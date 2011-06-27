Vehicle overview

No, your eyes are not deceiving you: The 2014 Infiniti QX60 looks exactly the same as last year's JX35, which itself was a new addition to the company's lineup. That's because the JX and QX60 are the same vehicle other than some minor feature shuffling and the debut of a hybrid version. This luxury three-row crossover's name change was spurred on by the adoption of Infiniti's new model nomenclature: "QX" denotes an SUV and the numbers following indicate where a given model stands in Infiniti's lineup (a higher number means a higher standing).

Like the JX, the QX60 is related to the Nissan Pathfinder. The QX60 and Pathfinder's mechanicals are very similar, so the differences pertain mostly to styling, interior design and feature availability. The QX60 projects a more luxurious vibe inside and out, but above all, it's an excellent vehicle for parents looking for a family hauler. Within its spacious cabin, the QX60 can seat adults in all three rows (with a maximum passenger count of seven) and features second-row seats that recline and slide nearly 6 inches forward and back, offering expansive legroom and making third-row access a breeze. Materials quality is top-notch and various high-tech luxury and safety features are here in abundance, including systems that help you avoid blind-spot collisions or incidents while backing up.

This year does bring a new choice, however. In addition to the standard V6-powered QX60, there is also the QX60 Hybrid. The latter sports a supercharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that, with the help of an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack, promises V6 power with four-cylinder fuel efficiency. Indeed, given its output of 250 horsepower and its EPA combined fuel economy estimate of 26 mpg, the Hybrid looks to handily achieve those objectives.

You've likely gathered by now that the 2014 Infiniti QX60 makes for a pretty good family rig. Still, we have a few quibbles. One is that the pairing of the standard V6 and continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) just doesn't provide the accelerative grunt and refinement commonly expected for this class of vehicle. Similarly, the QX60 lacks the athletic handling that's otherwise typical for an Infiniti and instead aims for a plusher ride.

To a large extent, how the QX60 stacks up will depend on your priorities. If you want a luxury crossover that's relatively fun to drive, the sportier 2014 Acura MDX and 2013 BMW X5 are going to be better choices. If it's maximum space you want, the bigger 2014 Buick Enclave bests the QX60 in regard to cargo capacity. The two-row Lexus RX 350 and RX 450h (hybrid) shouldn't be ignored either, if you aren't set on getting a third row. But if you've got a family to haul around and appreciate a sense of style burnished by technology, the 2014 Infiniti QX60 is a great choice.