hum
This is a wonderful car. I purchased it as the first owner AFTER the dealership used it as a loaner. It had 16K on it and was in wonderful condition. Still is. The price was fair BUT... The resale keeps falling as much as each monthly payment. I owned a G37 before the QX50 and it held it!s value. Not so much with this one. Still love it tho!
My favorite vehicle
So far, I’ve had this car for 5 1/2 years, and it’s been very good to me. The drawbacks... 1. Tight turning radius 2. Nicks in the leather (it’s so supple, that it wears easily - corners of drivers seat have torn from standard use - issue began after only about 1 year) 3. Interior space - much smaller inside than similar vehicles. The hatch is tiny. 4. Blue tooth technology - updates to apple’s compression algorithms continue to make the music features on the phone obsolete via Bluetooth - have to keep taking car into dealership for updates But... Great handling car. Powerful engine. Mileage isn’t awful (21.4 mpg after 85,000 miles). Even though the technology is 6 years old at this point, it still works well. Very comfortable ride. Reasonably well insulated from road noise. Quiet engine unless you juice it...in which case it has a nice guttural roar. Would definitely consider replacing this with a new edition when I buy my next vehicle.
No regrets!
I bought this car because I needed something with more oomph than my CRV and I bought this model year because of the great reviews it received and I am not disappointed! It is everything I wanted -- comfortable, quick, intuitive and fun to drive. I don't carry passengers much, so can't attest to the rear seat comfort but my dog loves the back and the fact that she can stick her nose out the rear window without having to put her front legs on the door frame. We're both happy campers.
