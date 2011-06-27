  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI QX60
  4. Used 2017 INFINITI QX60
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(33)
Appraise this car

2017 INFINITI QX60 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet, comfortable cabin makes for a soothing ride
  • Easy access to third-row seats
  • Smooth transmission operation adds to luxurious feel
  • Plush ride quality that makes long trips enjoyable
  • Not as sporty as some other large luxury SUVs
  • Desirable features are all extra and bundled into packages
  • Off-road capability not part of its formula
  • Tight third-row legroom for adults
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
INFINITI QX60 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
List Price Range
$20,795 - $35,315
Used QX60 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which QX60 does Edmunds recommend?

Unless you live where the snow travel is frequent or traction is limited, skip the all-wheel-drive version of the QX60. After that, the only decisions involve option packages because there is only one trim level. The tricky bit is that most of the option packages require ticking the boxes for the Premium and Premium Plus packages first. Both of those are worth having, though. Beyond that, we say skip the pricey Deluxe Technology package because most of its worthwhile stuff is in the much more affordable Driver Assistance package.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Previously known as the JX35, the seven-passenger QX60 is a twin of the Nissan Pathfinder. Both are related to the Nissan Quest minivan, Murano SUV and Altima sedan; all are underpinned by a similar structure. You can think of the QX60 as a tall wagon or a minivan equipped with conventional doors. It received a modest refresh last year, so this year's changes are minimal. The QX60's six-cylinder engine receives a boost in power and torque with no impact on fuel economy.

With its continuously variable transmission (CVT), Nissan has carved out an enviable refinement advantage over every other transmission. CVTs don't have predetermined shift points, so acceleration in the QX60 is always an uninterrupted shove all the way up to your desired speed. Coupled with its plush ride and quiet cockpit, the QX60 has the right ingredients for a long interstate drive. Note that this isn't a sport-oriented vehicle. No, the QX60 is a people-mover, through and through.

2017 INFINITI QX60 models

The 2017 Infiniti QX60 is available in one trim level, with or without all-wheel drive. A hybrid version is also available (reviewed separately). A variety of option packages are available, however, to tailor the QX60 to suit your sensibilities and budget.

Both the front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 (295 horsepower, 270 lb-ft of torque) that receives direct injection this year, bumping its power up by 30 hp and torque by 22 lb-ft. We're big fans of the QX60's continuously variable transmission, which plays nicely with the torquey V6.

Option packages are where the meat of the decision-making needs to happen with the QX60. They include the Premium package, Premium Plus package, Driver Assistance package, Theater package, Deluxe Technology package, and the 20-inch Wheel and Tire package.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2013 Infiniti JX35 AWD (3.5L V6; AWD; CVT automatic).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current QX60 (in 2014 the JX35 was renamed QX60) has received some revisions, including a face-lift, a retuned suspension and steering, a revised engine and new driver assistance features. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's QX60.

Driving

Infiniti is usually synonymous with performance, but the QX60 is more focused on people-hauling in comfort and quiet. In other words, don't expect FX-level acceleration and handling.

Acceleration

The V6 engine is smooth and reasonably quiet, especially at highway speeds. But it doesn't feel overly powerful, a consequence of the smooth operation of the continuously variable transmission.

Braking

There's linear brake feel driving around town and never any abrupt responses. It was a bit spongy-feeling during panic stops at the test track, but distances were shorter than average for the class.

Steering

The steering is syrupy and artificial in the way it builds effort off center. Plus there's too much power assist, giving very little sense of grip from the front tires.

Handling

Lots and lots of body roll — this suspension is soft and sloppy. As such, the QX pushed wide even around slow turns. Not exactly a "sport" utility vehicle.

Drivability

Even though we'd prefer a traditional automatic transmission over the CVT, the QX is a very easy-to-drive crossover. The easy-to-modulate throttle and brake pedals help in this regard, as does the heavily assisted steering.

Off-road

Yes, you can get it with all-wheel drive. But that doesn't make it off-road-worthy.

Comfort

If you're looking for a quiet and comfortable people-mover, you may have just found your ride. The QX is exceptionally quiet and the ride is comfy. About our only complaint is that the seats could use softer foam.

Seat comfort

The front seats are firm but still comfortable. The second row also isn't super-plush, but the seats are slightly higher to provide a better view. The third row has good head- and footroom, but knees will be up into your chest.

Ride comfort

The smooth, even ride soaks up most bumps well. But there's a tautness to the ride that was unexpected, especially with the way the QX rolls through corners.

Noise & vibration

There's minimal wind noise despite all the glass area. There's hardly any road noise whatsoever; the tires are very quiet. The CVT makes the engine operate at higher rpm than preferred.

Interior

This is a luxurious, thoughtfully designed interior. It not only looks good, but it's also easy to find all the controls. We also like the easy access to the third row.

Ease of use

Most will love the QX's commanding view of the road. The climate control system isn't perfectly intuitive. The audio system is easy to use and has a classy presentation.

Getting in/getting out

The driver seat is at the perfect height for sliding in. Passengers will find it's easy to hit their heads entering the second row. Meanwhile, the QX has one of the most accessible third rows due to the unique sliding-and-tilting second row.

Roominess

Up front, you'll find plenty of headroom and very good elbow and shoulder room. The center armrest is nice and wide. The second-row seat slides back 5.5 inches. Even the third-row seat reclines, a thoughtful touch.

Visibility

The JX has four pillars per side and lots of headrests trying to block the driver's view, plus a high beltline. The optional Around View Monitor definitely helps with parking.

Quality

Other than the hard plastic dash, the QX is full of fine leather and wood. The usual Infiniti quality is evident in abundance. Above-average workmanship at average pricing.

Utility

You'll find lots of interior storage. The cargo area behind the seats is on the small side until you fold the third-row seats. Then it's huge.

Small-item storage

The door pockets and the front bin are very small. But the center armrest bin is very large, and the glovebox is deep. Fourteen cupholders!

Cargo space

Cargo room behind the third row is small, but maximum cargo space is huge.

Towing

When properly equipped, the QX35 can tow up to 3,500 pounds, same as the Lexus RX 350. The Acura MDX, on the other hand, can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 INFINITI QX60.

5(46%)
4(12%)
3(9%)
2(12%)
1(21%)
3.5
33 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Versatilely, Reliability, Comfort & Value
Peter G.,12/12/2016
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Exciting, it is not. BUT the QX60 does everything smoothly and very well. Perhaps I am alone, but I really like the CVT in this vehicle. I waited for the 2017 model, which upgraded the HP +30, the Torque +20 and slightly improved the handling.. Adult passengers love the rear seat. This entire class of SUVs is so extremely competitive, it is hard to go wrong with any of them. I took it easy on the options and ended up with a sticker price of $53,000. Shop different Infiniti dealers for lease pricing.
Great SUV - Very Comfortable and Quiet
Lewis’ Review,03/05/2018
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Really like the Infiniti QX60 after 8 months of driving. It’s a great SUV that is very comfortable, plush and quiet to drive. Test drove Lexus, BMW, Audi, Acura, Subaru, VW, Toyota and Honda SUVs before buying Infiniti QX60. Here are some of my likes, neutral and dislikes of the QX60: Likes: - Navigation: Easy to use, extremely clear directions and touch screen works very well - Seats: Very comfortable and plush seats with soft leather - good on long trips - Quiet: Keeps out road noise and quiet when using phone - Style: Very sporty and stylist SUV which looks great - Controls: Both push buttons and on-screen controls are easy to use and are well placed. Steering wheel controls are really easy to navigate while driving for both radio and cruise control. - Safety Features: Blind spot warning, adaptive cruise control, auto stop in reverse when object appears and parking sensors work well and really nice to have - Camera: Backup, front and 360 view cameras are great to have and clear - Eco Mode: 2 miles per gallon extra - Auto Dim Mirrors: Like the auto dim side mirrors which really helps with the light glare at night Neutral: - Stereo: great sound which is comparable to other brands - Engine: Lots of power in standard and sports mode. Eco mode a bit slow to take off to save gas and resists you flowing it, but will allow with a short delay. Eco mode takes time to get used to, I drive 95% of time in Eco and it now feels normal. - Sunroof: Standard sunroof - Gas mileage: Standard gas mileage for larger SUV (20MPG in city and 25MPG on highway) Dislikes: - Roof Bars: Would be nice to have real roof bars that you could tie rope to. Roof bars are cosmetic unless you buy cross bars. - Navigation Settings: Safety feature that turns off address input while car is in motion. Won’t let passenger even add it. A lot of new cars are restricting this option too. However, it does allow previous address location to be added while driving which is a plus.
Still in love with my QX60
JR,01/20/2017
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Bought this car a month ago, replacing my 2013 Infiniti JX35. Better power, smoother ride, quieter ride, dark carpets instead of beige a real advantage, a great ride. Is it good for off road, I'll never know, or will I care! Is it a great looking, great driving ride, absolutely! A big improvement over 2013 model Infiniti! Looked at Acura, Cadillac, Mazda, Lexus, and I was drawn back to Infiniti, so glad I was! After 18 months, my opinion hasn’t changed one bit. Dependable, comfortable, just finished a 1200 mile road trip, 25.7 mpg. Still get compliments on the looks, how can it be any better? 3 1/2 years later and I still love my QX60. Great Ride, quiet, just returned from a road trip, over 2000 miles, got over 27 mpg, at 70+ mph! No issues with it mechanically! What’s not to like? Have 49,000 trouble free miles!
Great SUV!
HappyQX60Driver,03/16/2018
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
I did a lot of research before purchasing. I mean A LOT! Once I narrowed my choices down to 3, I had a spreadsheet to list the prominent features, including gas mileage, weight, height, leg room (my family is tall), features, etc. The QX60 lined up pretty good with the Acura, but I thought the QX60 had a little more pizazz. So then on to the test drive - the QX60 blew me away with that variable transmission - once into Sport mode, oh yes, it's in the wind! It's comfortable, a great ride (nice and quiet) and we've taken it on the road in a thunderstorm - handled great. I've used the 3rd row, though only for kids. The kids were very happy back there as they had "privacy" (ha!) and USB ports. I especially like the Bluetooth and the sound of the stereo. I still have mine at the factory settings cause there is no need to fiddle with it, sounds really good right where it is. I get lots of compliments especially from people who drive Vans - the QX60 is just as tall but without those weird doors you get on a Van. There is plenty room for everyone and whenever someone is in the 2nd row, they remark about how roomy it is. It's the car I wanted, and I got it - mine is Majestic White with the Wheat interior - its really a good looking SUV. Very happy with my purchase and proud that I did the research to make sure I got the best for my money. Good job Infiniti!
See all 33 reviews of the 2017 INFINITI QX60
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
25 city / 27 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
25 city / 27 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the QX60 models:

Active Trace Control
Attempts to maintain your desired path through a corner by selectively applying individual brakes.
Distance Control Assist
Pushes the accelerator pedal up or applies the brakes to maintain a desired following distance. Not a collision avoidance system.
Backup Collision Intervention
Sounds a warning and applies the brakes if it detects an oncoming vehicle while reversing.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 INFINITI QX60

Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 Overview

The Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 is offered in the following submodels: QX60 SUV, QX60 Hybrid. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 INFINITI QX60?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 Base is priced between $20,795 and$35,315 with odometer readings between 8085 and92116 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 INFINITI QX60s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 INFINITI QX60 for sale near. There are currently 94 used and CPO 2017 QX60s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,795 and mileage as low as 8085 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 INFINITI QX60.

Can't find a used 2017 INFINITI QX60s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI QX60 for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,490.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $25,193.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI QX60 for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,802.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,246.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 INFINITI QX60?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials
Check out INFINITI QX60 lease specials

Related Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles