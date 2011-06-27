  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(27)
Appraise this car

2016 INFINITI QX60 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Ample passenger room in all three rows
  • smooth and quiet ride
  • classy interior design.
  • Uninspiring performance
  • difficult to match EPA fuel economy estimates.
List Price Range
$20,990 - $28,576
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Infiniti QX60 is a great choice for those looking for a roomy and comfortable seven-passenger luxury crossover SUV that won't break the bank.

Vehicle overview

Other than a name change in 2014 and revised transmission programming last year, the Infiniti QX60 has largely remained the same since it was introduced in 2013 as the JX. While we always felt that it was a perfectly competent three-row luxury crossover, there were definite drawbacks that kept it from being at the top of its class. The 2016 Infiniti QX60 receives a healthy list of improvements, though, and that's good news for those looking for a fantastic all-rounder that doesn't break the bank by luxury standards.

Standard xenon headlights, LED exterior lighting (foglights and running lights) and a redesigned grille are the most noticeable upgrades to the exterior. The QX60 was quiet before, but acoustic side glass and new engine mounts further reduce the amount of noise transmitted into the cabin. We previously knocked the QX60 for its numb steering and sloppy handling, but this year's claimed enhancements to the steering system and suspension tuning could very well bring the QX60 closer in line with segment leaders. Infiniti says the steering system is quicker to respond and gives greater feedback to the driver, while new shock absorbers reduce unwanted body movements when driving around turns.

Even in its upgraded form, though, the 2016 QX60 still faces off against some very desirable competitors. We consider the 2016 Acura MDX one of the best in the segment thanks to its excellent driving dynamics and fuel-efficient powertrain. The redesigned 2016 Volvo XC90 boasts a sharp new look, exquisite interior materials and a powerful plug-in hybrid engine. On the higher end of the price spectrum, we're fond of the sporty 2016 BMW X5, though its third-row seat is pretty small for this grouping. Overall, we're pleased to see Infiniti has improved the QX60. It's worth consideration for a luxury crossover, particularly if a family-friendly nature is a priority. Notably, we picked the INFINITI QX60 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2016.

2016 INFINITI QX60 models

The 2016 Infiniti QX60 is a seven-passenger SUV offered with a conventional gasoline engine or a gas-electric hybrid system. Each version comes in a single trim level with either front- or all-wheel drive.

Standard features for both the standard QX60 and the QX60 Hybrid include 18-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, LED foglights and perimeter lighting, heated and power-folding side mirrors, a sunroof, a power liftgate, keyless entry and ignition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, a six-way power passenger seat, heated front seats, a 60/40-split folding second row, a 50/50-split folding third row, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, a 7-inch central touchscreen display, a rearview camera and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio, a CD player and a USB port. V6 models get three additional charge-only USB ports.

Optional features for the QX60 and QX60 Hybrid are organized into various packages.

The Premium package (QX60) includes remote ignition, driver memory settings, driver seat power lumbar, a heated steering wheel, a 13-speaker Bose sound system and an enhanced keyless entry and ignition system that can remember the last driver's audio, climate and navigation settings. The Premium Plus package (QX60) includes front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera system, automatic wipers, a larger 8-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, voice controls, Bluetooth audio connectivity and the Infiniti InTouch electronics interface with the brand's Connection telematics service.

The Hybrid Premium package (QX60 Hybrid) combines the regular QX60's Premium and Premium Plus packages.

Note that most of the following packages require either the Premium or Premium Plus package (QX60) or the Hybrid Premium package (QX60 Hybrid).

The Driver Assistance package includes adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning system with automatic braking, a rear cross-traffic warning and back-up collision intervention system (automatically applies the brakes if the driver doesn't take action), a blind spot warning system, Active Trace Control (automatically adjusts engine output and braking to enhance cornering feel) and the Eco Pedal (the accelerator pedal automatically pushes back if the driver is driving in a fuel-wasting fashion).

The Theater package adds a dual-screen rear-seat entertainment system as well as a 120-volt power outlet.

The Deluxe Technology package (QX60) bundles the contents of the Driver Assistance package with 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a powered third-row seat, upgraded climate control with air filtration and a 15-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.

For the QX60 Hybrid, you can essentially get all of the above via the HEV Deluxe Technology and Theater package.

2016 Highlights

For the 2016 QX60, Infiniti has added new headlights and taillights to give the QX60 a more modern look. Upgraded sound insulation and new engine mounts are utilized to reduce noise at highway speeds, and Infiniti's new Personal Assistant service connects owners to a 24/7 concierge. Infiniti also says it revised the QX60's steering and suspension components to give it a sportier feel.

Performance & mpg

The QX60 is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 265 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) is the only available transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive is optional.

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 23 mpg combined (21 city/27 highway) for the front-drive version, while the all-wheel-drive version drops slightly to 22 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway). In Edmunds testing, we've found that the QX60 typically struggles to match these mileage numbers in real-world driving.

The QX60 Hybrid features a supercharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that joins forces with a 15kW electric motor fed by a lithium-ion battery pack. Combined output is rated at 250 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque. Official EPA numbers stand at 26 mpg combined (26 city/28 highway) with front-wheel drive. AWD versions are also 26 mpg combined.

Properly equipped, the regular QX60 can tow up to 5,000 pounds, whereas the hybrid tops out at 3,500 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2016 Infiniti QX60 include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front seat-mounted side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a rearview camera.

Optional safety equipment on the QX60 includes the Infiniti Connection telematics service with automatic collision notification, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle location, and speed and geo-fencing notifications. Also optional are front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, a lane-departure warning and prevention system, a blind-spot warning system (with an automatic intervention feature when the Technology package is specified), a 360-degree-view parking camera system and a frontal and back-up collision mitigation system with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the JX35 its top score of "Good" in all five of its rating areas: small-overlap and moderate-overlap frontal crashes, side-impact crashes and roof-strength and seat and head restraint tests.

Driving

The 2016 Infiniti QX60 is a pretty large vehicle, and its 265-hp V6 can feel a little sluggish during passing maneuvers. Other rival three-row crossovers are noticeably quicker. In time, you'll likely get used to it, but depending on your priorities, the QX might not meet your performance expectations for a luxury-branded vehicle.

You won't have any complaints about the QX60 once it's up to speed on the highway. With its cushy ride, this Infiniti shrugs off road imperfections: It's a very comfy, quiet and luxurious vehicle in which to while away the miles. In prior years, the QX60 suffered from uninspiring handling, but Infiniti says this year's model will feel sharper and more involving for the driver around turns.

Interior

Flexible seating is one of the QX60's hallmarks. The second row slides 5.5 inches fore and aft, allowing passengers to reach and exit the third row with ease, even with a child seat installed in the second row. The third row offers enough headroom for 6-foot passengers, but clearance gets a little tight beyond that. Both the second- and third-row seatbacks also recline.

With a rich combination of leather, wood and metal accents, this is a classy Infiniti interior in every respect. The QX60's touchscreen interface is a bit dated, lacking the big screen and the latest smartphone app integration features found on some newer systems, but its combination of physical buttons, a touchscreen and a rotary knob greatly simplify common tasks. We also like the optional Bose sound systems and the 360-degree camera system, the latter of which provides a very useful top-down view of the vehicle in parking situations.

There may be plenty of room for passengers inside the QX60, but cargo capacity tops out at 76.5 cubic feet with the second- and third-row seats folded. That's not bad, but some rivals will give you more space, such as the MDX and especially the Enclave. The QX60 also provides just 15.8 cubic feet of space behind the third-row seat. On the upside, the hybrid QX has the same amount of cargo volume as the regular V6 version.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 INFINITI QX60.

3.9
27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Absolutely in Love with my New QX60
Happy Buyer,06/10/2016
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
I test drove probably every three row SUV on the market before deciding on the QX60. I had been driving a 2011 Toyota Sienna that had over 140,000 miles on it and felt it was time to start looking for a new car. Prior to that car I leased three other minivans...two Honda and another Sienna. It was time to move on from the minivan, however I still needed a true third row to have teenage kids sit in from time to time as well as ample cargo space. Most of the other three row SUV's have a joke of a third row that is only meant for someone under ten years old. I test drove the AUDI Q7 and although it's a beautiful car, the third row wasn't nearly as accessible or large as this one and to get all of the equipment I got in the QX60 it would have cost more than $15,000 more. The same story for the Mercedes and the BMW with the BMW having the smallest third row. I considered the Toyota Highlander, and although that is a very nice car with ample room, it's just not nearly as luxurious as the Infiniti QX60, and is quite sparce with the interior details. I even considered the new Honda Pilot fully loaded, until I read all of the Edmunds reviews, and that car for now is a load of trouble. Plus again, it just wasn't as luxurious as this car. The styling of the QX60 is beautiful. The 2016 interior has been tweaked and is now really beautiful. I had looked at the 2015 a few months earlier and didn't love the interior which was why it initially fell off of my short list. When the 2016 came out I revisited the car, and the decision became clear. Technology - the technology is extremely user friendly. Everything is intuitive and so easy to learn. The voice command system actually works and understands what you are saying. So many of the other cars I test drove did not. The navigation is equally easy to use and prompts you early enough to make the system easy to follow. The sound system is outstanding. I think they told me it's a 13 speaker BOSE system. It fills the car beautifully with music. I did get the top of the line model with every bell and whistle available. The new safety features this car has are awesome as well. I love the road departure feature and the cross traffic alert. The car comes with a ton of outside cameras which is super useful as well when parking. I can actually look at the side camera view with the touch of one button and see if my car is too close or far from the curb if I am parallel parking or even parking in a regular space. I love that the car came equipped with heated seats (front and rear) and A/C seats in the front. The A/C seats really works quickly and makes it so comfortable to drive when you get into a hot car. Interior - Plenty of storage space. I wanted a large center console and this one has a two level console which houses everything but in an organized manner. The glove compartment is equally huge. The second row is adjustable front and back and the seats recline as well. The third row seats recline as well which makes you feel like there is more room if you are sitting in third row. If you are a tall adult you probably wouldn't want to go on a really long trip, but an hour or so would be no big deal to sit back there. Behind the third row there is a hidden compartment underneath to store a few things as well. Overall this car is the perfect fit for me. It gives me everything I was looking for...a luxurious vehicle that I can really enjoy whether driving alone or toting the kids all over in.
Great SUV
Sergio,08/01/2016
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
After debating between the 2017 MDX and the 2016 QX60, it is definitely clear to see who the winner is. Infiniti blew us away with the use of getting to the third row and the amount of legroom in the third row compared to the MDX. I also liked what features were available on the QX60 than compared to the MDX, as the QX60 had more practical features for a vehicle in this segment in packages that made more sense than it did in the MDX. For example, the around view monitor, heated steering wheel, and USB ports in the third row require the highest level package from Acura, while Infiniti has these features offered in its mid-level package. Additionally, the service that the Infiniti dealership gave us compared to Acura was another reason to go with the QX60; I feel more at ease for any services in the future.
Luxury Family SUV
Sudhir,07/26/2016
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
I bought the 3.5 AWD with all Packages except the Theatre package which I found not really useful considering we are in the age of iPads and Tablets. I test drove 2016 Acura MDX but didn't like the bland interior, button gear selector and the low driving position. For the QX60 I got the Hermosa Blue with Wheat and it looks gorgeous!!! The styling of the 2016 Model looks way more stylish and sportier than the 2015 model. The 2016 also drives a lot smoother and feels quicker off the block. The sport mode is a blast and I am amazed at the ease with which this huge car can get going on the freeway and pass other cars. The surround view 360' camera is awesome and makes parking this huge vehicle a breeze. The interior in whet stands out and adds to the overall pleasure of driving. The back and rear seats are very spacious though could have done with better lateral support. Just love the remote start feature and helps cooling the car ahead in hot summer days. Navigation is pretty awesome in the sense that it is simple to use and doesn't go overboard in terms of tech. All the buttons and knobs are easy to use and can be used even when the vehicle is in motion (as against the Pilot where this is restricted). Overall I am very pleased with this car and enjoy spending time inside it. Would very much recommend to anyone looking out for a Luxury 3-row crossover.
Awesome 3 row SUV
Jay,10/11/2017
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
We shopped extensively before choosing QX60 (BMW, Audi, Mercedes, Acura). Important buying criteria: 3 row, 7 seat luxury SUV that is comfortable, heated steering wheel (live in Boston area), blind spot detection, easy access to third row and can seat adults in the third row comfortably. Audi and BMW third row is a check box (not really usable), Mercedes (probably best in class but reliability concerns, twice as expensive as QX60). We owned several Acuras (TL and RL), but we preferred QX60 over the MDX (third row not as comfortable as QX60). We bought the extended warranty (10 yr, 150K bumper to bumper) for ~$2K. We really like the QX60, very comfortable to drive, luxurious with fantastic technology (Premium, Premium+ and Assist package).
See all 27 reviews of the 2016 INFINITI QX60
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
26 city / 28 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
25 city / 28 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2016 INFINITI QX60 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 INFINITI QX60

Used 2016 INFINITI QX60 Overview

The Used 2016 INFINITI QX60 is offered in the following submodels: QX60 SUV, QX60 Hybrid. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 INFINITI QX60?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 INFINITI QX60 trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 INFINITI QX60 Base is priced between $20,990 and$28,576 with odometer readings between 38093 and88854 miles.

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 INFINITI QX60s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 INFINITI QX60 for sale near. There are currently 10 used and CPO 2016 QX60s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,990 and mileage as low as 38093 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 INFINITI QX60.

Can't find a used 2016 INFINITI QX60s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI QX60 for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,806.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,908.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI QX60 for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,269.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,286.

