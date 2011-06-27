  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI JX
  4. Used 2013 INFINITI JX
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 INFINITI JX Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 JX
5(44%)4(19%)3(13%)2(16%)1(8%)
3.8
63 reviews
Write a review
See all JXES for sale
List Price Range
$11,774 - $17,900
Used JX for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...13

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Living with the JX

2002blksle, 11/28/2012
38 of 38 people found this review helpful

Traded an 08 CX-9 for the JX. The Mazda handled much better but the JX feels more refined. I also have a G35 and the JX is far from handling expectations for Infiniti which is becoming more disappointing after living with the car. It is quiet, I do like the CVT especially after 3500RPM, milage is good, lots of great tech, and great entry to 3rd row without massive rear doors. Build quality has not been great. In 2 months, had multiple rattles, had loose trim, and now the HVAC fan is making noise. Overall I give it a B. Not sure i would do it again now that the honeymoon period is wearing off. Bottom line-- test drive it multiple times before signing the papers.

Report Abuse

Positive First Impressions with the JX

rtmoorewy, 04/20/2012
29 of 29 people found this review helpful

I just picked up my new JX this week and my initial impressions are very favorable. My JX is the Emerald Graphite AWD with the premium package. This is my second Infiniti (2007 FX35). The fit and finish is impeccable. The emerald paint is a deep metallic rich, subtly changing hue in different lights. The java interior is beautiful, as well as very comfortable. There is plenty of interior room, including headroom. 3rd row seat is low, but roomy. The floor is level throughout, and plenty of visibility all around. The controls are well placed. This car is clearly designed for quiet and comfort. By design, it does not have the same performance & handling of other Infinitis. But, loads of tech!

Report Abuse

what a mistake

krasinski, 12/16/2014
24 of 25 people found this review helpful

We bought this car new, and finally traded it in at 18 months of continuous warranty issues. Our vehicle spent over two months in the service department for miscellaneous issues. They were not major mechanical problems, but more trim and interior build issues. Called to try and exchange on Lemon law, but was denied and told that there is a warranty on the vehicle for these types of issues. We really liked the safety features, but the loaners don't always have them and we spent just too much time in service. List on this vehicle was 57,000, trade in $35,000. We were happy to get rid of the vehicle and promise to never buy an Infiniti again.

Report Abuse

Very nice family CUV!

foody, 04/22/2012
28 of 30 people found this review helpful

Traded in a '11 QX56 for the JX35 AWD. It is the wife's new soccer mom mobile! Hopefull, the MPG will be better than the QX! The JX35 came with Premium pkg, Theater pkg, Deluxe Touring pkg, Tow pkg, and Roof Rails. We really like the java interior with maple interior accents; the 20" wheels look nice too. The interior is very plush and roomy. It looks and feels high end. The second row moves about 5 inches fwd/aft, which is a great feature-more leg room. Unlike most of the SUVs in this class, the third row is useful. A 6 ft. adult can sit back there comfortably. Infact, it's just as comfortable as the 3rd row seat on the QX56. Getting in/out of the 3rd row is a breeze.

Report Abuse

Liking it more and more

frank4001, 06/12/2012
26 of 28 people found this review helpful

Love the way it drives, the room and interior. Looks better than the pictures too. I'm not sure why the reviewers say it's slow and dosen't handle great. While it's not a dragster off the line it has the plenty of power for passing on the highway and getting around town...plus excellent mileage. I think it handles and drives excellent. It's silent and all the features work great. My wife can't be happier. I'ts her daily driver. The trany is fine too. We drove the XC90,XC60, MDX, Lexus 350, Audi Q5 and Q7 and the BMW X5. We took delivery in early May and have put 2500 hundred miles on it due to a long trip. We have the Premium, Tech and Theater packages and the car is White/Tan int.

Report Abuse
12345...13
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all JXES for sale

Related Used 2013 INFINITI JX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles