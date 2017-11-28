2018 INFINITI QX60 Review
- Quiet, comfortable cabin makes for a soothing ride
- Offers easy access to third-row seats
- Smooth transmission operation adds to luxurious feel
- Plush ride quality makes long trips enjoyable
- Not as sporty as some other large luxury SUVs
- Desirable features are all extra and bundled into packages
- Off-road capability isn't part of its formula
- Third-row legroom is tight for adults
Overall rating7.1 / 10
With three-row seating, a plush interior and a strong V6 engine, the 2018 Infiniti QX60 is a smart way to move a family down the road. Ride comfort and easy third-row access remain this crossover SUV's strong suits, and recent performance upgrades make it as quick as it is comfortable.
It's tempting to think of the QX60 as a tall wagon or even a minivan equipped with conventional doors, and it's a worthy alternative for the minivan-averse. Easy access to a roomy third row (even with a child's car seat installed), thanks to the tilt-and-slide function of the second-row seats, makes the QX60 ideal for families on the go, while its fluid styling and a classy interior will never look out of place at finer functions.
A robust V6 engine paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) gives the Infiniti respectable power and refinement. Since CVTs don't have predetermined shift points, acceleration is always on tap. With that power and its cushioned ride and quiet cockpit, the QX60 has the right ingredients for long interstate drives as well as for daily short trips to work and play.
Infiniti makes smaller, sportier SUVs, but this isn't one of them. The QX60 is a people mover through and through.
2018 INFINITI QX60 models
The 2018 Infiniti QX60 is available in one trim level, with or without all-wheel drive. A hybrid version is also available (reviewed separately). A variety of option packages are available, however, to tailor the QX60 to suit your sensibilities and budget.
The front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 (295 horsepower, 270 pound-feet of torque) paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). We're fans of the CVT, which makes the most of the V6's power.
Standard features include 18-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, LED foglights, heated side mirrors, a sunroof, a power liftgate, keyless entry and ignition, leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable and heated front seats, a 60/40-split folding second row, a 50/50-split folding third row, Bluetooth connectivity, a 7-inch central touchscreen display, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio, a CD player and a USB port. V6 models get three additional charge-only USB ports.
When considering a QX60, the bulk of the decision-making comes down to option packages. They include Premium, Premium Plus, Driver Assistance, Theater, Deluxe Technology, and the 20-inch Wheel and Tire packages.
The Premium package includes roof rails, remote ignition, driver-seat memory settings, a heated steering wheel, a 13-speaker Bose sound system, and an enhanced keyless entry and ignition system that can remember the most recent driver's audio, climate and navigation preferences.
The Premium Plus package includes front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera system, automatic wipers, an 8-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, voice controls, Bluetooth audio connectivity, and the Infiniti InTouch electronics interface with the brand's Connection telematics service.
The Driver Assistance package includes adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning system with automatic braking, a rear cross-traffic alert and backup collision intervention system (automatically applies the brakes if the driver doesn't take action), a blind-spot monitoring system, Active Trace Control (automatically adjusts engine output and braking to enhance cornering feel) and the Eco Pedal (the accelerator pedal automatically pushes back if the driver is driving in a fuel-wasting fashion).
The Theater package adds a dual-screen rear-seat entertainment system as well as a 120-volt power outlet.
The Deluxe Technology package bundles the contents of the Driver Assistance package and adds automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and lane departure warning/lane keeping assist. Other upgrades include 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a powered third-row seat, upgraded climate control with air filtration, and a 15-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.
Twenty-inch wheels and tires and an in-car Wi-Fi package are available separately.
Trim tested
Driving6.5
Comfort8.5
Interior7.5
Utility7.5
Technology6.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.1 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|6.5
Most helpful consumer reviews
- Active Trace Control
- Attempts to maintain your desired path through a corner by selectively applying individual brakes.
- Distance Control Assist
- Pushes the accelerator pedal up or applies the brakes to maintain a desired following distance. Not a collision avoidance system.
- Backup Collision Intervention
- Sounds a warning and applies the brakes if it detects an oncoming vehicle while reversing.
