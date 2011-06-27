2016 INFINITI QX60 Review
Pros & Cons
- Ample passenger room in all three rows
- smooth and quiet ride
- classy interior design.
- Uninspiring performance
- difficult to match EPA fuel economy estimates.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2016 Infiniti QX60 is a great choice for those looking for a roomy and comfortable seven-passenger luxury crossover SUV that won't break the bank.
Vehicle overview
Other than a name change in 2014 and revised transmission programming last year, the Infiniti QX60 has largely remained the same since it was introduced in 2013 as the JX. While we always felt that it was a perfectly competent three-row luxury crossover, there were definite drawbacks that kept it from being at the top of its class. The 2016 Infiniti QX60 receives a healthy list of improvements, though, and that's good news for those looking for a fantastic all-rounder that doesn't break the bank by luxury standards.
Standard xenon headlights, LED exterior lighting (foglights and running lights) and a redesigned grille are the most noticeable upgrades to the exterior. The QX60 was quiet before, but acoustic side glass and new engine mounts further reduce the amount of noise transmitted into the cabin. We previously knocked the QX60 for its numb steering and sloppy handling, but this year's claimed enhancements to the steering system and suspension tuning could very well bring the QX60 closer in line with segment leaders. Infiniti says the steering system is quicker to respond and gives greater feedback to the driver, while new shock absorbers reduce unwanted body movements when driving around turns.
Even in its upgraded form, though, the 2016 QX60 still faces off against some very desirable competitors. We consider the 2016 Acura MDX one of the best in the segment thanks to its excellent driving dynamics and fuel-efficient powertrain. The redesigned 2016 Volvo XC90 boasts a sharp new look, exquisite interior materials and a powerful plug-in hybrid engine. On the higher end of the price spectrum, we're fond of the sporty 2016 BMW X5, though its third-row seat is pretty small for this grouping. Overall, we're pleased to see Infiniti has improved the QX60. It's worth consideration for a luxury crossover, particularly if a family-friendly nature is a priority. Notably, we picked the INFINITI QX60 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2016.
2016 INFINITI QX60 models
The 2016 Infiniti QX60 is a seven-passenger SUV offered with a conventional gasoline engine or a gas-electric hybrid system. Each version comes in a single trim level with either front- or all-wheel drive.
Standard features for both the standard QX60 and the QX60 Hybrid include 18-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, LED foglights and perimeter lighting, heated and power-folding side mirrors, a sunroof, a power liftgate, keyless entry and ignition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, a six-way power passenger seat, heated front seats, a 60/40-split folding second row, a 50/50-split folding third row, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, a 7-inch central touchscreen display, a rearview camera and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio, a CD player and a USB port. V6 models get three additional charge-only USB ports.
Optional features for the QX60 and QX60 Hybrid are organized into various packages.
The Premium package (QX60) includes remote ignition, driver memory settings, driver seat power lumbar, a heated steering wheel, a 13-speaker Bose sound system and an enhanced keyless entry and ignition system that can remember the last driver's audio, climate and navigation settings. The Premium Plus package (QX60) includes front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera system, automatic wipers, a larger 8-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, voice controls, Bluetooth audio connectivity and the Infiniti InTouch electronics interface with the brand's Connection telematics service.
The Hybrid Premium package (QX60 Hybrid) combines the regular QX60's Premium and Premium Plus packages.
Note that most of the following packages require either the Premium or Premium Plus package (QX60) or the Hybrid Premium package (QX60 Hybrid).
The Driver Assistance package includes adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning system with automatic braking, a rear cross-traffic warning and back-up collision intervention system (automatically applies the brakes if the driver doesn't take action), a blind spot warning system, Active Trace Control (automatically adjusts engine output and braking to enhance cornering feel) and the Eco Pedal (the accelerator pedal automatically pushes back if the driver is driving in a fuel-wasting fashion).
The Theater package adds a dual-screen rear-seat entertainment system as well as a 120-volt power outlet.
The Deluxe Technology package (QX60) bundles the contents of the Driver Assistance package with 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a powered third-row seat, upgraded climate control with air filtration and a 15-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.
For the QX60 Hybrid, you can essentially get all of the above via the HEV Deluxe Technology and Theater package.
2016 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The QX60 is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 265 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) is the only available transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive is optional.
The EPA estimates fuel economy at 23 mpg combined (21 city/27 highway) for the front-drive version, while the all-wheel-drive version drops slightly to 22 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway). In Edmunds testing, we've found that the QX60 typically struggles to match these mileage numbers in real-world driving.
The QX60 Hybrid features a supercharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that joins forces with a 15kW electric motor fed by a lithium-ion battery pack. Combined output is rated at 250 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque. Official EPA numbers stand at 26 mpg combined (26 city/28 highway) with front-wheel drive. AWD versions are also 26 mpg combined.
Properly equipped, the regular QX60 can tow up to 5,000 pounds, whereas the hybrid tops out at 3,500 pounds.
Safety
Standard safety features for the 2016 Infiniti QX60 include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front seat-mounted side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a rearview camera.
Optional safety equipment on the QX60 includes the Infiniti Connection telematics service with automatic collision notification, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle location, and speed and geo-fencing notifications. Also optional are front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, a lane-departure warning and prevention system, a blind-spot warning system (with an automatic intervention feature when the Technology package is specified), a 360-degree-view parking camera system and a frontal and back-up collision mitigation system with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the JX35 its top score of "Good" in all five of its rating areas: small-overlap and moderate-overlap frontal crashes, side-impact crashes and roof-strength and seat and head restraint tests.
Driving
The 2016 Infiniti QX60 is a pretty large vehicle, and its 265-hp V6 can feel a little sluggish during passing maneuvers. Other rival three-row crossovers are noticeably quicker. In time, you'll likely get used to it, but depending on your priorities, the QX might not meet your performance expectations for a luxury-branded vehicle.
You won't have any complaints about the QX60 once it's up to speed on the highway. With its cushy ride, this Infiniti shrugs off road imperfections: It's a very comfy, quiet and luxurious vehicle in which to while away the miles. In prior years, the QX60 suffered from uninspiring handling, but Infiniti says this year's model will feel sharper and more involving for the driver around turns.
Interior
Flexible seating is one of the QX60's hallmarks. The second row slides 5.5 inches fore and aft, allowing passengers to reach and exit the third row with ease, even with a child seat installed in the second row. The third row offers enough headroom for 6-foot passengers, but clearance gets a little tight beyond that. Both the second- and third-row seatbacks also recline.
With a rich combination of leather, wood and metal accents, this is a classy Infiniti interior in every respect. The QX60's touchscreen interface is a bit dated, lacking the big screen and the latest smartphone app integration features found on some newer systems, but its combination of physical buttons, a touchscreen and a rotary knob greatly simplify common tasks. We also like the optional Bose sound systems and the 360-degree camera system, the latter of which provides a very useful top-down view of the vehicle in parking situations.
There may be plenty of room for passengers inside the QX60, but cargo capacity tops out at 76.5 cubic feet with the second- and third-row seats folded. That's not bad, but some rivals will give you more space, such as the MDX and especially the Enclave. The QX60 also provides just 15.8 cubic feet of space behind the third-row seat. On the upside, the hybrid QX has the same amount of cargo volume as the regular V6 version.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2016 INFINITI QX60.
Most helpful consumer reviews
