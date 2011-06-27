I have read that others have issues with the seating. I've read that the CVT is an acquired taste. I've read that others get lousy fuel mileage. I've read the car is sluggish. Not sure of any of that. I think the seating is comfortable, maybe the head rests could tilt backwards a bit more. I have NO issues with the CVT. Unlike some of the newer cars with 8-9 gears, the CVT "shifts" (fake) very comfortably and it is very, very smooth. I get mid 20's gas mileage on regular fuel on the highway, better than my M and better than my Hyundai Santa Fe. I don't think the car is sluggish at all, I've had plenty of passing power and it is very responsive in Sport mode if that is what you are looking for. What I think this car does best is act like a relatively large SUV from a functional perspective yet performs well enough to be your daily driver without getting bored. Stereo is good, not as good as my M but decent enough for an SUV. Interior is really nice. It is an absolute joy in snow and ice, better than my old Mitsubishi Montero, and that's saying something. I really like the heated steering wheel - weird, I didn't even thing about that when I bought it. No issues with reliability at 20K miles, though that's not many miles, still no maintenance issues except scheduled. I've had several Infiniti's - none of them have had reliability issues. I don't really expect any in this vehicle. I've got one rattle in the passenger door that goes away when the car heats up. For a big car, very solid. Test drove MDX, Pilot, Highlander, Enclave. This car was the highest price but was on par with others on lease. Would have considered the Highlander if it had a little more panache. MDX nice but not as functional and new tranny was abrupt. Couldn't get used the not having something to lean my arm on in the Pilot and the radio kept going in and out on the test drive. No way on the Enclave - its a minivan and a drone to drive though the interior is nice. I say buy it, you won't regret it. Both my wife and I enjoy driving the Q, my wife maybe a little more than even me.

