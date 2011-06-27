Used 2013 INFINITI JX Consumer Reviews
Living with the JX
Traded an 08 CX-9 for the JX. The Mazda handled much better but the JX feels more refined. I also have a G35 and the JX is far from handling expectations for Infiniti which is becoming more disappointing after living with the car. It is quiet, I do like the CVT especially after 3500RPM, milage is good, lots of great tech, and great entry to 3rd row without massive rear doors. Build quality has not been great. In 2 months, had multiple rattles, had loose trim, and now the HVAC fan is making noise. Overall I give it a B. Not sure i would do it again now that the honeymoon period is wearing off. Bottom line-- test drive it multiple times before signing the papers.
Positive First Impressions with the JX
I just picked up my new JX this week and my initial impressions are very favorable. My JX is the Emerald Graphite AWD with the premium package. This is my second Infiniti (2007 FX35). The fit and finish is impeccable. The emerald paint is a deep metallic rich, subtly changing hue in different lights. The java interior is beautiful, as well as very comfortable. There is plenty of interior room, including headroom. 3rd row seat is low, but roomy. The floor is level throughout, and plenty of visibility all around. The controls are well placed. This car is clearly designed for quiet and comfort. By design, it does not have the same performance & handling of other Infinitis. But, loads of tech!
what a mistake
We bought this car new, and finally traded it in at 18 months of continuous warranty issues. Our vehicle spent over two months in the service department for miscellaneous issues. They were not major mechanical problems, but more trim and interior build issues. Called to try and exchange on Lemon law, but was denied and told that there is a warranty on the vehicle for these types of issues. We really liked the safety features, but the loaners don't always have them and we spent just too much time in service. List on this vehicle was 57,000, trade in $35,000. We were happy to get rid of the vehicle and promise to never buy an Infiniti again.
Very nice family CUV!
Traded in a '11 QX56 for the JX35 AWD. It is the wife's new soccer mom mobile! Hopefull, the MPG will be better than the QX! The JX35 came with Premium pkg, Theater pkg, Deluxe Touring pkg, Tow pkg, and Roof Rails. We really like the java interior with maple interior accents; the 20" wheels look nice too. The interior is very plush and roomy. It looks and feels high end. The second row moves about 5 inches fwd/aft, which is a great feature-more leg room. Unlike most of the SUVs in this class, the third row is useful. A 6 ft. adult can sit back there comfortably. Infact, it's just as comfortable as the 3rd row seat on the QX56. Getting in/out of the 3rd row is a breeze.
Liking it more and more
Love the way it drives, the room and interior. Looks better than the pictures too. I'm not sure why the reviewers say it's slow and dosen't handle great. While it's not a dragster off the line it has the plenty of power for passing on the highway and getting around town...plus excellent mileage. I think it handles and drives excellent. It's silent and all the features work great. My wife can't be happier. I'ts her daily driver. The trany is fine too. We drove the XC90,XC60, MDX, Lexus 350, Audi Q5 and Q7 and the BMW X5. We took delivery in early May and have put 2500 hundred miles on it due to a long trip. We have the Premium, Tech and Theater packages and the car is White/Tan int.
Sponsored cars related to the JX
Related Used 2013 INFINITI JX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- INFINITI Q50 2020
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 QX80
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- 2020 INFINITI Q60
- 2019 QX30
- 2019 Q70
- 2019 INFINITI QX50
- INFINITI Q60 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX30