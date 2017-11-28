  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(27)
2018 INFINITI QX60 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet, comfortable cabin makes for a soothing ride
  • Offers easy access to third-row seats
  • Smooth transmission operation adds to luxurious feel
  • Plush ride quality makes long trips enjoyable
  • Not as sporty as some other large luxury SUVs
  • Desirable features are all extra and bundled into packages
  • Off-road capability isn't part of its formula
  • Third-row legroom is tight for adults
Which QX60 does Edmunds recommend?

Unless you often travel in snow or on slippery roads, skip the all-wheel-drive version of the QX60. After that, the only decisions involve option packages. Most of the options you'll want require springing for both the Premium and Premium Plus packages unfortunately, but both are worth having. Beyond that, we say skip the pricey Deluxe Technology package — most of its worthwhile stuff is in the much more affordable Driver Assistance package.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.1 / 10

With three-row seating, a plush interior and a strong V6 engine, the 2018 Infiniti QX60 is a smart way to move a family down the road. Ride comfort and easy third-row access remain this crossover SUV's strong suits, and recent performance upgrades make it as quick as it is comfortable.

It's tempting to think of the QX60 as a tall wagon or even a minivan equipped with conventional doors, and it's a worthy alternative for the minivan-averse. Easy access to a roomy third row (even with a child's car seat installed), thanks to the tilt-and-slide function of the second-row seats, makes the QX60 ideal for families on the go, while its fluid styling and a classy interior will never look out of place at finer functions.

A robust V6 engine paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) gives the Infiniti respectable power and refinement. Since CVTs don't have predetermined shift points, acceleration is always on tap. With that power and its cushioned ride and quiet cockpit, the QX60 has the right ingredients for long interstate drives as well as for daily short trips to work and play.

Infiniti makes smaller, sportier SUVs, but this isn't one of them. The QX60 is a people mover through and through.

2018 INFINITI QX60 models

The 2018 Infiniti QX60 is available in one trim level, with or without all-wheel drive. A hybrid version is also available (reviewed separately). A variety of option packages are available, however, to tailor the QX60 to suit your sensibilities and budget.

The front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 (295 horsepower, 270 pound-feet of torque) paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). We're fans of the CVT, which makes the most of the V6's power.

Standard features include 18-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, LED foglights, heated side mirrors, a sunroof, a power liftgate, keyless entry and ignition, leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable and heated front seats, a 60/40-split folding second row, a 50/50-split folding third row, Bluetooth connectivity, a 7-inch central touchscreen display, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio, a CD player and a USB port. V6 models get three additional charge-only USB ports.

When considering a QX60, the bulk of the decision-making comes down to option packages. They include Premium, Premium Plus, Driver Assistance, Theater, Deluxe Technology, and the 20-inch Wheel and Tire packages.

The Premium package includes roof rails, remote ignition, driver-seat memory settings, a heated steering wheel, a 13-speaker Bose sound system, and an enhanced keyless entry and ignition system that can remember the most recent driver's audio, climate and navigation preferences.

The Premium Plus package includes front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera system, automatic wipers, an 8-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, voice controls, Bluetooth audio connectivity, and the Infiniti InTouch electronics interface with the brand's Connection telematics service.

The Driver Assistance package includes adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning system with automatic braking, a rear cross-traffic alert and backup collision intervention system (automatically applies the brakes if the driver doesn't take action), a blind-spot monitoring system, Active Trace Control (automatically adjusts engine output and braking to enhance cornering feel) and the Eco Pedal (the accelerator pedal automatically pushes back if the driver is driving in a fuel-wasting fashion).

The Theater package adds a dual-screen rear-seat entertainment system as well as a 120-volt power outlet.

The Deluxe Technology package bundles the contents of the Driver Assistance package and adds automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and lane departure warning/lane keeping assist. Other upgrades include 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a powered third-row seat, upgraded climate control with air filtration, and a 15-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.

Twenty-inch wheels and tires and an in-car Wi-Fi package are available separately.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Infiniti QX60 (3.5L V6 | CVT automatic | AWD).

Driving

6.5
Infiniti is usually synonymous with performance, but the QX60 is more focused on hauling occupants in comfort and quiet. Its soft suspension and numb steering curb its sporting aspirations, but acceleration is satisfactory.

Acceleration

8.0
The V6 engine is smooth and has noticeable punch, especially from midrange up. It's also reasonably quiet at highway speeds. The CVT is smooth and simulates gear changes at full throttle, which avoids those unpleasantly long stints at high rpm. A sprint to 60 mph takes 7.3 seconds.

Braking

8.0
There's a linear brake feel when driving around town, and the response is never abrupt. It felt a bit spongy during panic stops at the test track, but stopping distances were a bit better than average for the class.

Steering

6.0
The steering feels artificial in the way it builds effort off-center. There really isn't any great feel for when the wheels are straight ahead. In performing a quick three-point turn, the assist can feel heavy and slow to respond.

Handling

6.0
Lots and lots of body roll — this suspension is soft and sloppy. The QX60 understeers readily even around slow turns and, as such, actually handles better with all traction control systems on. Not exactly a "sport" utility vehicle.

Drivability

7.5
Though we'd usually prefer a traditional automatic transmission over a CVT, the QX60 is an easy-to-drive crossover. This is aided by its linear gas pedal and brakes, and steering that is light for the most part. Eco mode changes the throttle pedal feel to help maximize fuel efficiency.

Off-road

5.0
Yes, you can get the QX60 with all-wheel drive. But that doesn't make it off-road-worthy. The system (and the vehicle) is better suited to provide traction on the road.

Comfort

8.5
If you're looking for a quiet and comfortable people mover, you may have just found your ride. The QX60 is exceptionally quiet, the ride is comfy and the climate controls work phenomenally well. Our only complaint is that the seats could use softer foam.

Seat comfort

7.5
The front seats are firm but still quite comfortable. The second row isn't super-plush either, but it offers stadium seating. The third row has good head- and footroom, but adults will find their knees level with their chest.

Ride comfort

7.5
The suspension soaks up most bumps well, even when carrying several passengers. But there's a tautness to the ride that was unexpected, considering the way the QX60 rolls through corners.

Noise & vibration

8.0
The QX60 does a good job of isolating road and wind noise. Even on rough pavement, it's easy to carry on a conversation without raising your voice. We did detect a some faint rattle coming from the dash with the radio turned off, but it was intermittent.

Climate control

10.0
The seat coolers are excellent, and the seat heaters get really toasty. There is plenty of cooling and heating capacity in the climate system, and there are redundant hard buttons and touchscreen controls for easy use.

Interior

7.5
The QX60 has a luxurious and thoughtfully designed interior. It not only looks good, but it is also spacious and has easy-to-find controls. We also like the easy access to the third row.

Ease of use

6.5
The infotainment control knob is high on the dash, requiring not only a reach but also a deliberate glance over to find it. The touchscreen interface is a nice alternative, but it doesn't alleviate this issue. The menus are pretty intuitive to navigate.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
Front entry is just OK — the step-in height might be on the upper limit for shorter people. Passengers will find it's easy to hit their heads entering the second row. For its class, the QX60 has one of the most accessible third rows due to the unique sliding-and-tilting second row.

Driving position

7.5
It's easy to find an ideal driving position in the QX60. The seat offers good range of adjustment, though the power lumbar support does not offer positional adjustment.

Roominess

8.0
Up front, you'll find plenty of headroom and very good elbow and shoulder room. The center armrest is nice and wide. The second row also has a good amount of kneeroom and slides back 5.5 inches, but it feels short on headroom. The third row has livable kneeroom and even reclines, a thoughtful touch.

Visibility

7.0
The second-row headrests slightly obstruct the view directly rearward and over your shoulder, but the large windows provide decent visibility. The large windshield pillars obstruct the front view somewhat, but the 360-degree camera system greatly simplifies parking.

Quality

8.0
Other than the hard plastic dash, the QX60's cabin trimmings are appealing, with fine leather and attractive wood. The usual Infiniti quality is present in abundance. Above-average workmanship at average pricing.

Utility

7.5
As with nearly all three-row SUVs, available cargo space is heavily dependent on how many passengers you're carrying. There's a decent amount of storage for small items within the cabin, but other vehicles provide superior space utilization.

Small-item storage

7.0
The glovebox is generously sized and you'll find a decent-size center armrest bin, a sunglass holder and rubberized cubby ahead of the gear selector. The door storage pockets will fit a standard water bottle, but not much more. However, there are 14 cupholders in total!

Cargo space

7.5
At 15.8 cubic feet, cargo room behind the upright third row is scarce, but it expands greatly with the seats folded. The button to bring the seats back up is a nice convenience.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.5
There are four lower LATCH anchors on the outboard seats of the second row, and one set for the third row. Although you access the anchors between the seat cushions rather than under flip covers, there is plenty of room for seat installation and removal, with easy access to the third row.

Towing

6.0
When properly equipped, the QX60 AWD can tow up to 5,000 pounds. That's the same as the Acura MDX and more than the Lexus RX 350.

Technology

6.5
Infiniti is a company that usually likes to push the boundaries on technology, but its infotainment offering in the QX60 falls behind most of the competition. Driver aids, however, remain strong.

Audio & navigation

7.0
Although the optional navigation system comes with 3D building graphics, the system looks a little dated. It works well, but the clarity of the graphics is a step behind its competition. The optional 13-speaker Bose audio system does not disappoint.

Smartphone integration

6.0
Pairing Bluetooth is a little clunky. It didn't automatically pair the phone and audio connections when we tested it with an Android phone, so you have to manually add the Bluetooth Audio connection.

Driver aids

8.0
The automatic braking system is unique and works smoothly. It's like an adaptive cruise control system without the cruise function activated. Blind-spot monitoring, front and rear object detection, and lane departure warning are available, but in separate packages.

Voice control

5.0
The native voice controls are antiquated and slow to respond. Pressing the button brings up a menu prompt, but it's more difficult to input than typical infotainment controls. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay would drastically improve things but they aren't available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 INFINITI QX60.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ray Catena of Edison
Crystal McClain,08/11/2018
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
**UPDATE, MY CAR IS STILL A LEMON Purchased my 2018 LEMON on Oct 25, 2017. Made several attempts with Infiniti to resolve my solution. Nothing yet. Thus far my 2018 QX 60 has had New brakes, Resurfaced rotors, New wheel barings and a strange vibrating noise. Yes 2018 brand new SUV no miles, Seems as tho every-time I take a trip I return home and need service. Then Joe S. the manager had the NERVE to try to trade a 2017 model and wanted me to actually pay 5k, because the model I have they don't have any in stock LOL! As if I would pay for a replacement. The LEMON I bought needs to be sent to the junk yard and scrapped for parts. Seems as tho Infiniti can't stand behind there name. I have contacted the BBB as well as consumer affairs. I'll post the update as I have a inspection appointment from consumer affairs soon. If your looking to purchase from Ray Catena in Edison you may want to think twice, just incase you buy a lemon they will give you the run around. Had my car for 9 month
2018 Qx 60
Vick,04/21/2018
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Just bought 2018 qx 60 it’s been month had transmission problem cooling fan and some other problems that they can’t figure out where that new humming sound coming from it’s been over month sitting at dealerships think twice before buying INFINITI..
Infiniti Quality Seems to be Going Down
InfinitiInolongertrustyou,11/06/2018
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
This is my second Infiniti and did I say I love Infiniti? Yet, this QX60 has been a big letdown for many reasons. In the 12K miles of ownership I had the following warranty repairs: Engine Fan Replaced, Telematics Unit Failure Replaced, Computer for Vehicle Replaced, SD card holder for the map replaced, two eccentric bolts replaced when alignment couldn't be aligned, and there was a minor engine repair under warranty and the number one issue besides the warranty repairs (these weren't recalls) these things just broke on my vehicle...the headlights are terrible. Check out the new government rating on these they are given a grade of P for poor for visibility, I concur when it is raining you can't see the road as the lights dilute). I would concur I can't see at night, when it is raining and they can't be adjusted. If you conduct a search and type in QX60 headlight ratings 2018 or 2019 you will see the vehicle earned a P. I would concur, the problem is Infiniti seems deaf on this issue as going back to 2016 there are numerous complaints of not being able to see (you see the side of the road more than you see the front of the road). There is no adjustment whatsover, I went to two dealers. If I had known that I would have stayed away as when you can't see it is to dangerous and you can kill someone or someone else. When I tell you it looks like you are driving with your parking lights on in the rain when the lights are actually on I kid you not. The only workaround is costing me $600.00 and I am having a mechanic change the holder of the headlight, the lens to a clear one, and because we are chaning the holder inside it can be adjusted. When I spent that money all of a sudden I could see, but shame on you Infiniti this is a $40K plus vehicle I purchased the one with every option available. Shame on you, when I spoke to Infiniti Consumer Affairs they told me they couldn't assist me with any of the money from the headlights. Do you know the 2019 vehicle gets a poor on headlights as well? Overall I don't think I will purchase another Infiniti, as in $12K miles of mostly highway driving I had numerous warranty repairs of parts failing. This isn't the Infiniti brand I expect and what I thought I purchased. I had a Q70 and ran it for 125K miles and never had one part failure, not one warranty repair, nothing. It ran like a well oiled machine should and look at Consumer Reports (I didn't see it so it was to late for me, but not for you). They rated the 2016&2017 QX60 in reliablity less than average, for 2018 it moved up to average. Whatever happened to the above average that Infiniti was known for? I didn't get a lemon, others in the forums online indicate similar issues to mine (some have had CVT failures) at early time. Until Infiniti can get their quality where it needs to be and headlights that actually shine correctly slo you can see the road I would purchase a Lexus, Buick, or other nameplate. Certified Lexus is tough to go wrong with, and this is from a person (me) that loves Infiniti. If I could get out of this vehicle now without taking a huge loss I would run for my life. I don't trust this vehicle, nor the Infiniti brand anymore.
That gas mileage!!!
Jan,12/14/2017
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Reluctantly I settled in this car because it is bigger and lot cheaper than my previous ride because my wife and kid like the style. Having driven 700+miles, I recently noticed that it is giving me 14.5 mpg. The sticker stats 19 city and 26 freeway but I am getting 14.5. This is what the onboard display says, not my guesstimate. Now I find myself refilling once a week. My last car had a lot more horse power than this pos and gave me a solid 23 to 24. Dealership will look into it and I may provide an update later. Meanwhile, I would love to hear what others are getting. Thanks.
See all 27 reviews of the 2018 INFINITI QX60
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2018 INFINITI QX60 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the QX60 models:

Active Trace Control
Attempts to maintain your desired path through a corner by selectively applying individual brakes.
Distance Control Assist
Pushes the accelerator pedal up or applies the brakes to maintain a desired following distance. Not a collision avoidance system.
Backup Collision Intervention
Sounds a warning and applies the brakes if it detects an oncoming vehicle while reversing.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

