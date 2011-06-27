2017 INFINITI QX60 Review
Pros & Cons
- Quiet, comfortable cabin makes for a soothing ride
- Easy access to third-row seats
- Smooth transmission operation adds to luxurious feel
- Plush ride quality that makes long trips enjoyable
- Not as sporty as some other large luxury SUVs
- Desirable features are all extra and bundled into packages
- Off-road capability not part of its formula
- Tight third-row legroom for adults
Which QX60 does Edmunds recommend?
Unless you live where the snow travel is frequent or traction is limited, skip the all-wheel-drive version of the QX60. After that, the only decisions involve option packages because there is only one trim level. The tricky bit is that most of the option packages require ticking the boxes for the Premium and Premium Plus packages first. Both of those are worth having, though. Beyond that, we say skip the pricey Deluxe Technology package because most of its worthwhile stuff is in the much more affordable Driver Assistance package.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Previously known as the JX35, the seven-passenger QX60 is a twin of the Nissan Pathfinder. Both are related to the Nissan Quest minivan, Murano SUV and Altima sedan; all are underpinned by a similar structure. You can think of the QX60 as a tall wagon or a minivan equipped with conventional doors. It received a modest refresh last year, so this year's changes are minimal. The QX60's six-cylinder engine receives a boost in power and torque with no impact on fuel economy.
With its continuously variable transmission (CVT), Nissan has carved out an enviable refinement advantage over every other transmission. CVTs don't have predetermined shift points, so acceleration in the QX60 is always an uninterrupted shove all the way up to your desired speed. Coupled with its plush ride and quiet cockpit, the QX60 has the right ingredients for a long interstate drive. Note that this isn't a sport-oriented vehicle. No, the QX60 is a people-mover, through and through.
2017 INFINITI QX60 models
The 2017 Infiniti QX60 is available in one trim level, with or without all-wheel drive. A hybrid version is also available (reviewed separately). A variety of option packages are available, however, to tailor the QX60 to suit your sensibilities and budget.
Both the front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 (295 horsepower, 270 lb-ft of torque) that receives direct injection this year, bumping its power up by 30 hp and torque by 22 lb-ft. We're big fans of the QX60's continuously variable transmission, which plays nicely with the torquey V6.
Option packages are where the meat of the decision-making needs to happen with the QX60. They include the Premium package, Premium Plus package, Driver Assistance package, Theater package, Deluxe Technology package, and the 20-inch Wheel and Tire package.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2013 Infiniti JX35 AWD (3.5L V6; AWD; CVT automatic).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current QX60 (in 2014 the JX35 was renamed QX60) has received some revisions, including a face-lift, a retuned suspension and steering, a revised engine and new driver assistance features. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's QX60.
Driving
Infiniti is usually synonymous with performance, but the QX60 is more focused on people-hauling in comfort and quiet. In other words, don't expect FX-level acceleration and handling.
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the QX60 models:
- Active Trace Control
- Attempts to maintain your desired path through a corner by selectively applying individual brakes.
- Distance Control Assist
- Pushes the accelerator pedal up or applies the brakes to maintain a desired following distance. Not a collision avoidance system.
- Backup Collision Intervention
- Sounds a warning and applies the brakes if it detects an oncoming vehicle while reversing.
