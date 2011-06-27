  1. Home
2015 INFINITI QX60 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Ample passenger room in all three rows
  • smooth and quiet ride
  • classy interior design
  • user-friendly electronics interface.
  • Feels sluggish during passing maneuvers
  • doesn't handle as well as other luxury crossover SUVs
  • difficult to match EPA fuel economy estimates.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its roomy seating and comfortable ride, the 2015 Infiniti QX60 is a good choice for a family-oriented, seven-passenger luxury crossover SUV.

Vehicle overview

The 2015 Infiniti QX60 is a three-row luxury crossover that puts families first. Based on the versatile Nissan Pathfinder, the QX60 has plenty of room for adults or growing children in all three rows, and the second-row seats slide and recline to enhance passenger comfort. Moreover, we've found the ride to be exceedingly comfortable on a variety of surfaces, with little road noise making its way into the cabin. The interior also benefits from top-notch materials and user-friendly technology features, and the QX60's pricing is significantly lower than that of some rivals.

Over the course of a year-long test with the largely identical Infiniti JX35 (the name changed to QX60 for 2014), we became fans, but we also noted a few flaws. For one thing, performance and driving character aren't high on the QX's list of priorities. The standard V6 engine is a bit underpowered for a vehicle this large, and it teams with the continuously variable transmission (CVT) to produce noisy, uninspired acceleration. In a similar vein, the soft suspension yields indifferent handling, even by the modest standards of this segment. On the fuel economy front, meanwhile, both the standard QX60 and the available hybrid model get some impressive fuel economy ratings from the EPA, but we've had a hard time duplicating those numbers in real-world tests.

So, what has three rows and a more engaging character? One of our favorites is the 2015 Acura MDX. It has a powerful V6 engine, an excellent interior and a pretty sporty attitude considering its size. The 2015 BMW X5 is one of the most athletic options, but it is priced considerably higher than the QX60, and its available third-row seat is less accommodating. Other notable rivals include the 2015 Buick Enclave, which provides considerably more cargo space than the QX60, and the 2015 Audi Q7, which offers a more sophisticated driving experience overall. But if a comfy, family-friendly crossover is what you're after, the 2015 Infiniti QX60 should be a satisfying choice.

2015 INFINITI QX60 models

The 2015 Infiniti QX60 is a seven-passenger SUV offered with a conventional gasoline engine or a gas-electric hybrid system. Each version comes in a single trim level with either front- or all-wheel drive.

Standard features for both the standard QX60 and the QX60 Hybrid include 18-inch wheels, automatic bi-xenon headlights, foglights, LED taillights, heated and power-folding side mirrors, a sunroof, a power liftgate, keyless entry and ignition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, a six-way power passenger seat, heated front seats, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a 7-inch central touchscreen display, a rearview camera and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio and an iPod/USB interface.

Optional features for the QX60 and QX60 Hybrid are organized into various packages.

The Premium package (QX60) includes remote ignition, driver memory settings, driver seat power lumbar, a heated steering wheel, a 13-speaker Bose sound system and an enhanced keyless entry/ignition system that can remember the last driver's audio, climate and navigation settings. The Premium Plus package (QX60) includes front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera system, automatic wipers, a larger 8-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, voice controls, Bluetooth audio connectivity and the Infiniti InTouch electronics interface with the brand's Connection telematics service.

The Hybrid Premium package (QX60 Hybrid) combines the regular QX60's Premium and Premium Plus packages.

Note that most of the following packages require either the Premium or Premium Plus package (QX60) or the Hybrid Premium package (QX60 Hybrid).

The Driver Assistance package includes adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning system with automatic brake assist, a rear cross-traffic warning and back-up collision intervention system (automatically applies the brakes if the driver doesn't take action), a blind spot warning system, Active Trace Control (automatically adjusts engine output and braking to enhance cornering feel) and the Eco Pedal (the accelerator pedal automatically pushes back if the driver is driving in a fuel-wasting fashion).

The Theater package adds a dual-screen rear-seat entertainment system as well as a 120-volt power outlet.

The Deluxe Touring package (QX60; not available with the Driver Assistance package) adds 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, maple interior accents, ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a powered third-row seat, upgraded climate control with air filtration and a 15-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.

The Technology package (QX60) requires the Deluxe Touring package and adds a lane departure warning and prevention system, blind spot intervention (applies braking if the QX60 approaches another vehicle detected in its blind spot) and the contents of the Driver Assistance package.

The Deluxe Technology package (QX60 Hybrid) combines the Deluxe Touring and Technology packages.

Stand-alone options include the maple interior accents and the 20-inch wheels.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Infiniti QX60 gets new CVT programming designed to simulate the shifting of a conventional automatic transmission.

Performance & mpg

The QX60 is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 265 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque. A CVT is the only available transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive is optional.

In Edmunds testing, the identically powered JX35 equipped with all-wheel drive accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.2 seconds. This is about a second slower than average for the class.

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 23 mpg combined (21 city/27 highway) for the front-drive version, while the all-wheel-drive version drops slightly to 22 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway). In Edmunds testing, we've found that the QX60 typically struggles to match these mileage numbers in real-world driving.

The QX60 Hybrid features a supercharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that joins forces with a 15kW electric motor fed by a lithium-ion battery pack. Combined output is rated at 250 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque. Official EPA numbers stand at 26 mpg combined (26 city/28 highway) with front-wheel drive and 26 mpg combined (25 city/28 highway) with all-wheel drive.

Properly equipped, the regular QX60 can tow up to 5,000 pounds, whereas the hybrid tops out at 3,500 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2014 Infiniti QX60 include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front seat-mounted side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a rearview camera.

Optional safety equipment on the QX60 includes the Infiniti Connection telematics service with automatic collision notification, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle location, and speed and geo-fencing notifications. Also optional are front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, a lane-departure warning and prevention system, a blind-spot warning system (with an automatic intervention feature when the Technology package is specified), a 360-degree view parking camera system and frontal and back-up collision mitigation systems with automatic braking.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the JX35 its top score of "Good" in all five of its rating areas: small-overlap and moderate-overlap frontal crashes, side-impact crashes and roof-strength and seat and head-restraint tests.

In Edmunds brake testing, a JX35 stopped from 60 mph in a shorter-than-average 117 feet.

Driving

The 2015 Infiniti QX60 is a pretty large vehicle, and its workaday V6 can feel a little sluggish during passing maneuvers. In time, you'll likely get used to it, but depending on your priorities, the QX might not meet your performance expectations for a luxury-branded vehicle.

You won't have any complaints about the QX60 once it's up to speed on the highway. With its cushy ride, this Infiniti shrugs off road imperfections -- it's a very comfy, quiet and luxurious vehicle in which to while away the miles. The trade-off, however, is that the QX60 is a grudging partner when you drive it through turns. It feels heavy, the steering is light and imprecise and the soft suspension tuning allows for a lot of body lean.

Interior

Flexible seating is one of the QX60's hallmarks. The second row slides 5.5 inches fore and aft, allowing passengers to reach and exit the third row with ease, even with a child seat installed in the second row. The third row offers enough headroom for 6-foot passengers, but clearance gets a little tight beyond that. Both the second- and third-row seatbacks also recline.

With a rich combination of leather, wood and metal accents, this is a classy Infiniti interior in every respect. Infiniti's electronics interface is one of the best available, as its combination of physical buttons, a touchscreen and a rotary knob greatly simplify common tasks. We also like the optional Bose sound systems and the 360-degree camera system, the latter of which provides a very useful top-down view of the vehicle in parking situations.

There may be plenty of room for passengers inside the QX60, but cargo capacity tops out at 76.5 cubic feet with the second and third-row seats folded. That's not bad, but some rivals will give you more space, such as the MDX and especially the Enclave. The QX60 also provides just 15.8 cubic feet of space behind the third-row seat. On the upside, the hybrid QX has the same amount of cargo volume as the regular V6 version.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 INFINITI QX60.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This one is a keeper
Linda Besserer,10/19/2015
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
We bought our QX60 2 months ago and have truly enjoyed this car. This is the perfect travel vehicle...very comfortable on our frequent 720 mile round trips to our second home. We really love this car after an accident on the interstate yesterday with an 18 wheeler. The tractor trailer lost control when the driver locked his brakes and he slid sideways into us at 60 MPH. My husband said the Infiniti was steady, rock solid and he was able to maintain control until we got away from the tractor trailer,and come to a safe stop. The whole right side of the QX60 will need to be replaced, but we are all OK. Love my QX60!
I actually drive it
Yomomu,12/19/2017
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
I have read that others have issues with the seating. I've read that the CVT is an acquired taste. I've read that others get lousy fuel mileage. I've read the car is sluggish. Not sure of any of that. I think the seating is comfortable, maybe the head rests could tilt backwards a bit more. I have NO issues with the CVT. Unlike some of the newer cars with 8-9 gears, the CVT "shifts" (fake) very comfortably and it is very, very smooth. I get mid 20's gas mileage on regular fuel on the highway, better than my M and better than my Hyundai Santa Fe. I don't think the car is sluggish at all, I've had plenty of passing power and it is very responsive in Sport mode if that is what you are looking for. What I think this car does best is act like a relatively large SUV from a functional perspective yet performs well enough to be your daily driver without getting bored. Stereo is good, not as good as my M but decent enough for an SUV. Interior is really nice. It is an absolute joy in snow and ice, better than my old Mitsubishi Montero, and that's saying something. I really like the heated steering wheel - weird, I didn't even thing about that when I bought it. No issues with reliability at 20K miles, though that's not many miles, still no maintenance issues except scheduled. I've had several Infiniti's - none of them have had reliability issues. I don't really expect any in this vehicle. I've got one rattle in the passenger door that goes away when the car heats up. For a big car, very solid. Test drove MDX, Pilot, Highlander, Enclave. This car was the highest price but was on par with others on lease. Would have considered the Highlander if it had a little more panache. MDX nice but not as functional and new tranny was abrupt. Couldn't get used the not having something to lean my arm on in the Pilot and the radio kept going in and out on the test drive. No way on the Enclave - its a minivan and a drone to drive though the interior is nice. I say buy it, you won't regret it. Both my wife and I enjoy driving the Q, my wife maybe a little more than even me.
Upscale Family Hauler for the Minivan-Averse
mkgcmc,08/10/2015
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Three years ago, my wife and I were looking for a premium/luxury three-row crossover to help avoid the minivan stigma. We cross-shopped the QX60 and the Acura MDX heavily, but in the end, the Infiniti was more family-friendly, felt more upscale for the price, and had a far better dealer experience. As we approach the end of our lease, our opinion hasn't changed much. The QX60 is still a nice, upscale, family-friendly vehicle, and a great value when you consider real-world selling prices. Being able to tilt the second row with a car seat attached to get to the third row is invaluable for anyone with three children in car seats - I'm shocked that it's still the only luxury crossover on the market with this feature. That said, the infotainment and overall interior are definitely looking dated - Infiniti made some updates to both in 2017, but nothing has changed significantly. We still mostly have the M interior from a decade ago. We still have ugly, yellow, halogen interior lighting on a $50,000 luxury vehicle. We still have Nissan buttons everywhere. For those cross-shopping something like the XC90 or even the CX-9, the interior may come off as a bit of a hard sell during a test drive. It's only when you take the QX60 on a long drive with multiple kids in the car that you can appreciate how quiet and comfortable the interior is, especially on the highway. It's why we still have the QX60 our our short list for our next crossover - and that really says it all. Pros: - Extremely quiet and smooth, particularly on highways - Leases much better than its MSRP suggests - Second row can move for third row access even with a child seat installed - Excellent third row that is usable by adults (at least for short trips) - Cost to own/lease should be low - you can use Nissan dealers for scheduled maintenance at a lower price Cons: - Dated interior design and infotainment system - City/mixed gas mileage isn't great - we never got close to the EPA average (this has been improved in the 2017 refresh) - Headlights are weak (this has not changed in the refreshes, even though they look better) - Slightly more jarring than expected on potholes given the class of vehicle - Nissan-esque packaging of options (a hands-free liftgate requires a $7,500 package? Come on...)
So far, extremely satisfied
Deb Slaughter,05/11/2016
Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT)
We test drove the MDX, Pilot and Highlander but the ride, look and features of the QX60 sold us. We are and have been Honda/Acura owners and currently own a Ridgeline and love it, but decided to venture out and go with the QX60. The MDX didn't feel as roomy and the two screens and the touch features were overkill for us. The third row seating in the QX60 felt roomier too. I like the 360 degree camera, blind spot warning system, driver seat memory and bluetooth connectivity - incoming phone calls are very clear! The interior combination of leather, wood and brushed metal accents are spot on. However, it has been less than a month, so perhaps a bit too soon to rate it but, so far, we have absolutely no regret and simply love it!
See all 24 reviews of the 2015 INFINITI QX60
Write a review

Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 Overview

The Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 is offered in the following submodels: QX60 SUV, QX60 Hybrid. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 INFINITI QX60?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 Base is priced between $15,481 and$24,995 with odometer readings between 41732 and135166 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 INFINITI QX60s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 INFINITI QX60 for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2015 QX60s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,481 and mileage as low as 41732 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 INFINITI QX60.

Can't find a used 2015 INFINITI QX60s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI QX60 for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,286.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,121.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI QX60 for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $16,065.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,826.

