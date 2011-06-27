Estimated values
2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,312
|$15,364
|$17,258
|Clean
|$12,827
|$14,793
|$16,587
|Average
|$11,857
|$13,652
|$15,247
|Rough
|$10,887
|$12,512
|$13,906
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI QX50 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,124
|$14,077
|$15,876
|Clean
|$11,683
|$13,555
|$15,260
|Average
|$10,799
|$12,509
|$14,026
|Rough
|$9,915
|$11,464
|$12,793
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,808
|$14,772
|$16,585
|Clean
|$12,342
|$14,224
|$15,941
|Average
|$11,408
|$13,127
|$14,652
|Rough
|$10,475
|$12,030
|$13,364
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI QX50 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,551
|$14,550
|$16,394
|Clean
|$12,094
|$14,010
|$15,757
|Average
|$11,179
|$12,929
|$14,483
|Rough
|$10,264
|$11,849
|$13,210