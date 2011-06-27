  1. Home
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,312$15,364$17,258
Clean$12,827$14,793$16,587
Average$11,857$13,652$15,247
Rough$10,887$12,512$13,906
2014 INFINITI QX50 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,124$14,077$15,876
Clean$11,683$13,555$15,260
Average$10,799$12,509$14,026
Rough$9,915$11,464$12,793
2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,808$14,772$16,585
Clean$12,342$14,224$15,941
Average$11,408$13,127$14,652
Rough$10,475$12,030$13,364
2014 INFINITI QX50 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,551$14,550$16,394
Clean$12,094$14,010$15,757
Average$11,179$12,929$14,483
Rough$10,264$11,849$13,210
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 INFINITI QX50 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 INFINITI QX50 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,683 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,555 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 INFINITI QX50. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 INFINITI QX50 and see how it feels.
