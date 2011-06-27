  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(63)
2013 INFINITI JX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Easy access to roomy third row
  • plenty of high-tech safety and creature comforts
  • plush ride quality.
  • Continuously variable transmission slows acceleration and performance
  • restrictive options packages.
List Price Range
$11,774 - $17,900
Edmunds' Expert Review

Infiniti puts its fluid, curvy design on a new seven-passenger SUV loaded with sophisticated tech comforts. Just don't expect the new JX to perform like others in the brand.

Vehicle overview

First we wondered why Infiniti needed another three-row SUV in its lineup. It seemed like one behemoth tugboat hauler -- the V8-powered QX model -- was enough. But the 2013 Infiniti JX is a new endeavor altogether. Simply, Infiniti grew tired of watching competitors like Acura, Buick and Lexus siphon off customers looking for a family-friendly luxury crossover.

Stretched longer and wider over the Nissan Murano platform underneath, the Infiniti JX hits all the sweet spots for active parenting. It seats seven and features second-row seats that tilt and slide nearly 6 inches forward and back, offering plenty of legroom and making third-row access a breeze. Combined passenger and cabin space is generous, and the interior features top-grade materials. The JX also features Infiniti's latest safety advances, including systems that help you avoid blind-spot collisions or incidents while backing up.

In its quest for respectable fuel economy, however, Infiniti has hampered the JX with a V6/transmission combination that offers adequate power at best. Performance is sleepy and uninspired from the driver seat. The new safety technologies, while impressive, are pricey and bundled into complicated option packages. Buyers simply seeking a roomy luxury crossover will find the 2013 Infiniti JX a pleasing choice, but we'd also recommend checking out the sportier Acura MDX, the more affordable Buick Enclave or the recently improved Lincoln MKT.

2013 INFINITI JX models

The 2013 Infiniti JX is a seven-passenger SUV offered in one well-appointed style, the JX35. Standard features include 18-inch wheels, automatic bi-xenon headlights, foglights, LED taillights, heated side mirrors, a sunroof, a power liftgate and keyless entry/ignition. Standard interior features include leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, a six-way power passenger seat, heated front seats, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, a central display screen, a rearview camera and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio and iPod/USB interface.

Options for the JX35 include a Premium package, which features driver seat memory and power lumbar, a 360-degree parking camera system, front and rear parking sensors, a 13-speaker Bose audio system, a hard-drive navigation system with real-time traffic and weather, a larger touchscreen display, voice-activated controls, Bluetooth streaming audio and the Infiniti Connection telematics service.

The Theater package adds a dual-screen rear-seat entertainment system, while the Driver Assistance package includes adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning system with automatic brake assist, a rear cross-traffic warning and back-up collision intervention system (automatically applies braking if the driver doesn't take action), a blind spot warning system, a heated steering wheel and remote start. Both packages require the Premium package.

The Deluxe Touring package requires the Theater package (but can't be had with the Driver Assistance package) and adds 20-inch wheels, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, an advanced climate control system with air filtration, and a 15-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.

Finally, the Technology package (requires Deluxe Touring package) adds a lane departure warning and prevention system, as well as blind spot intervention (applies braking if the JX approaches another vehicle detected in its blind spot) to the Driver Assistance package features.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Infiniti JX is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Infiniti JX35 is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 265 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) is the only available transmission, and features a Sport mode that can mimic a traditional transmission with fixed ratios. Front-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive is optional.

In Edmunds testing, a JX35 equipped with all-wheel drive dashed from zero to 60 mph in 8.2 seconds -- not a terrible result for a three-row SUV, but still more than a full second slower than rivals like the Acura MDX and all-wheel-drive Lexus RX 350.

The front-wheel-drive JX returns an EPA-estimated 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city/24 mpg highway), while all-wheel-drive models are rated slightly lower at 20 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2013 Infiniti JX35 include antilock disc brakes, front seat-mounted side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, and traction control and stability control. In Edmunds brake testing, the JX35 stopped from 60 mph in 117 feet, a shorter than average distance for this type of vehicle.

The Infiniti Connection telematics service includes automatic collision notification, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle location and speed and geo-fencing notifications. Also optional are front and rear parking sensors, a lane-departure warning and prevention system, blind-spot warning (with an automatic intervention feature when the Technology package is equipped), a 360-degree-view parking camera system and automatic frontal and back-up collision mitigation systems.

To help avoid frontal collisions, the forward collision mitigation system uses the laser range finder from the adaptive cruise control to analyze closing speeds to an obstacle ahead. If a forward collision is imminent, the system sounds a warning to prompt driver action and can automatically apply the brakes. The back-up collision intervention system uses radar and the JX's parking sensors to detect approaching vehicles (as well as objects behind your vehicle) when you have the transmission in Reverse. Potential collision situations trigger audible warnings followed by automatic brake application.

In government crash tests, the 2013 JX earned an overall four out of five stars. In frontal crash tests, the driver position scored five stars and the front passenger just three. In side-crash tests, the JX earned five stars for both the front and rear passenger. The 2013 Infiniti JX earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's highest "Good" rating for both side-impact and moderate-overlap frontal-offset crash tests.

Driving

The 2013 Infiniti JX is a slight departure for the brand, an SUV made to pamper, not perform. This becomes clear the first time you drive the JX through a turn with any spirit, as the tires offer only modest grip and the body leans noticeably. The JX is clearly not cut from the same handling cloth as the FX crossovers or Q sedans.

But in reality, that's just fine. The JX serves a different master: one who values a plush ride, a wide safety net and moving families with style and ease. Our only major gripe is with the CVT. Although it helps the JX achieve good fuel economy, it hinders acceleration and doesn't have the quick-shifting, precision feel that we expect for transmissions normally used in this class.

Interior

Flexible seating is one of the JX's hallmark features. The second row tilts and slides 5.5 inches fore and aft, allowing passengers to reach and exit the third row with ease, even with a child seat installed in the second row. The third row offers enough headroom for 6-foot passengers, but clearance gets a little tight beyond that. Both second- and third-row seatbacks also recline.

Cabin room is generous, and there's 76.5 cubic feet with the second- and third-row seats folded. That interior volume is wrapped in a rich combination of leather, wood and metal accents. This is a classy Infiniti interior in every way, including a center stack and console that appear taken from the M sedan -- a worthy donor. Infiniti's electronics interface is one of the best available, as its combination of physical buttons, a touchscreen and a rotary knob make it easy to accomplish tasks. We also like the optional 360-degree camera system, as its top-down view of the vehicle in relation to its surroundings is useful when it comes time to park.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 INFINITI JX.

5(44%)
4(19%)
3(13%)
2(16%)
1(8%)
3.8
63 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Living with the JX
2002blksle,11/28/2012
Traded an 08 CX-9 for the JX. The Mazda handled much better but the JX feels more refined. I also have a G35 and the JX is far from handling expectations for Infiniti which is becoming more disappointing after living with the car. It is quiet, I do like the CVT especially after 3500RPM, milage is good, lots of great tech, and great entry to 3rd row without massive rear doors. Build quality has not been great. In 2 months, had multiple rattles, had loose trim, and now the HVAC fan is making noise. Overall I give it a B. Not sure i would do it again now that the honeymoon period is wearing off. Bottom line-- test drive it multiple times before signing the papers.
Positive First Impressions with the JX
rtmoorewy,04/20/2012
I just picked up my new JX this week and my initial impressions are very favorable. My JX is the Emerald Graphite AWD with the premium package. This is my second Infiniti (2007 FX35). The fit and finish is impeccable. The emerald paint is a deep metallic rich, subtly changing hue in different lights. The java interior is beautiful, as well as very comfortable. There is plenty of interior room, including headroom. 3rd row seat is low, but roomy. The floor is level throughout, and plenty of visibility all around. The controls are well placed. This car is clearly designed for quiet and comfort. By design, it does not have the same performance & handling of other Infinitis. But, loads of tech!
what a mistake
krasinski,12/16/2014
We bought this car new, and finally traded it in at 18 months of continuous warranty issues. Our vehicle spent over two months in the service department for miscellaneous issues. They were not major mechanical problems, but more trim and interior build issues. Called to try and exchange on Lemon law, but was denied and told that there is a warranty on the vehicle for these types of issues. We really liked the safety features, but the loaners don't always have them and we spent just too much time in service. List on this vehicle was 57,000, trade in $35,000. We were happy to get rid of the vehicle and promise to never buy an Infiniti again.
Very nice family CUV!
foody,04/22/2012
Traded in a '11 QX56 for the JX35 AWD. It is the wife's new soccer mom mobile! Hopefull, the MPG will be better than the QX! The JX35 came with Premium pkg, Theater pkg, Deluxe Touring pkg, Tow pkg, and Roof Rails. We really like the java interior with maple interior accents; the 20" wheels look nice too. The interior is very plush and roomy. It looks and feels high end. The second row moves about 5 inches fwd/aft, which is a great feature-more leg room. Unlike most of the SUVs in this class, the third row is useful. A 6 ft. adult can sit back there comfortably. Infact, it's just as comfortable as the 3rd row seat on the QX56. Getting in/out of the 3rd row is a breeze.
See all 63 reviews of the 2013 INFINITI JX
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6400 rpm
More about the 2013 INFINITI JX
More About This Model

Infiniti has a gender problem. A severe gender problem. For the most part, its products are bought by guys, while all the girls are across the street buying Acuras and Lexuses. If Infiniti is going to grow, it needs to attract more women to the brand.

That's where the all-new 2013 Infiniti JX comes in. It's for the ladies.

This is the first Infiniti in a long while that puts comfort and practicality way ahead of performance and fun to drive on its list of attributes. That makes it the perfect counterpoint to Infiniti's other crossovers, like the five-seat FX, which is more about performance than utility, and the full-size QX that packs enough V8 power to pull a small yacht.

Compared to those beasts, the JX is a very different animal. With its comfortable ride, three rows of seats and strong fuel mileage, the JX is also a real alternative to upper-middle-class mom favorites like the Acura MDX and Lexus RX 350.

Nissan Roots
It's based on the architecture of Nissan's Murano, which makes this the first front-wheel-drive Infiniti since the Maxima-based I35 sedan mercifully hit the bricks in 2004. Our test car was all-wheel drive, which adds $1,100 to the bottom line and 139 pounds of bulk.

But the JX, which is on sale now, is more than just a Murano swathed in Infiniti luxury and with a third-row seat. In fact, the Murano and JX are sized quite differently. With its 114.2 inches wheelbase, the JX puts down a considerably larger footprint than the Murano by a full 3 inches. And to fit that proper third-row seat, the JX dwarfs its Murano donor by some 6.5 inches in overall length, 196.4 versus 189.9 inches, while the JX is also a bit over 3 inches wider.

Fact is, the JX will actually have more in common with the 2013 Nissan Pathfinder, which will also be Murano-based, but will share its dimensions and seating capacity with the JX. It was introduced at the Detroit auto show in concept form and will hit dealers by the end of this year.

Inside Matters
Plop yourself onto the JX's firm but comfortable front seat (easy to do, by the way, with its near-perfect step-in height), and you're ensconced in a well-designed and well-made Infiniti cabin. The center stack and center console appear to be ripped right from the M sedan...and that's a good thing. The Infiniti controller knob makes navigating around the display screen easy, and we like the way the whole design waterfalls off the dash.

The interior has a good mixture of leather and wood and metal, although it's a bit surprising that the dash, while nicely grained, is hard plastic. But most controls have a well-damped feel. There's quality here.

There's also a ton of room, 149.8 cubic feet, in fact, which Infiniti says is best-in-class interior volume. And with that room comes one of the most usable third-row seats we've yet to encounter in a crossover. There's actually enough headroom for sub-6-foot adults, although the seat's low placement means that your knees are up into your chest a bit, eliminating any long stints back there. The second row can also slide fore and aft a full 5.5 inches to open up even more room in the third row. Both the second- and third-row seatbacks also recline, so Infiniti covered all the bases.

If you have young kids, you'll appreciate the thought that went into the way the second-row seats tilt and slide forward as well. It not only allows adults to hop in the third row without the need for the usual contortionist maneuvers, it also gives access to the third row without your having to unlatch a child seat from the second row.

Safety Isn't Free
Just about every safety feature you can think of is available on the JX35 — for a price. This includes the world's first back-up collision intervention system, which will automatically hit the brakes to avoid a collision when the JX is in reverse. There's also the totally cool Around View Monitor, which shows a virtual 360-degree image of the area around the JX on the dash's 8-inch screen and detects (and audibly warns) the driver of moving objects within the displayed image.

Want more? Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Distance Control Assist (applies brakes in slowing traffic if you don't), Blind Spot Warning, Blind Spot Intervention, Forward Collision Warning and an intelligent cruise control are all available optionally. Soon, these cars won't even need us; they'll just drive themselves.

The gadgets add up, though, as our fully loaded JX35 AWD was sporting an as-tested price of $54,800.

VQ Yes, CVT No
Like the Murano, the JX35 uses Nissan's VQ35DE 3.5-liter V6 with variable intake timing, putting out 265 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 248 pound-feet of torque at 4,400 rpm. While we can't fault Infiniti's engine choice, as the VQ V6 puts out enough smooth power to adequately move this 4,537-pounder in most situations, we can fault Infiniti for borrowing the Murano's continuously variable transmission (CVT). Although it works well enough for some people, the CVT doesn't have the level of refinement you would expect from a vehicle in this class.

We suspect that Infiniti used the CVT to deliver more competitive fuel economy numbers. In that respect, the CVT makes sense, as the EPA rates the JX35 AWD at 18 city/23 highway/20 combined mpg (the front-drive model returns 18 city/24 highway/21 combined). Acura's MDX is rated at 16/21/18, while the Lexus RX 350 AWD comes in at 18/24/20. We noted observed mileage of 17.8 mpg during our time with the JX35 AWD.

That fuel mileage comes at the expense of performance. Straight-line testing at the track certainly proved the CVT wasn't chosen for throw-you-into-the-seatback acceleration. The JX could only muster zero to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds (8.0 seconds with a 1-foot rollout like at a drag strip). For comparison, the last 2011 Acura MDX we tested hit 60 in 7.3 seconds and the 2011 Lexus RX 350 AWD took just 7.1 seconds.

So the performance isn't really there, despite an Infiniti exec trying to spin us. "We didn't just want to build a school bus," he said. "We wanted to build an Infiniti."

Rolls Like a Spanish Galleon
His words overstate the JX's agility as well. One run through the slalom and a couple of points become obvious. First, the JX is all about a plush, quiet ride. Conversely, it plows the front end almost as soon as you bend it into any kind of a turn, and the steering is overboosted and rather unfeeling.

The other problem (specific to the slalom test) is the stability control's low intervention point, at which time it stabs the brakes alarmingly. Worse, it can't be fully defeated. As such, the JX could only manage a fairly pathetic 58.9 mph around the cones. Did we notice the ESC intervention in real-world driving? Not once.

The inordinate amount of body roll plus low-grip Bridgestone Dueler H/P Sport all-season tires, size 235/55R20 at all four corners, accounted for a skid pad result of just 0.78g. So basically, the JX is about what most people would expect from a crossover in this category: a compliant, comfortable ride and nothing more.

The Mainstream Infiniti
For enthusiasts used to Infiniti's performance-oriented vehicles, it'll be hard to muster much excitement for the JX. This is justified. The JX is a sharp left turn for Infiniti, which has been building cars and crossovers almost exclusively for enthusiasts since the G35 hit dealers a decade ago.

But times change and brands evolve. And the JX is going to light up Infiniti's sales charts like an M56 sedan lights up its rear tires.

No, it's not a "driver's" car. But the JX, with its clever rear seat design, supremely comfortable interior and cool safety technology, is perfectly aimed at the heart of the luxury crossover segment. And its starting price is right where it needs to be. At $41,400 (including $950 destination) for the front-wheel-drive JX35, and $42,500 for the all-wheel-drive version we tested, the seven-passenger JX has a value story to tell. Remember, it's larger than the MDX ($43,815), and the RX ($41,350 with AWD) only seats five.

America's moms will come.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2013 INFINITI JX Overview

The Used 2013 INFINITI JX is offered in the following submodels: JX SUV. Available styles include JX35 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and JX35 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 INFINITI JX?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 INFINITI JX trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 INFINITI JX JX35 is priced between $11,774 and$17,900 with odometer readings between 84858 and133151 miles.

