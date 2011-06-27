Really like the Infiniti QX60 after 8 months of driving. It’s a great SUV that is very comfortable, plush and quiet to drive. Test drove Lexus, BMW, Audi, Acura, Subaru, VW, Toyota and Honda SUVs before buying Infiniti QX60. Here are some of my likes, neutral and dislikes of the QX60: Likes: - Navigation: Easy to use, extremely clear directions and touch screen works very well - Seats: Very comfortable and plush seats with soft leather - good on long trips - Quiet: Keeps out road noise and quiet when using phone - Style: Very sporty and stylist SUV which looks great - Controls: Both push buttons and on-screen controls are easy to use and are well placed. Steering wheel controls are really easy to navigate while driving for both radio and cruise control. - Safety Features: Blind spot warning, adaptive cruise control, auto stop in reverse when object appears and parking sensors work well and really nice to have - Camera: Backup, front and 360 view cameras are great to have and clear - Eco Mode: 2 miles per gallon extra - Auto Dim Mirrors: Like the auto dim side mirrors which really helps with the light glare at night Neutral: - Stereo: great sound which is comparable to other brands - Engine: Lots of power in standard and sports mode. Eco mode a bit slow to take off to save gas and resists you flowing it, but will allow with a short delay. Eco mode takes time to get used to, I drive 95% of time in Eco and it now feels normal. - Sunroof: Standard sunroof - Gas mileage: Standard gas mileage for larger SUV (20MPG in city and 25MPG on highway) Dislikes: - Roof Bars: Would be nice to have real roof bars that you could tie rope to. Roof bars are cosmetic unless you buy cross bars. - Navigation Settings: Safety feature that turns off address input while car is in motion. Won’t let passenger even add it. A lot of new cars are restricting this option too. However, it does allow previous address location to be added while driving which is a plus.

