2019 INFINITI QX60
What’s new
- No major changes but has some revised trim level names
- Part of the first QX60 generation introduced in 2014
Pros & Cons
- Quiet, comfortable cabin makes for a soothing ride
- Offers easy access to third-row seats
- Smooth transmission operation adds to luxurious feel
- Plush ride quality makes long trips enjoyable
- Not as sporty as some other large luxury SUVs
- Desirable features are all extra and bundled into packages
- Off-road capability isn't part of its formula
- Third-row legroom is tight for adults
Which QX60 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.1 / 10
The 2019 Infiniti QX60 has a few standout qualities that are ideal for hauling people over long distances. A large and roomy cabin, a quiet and smooth ride, and leather-appointed stadium-style seating mean your family will be as comfortable as possible. The fold-down second- and third-row seats also give you the flexibility you need for mixing passengers and cargo.
Most luxury SUVs give you a choice of engines, but in the QX60 there's only one available: a 3.5-liter V6 (295 horsepower, 270 pound-feet of torque) that's connected to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). While we usually dislike CVT automatics in luxury vehicles due to their elastic-like power delivery when accelerating quickly, the one in the QX60 works pretty well. Altogether, this powertrain is quiet and smooth, lending itself well to its luxury people-mover mission.
The QX60 does have a few downsides. The main one is that it doesn't handle as well or impart as much emotional satisfaction as some rival SUVs such as the Acura MDX, BMW X5 and Volvo XC90. But if you're OK with that, the Infiniti QX60 should work out well.
2019 INFINITI QX60 models
The 2019 Infiniti QX60 is available in two trims and with front-wheel or all-wheel drive. The Pure is the base model, and it comes with enough luxury equipment to make buyers stepping up to the QX60 happy. Buyers looking for more features will opt for the Luxe trim. Not only does it feature more equipment, but it is needed to add a variety of driver assist, luxury and entertainment options to tailor the QX60 to suit your sensibilities and budget.
The front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 (295 horsepower, 270 pound-feet of torque) paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). We're fans of the CVT automatic, which makes the most of the V6's power.
Standard features on the Pure include 18-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, LED foglights, heated side mirrors, a sunroof, a power liftgate, keyless entry and ignition, simulated leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable and heated front seats, a 60/40-split folding second row, a 50/50-split folding third row, an 8-inch central touchscreen display, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio, a CD player and a USB port. Three more USB ports are located in the back half of the cabin. Blind-spot monitoring and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking are also standard this year.
Luxe models add roof rails, rear bumper protector, driver memory settings, a heated steering wheel, a 13-speaker Bose audio system, and remote engine start.
When considering a QX60, the bulk of the decision-making comes down to option packages. All of them are only available on the Luxe trim. They include Essential, Theater, ProAssist, Sensory, ProActive, Limited, and a 20-inch wheel and tire package.
The Essential package includes navigation, satellite radio, leather seating, illuminated kick panels, a 360-degree parking camera, automatic wipers and rear parking sensors. You must have this package in order to get any of the other packages.
For watching in-car videos, the Theater package adds a rear-seat entertainment system with two 8-inch displays and a 110-volt household power outlet.
Additional advanced driver aids can be added with the ProAssist package. It includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, blind-spot intervention, front and rear parking sensors, backup collision mitigation, automatic high-beam assist, auto-dimming side mirrors and Eco Pedal, which allows the pedal to push back against the driver if it detects unnecessary fuel use.
To increase luxury amenities, the Sensory package includes 20-inch wheels, roof rack crossbars, hands-free liftgate operation, an additional moonroof over the second- and third-row seats, unique quilted seats for the front- and second-row seats, ventilated front seats and heated second-row seats, maple interior accents, a 15-speaker Bose surround-sound system, and an air purification and scent system for the climate control system.
ProActive adds the driver assist functions from the ProAssist package to the Sensory package.
A Limited package includes dark chrome trim on the grille, dark paint on the roof rails and crossbars, a unique rear fascia with gloss black paint, Limited-specific 20-inch wheels, stone-colored leather seating surfaces with a quilted stitching pattern, contrast stitching throughout, dark silver wood accents, and a black headliner.
Twenty-inch wheels and tires and an in-car Wi-Fi package are available in conjunction with the Essential package.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.1 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|6.5
Driving6.5
Acceleration8.0
Braking8.0
Steering6.0
Handling6.0
Drivability7.5
Off-road5.0
Comfort8.5
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort7.5
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control10.0
Interior7.5
Ease of use6.5
Getting in/getting out8.5
Driving position7.5
Roominess8.0
Visibility7.0
Quality8.0
Utility7.5
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space7.5
Child safety seat accommodation8.5
Towing6.0
Technology6.5
Smartphone integration6.0
Driver aids8.0
Voice control5.0
Sponsored cars related to the QX60
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 INFINITI QX60.
Trending topics in reviews
- value
- comfort
- spaciousness
- infotainment system
- handling & steering
- road noise
- safety
- dashboard
- driving experience
- interior
- sound system
- lights
- appearance
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- visibility
- technology
- warranty
- climate control
- maintenance & parts
- electrical system
- doors
Most helpful consumer reviews
It's a good and spacious car. I like it as a thing that carries me from point A to B comfortably. The problem is I own a smartphone. I want to listen to podcasts when I drive. And the audio keeps cutting off. (It has a non-navi system to those who are interested.) My dealership people were nice, so I went to them to investigate this Bluetooth problem. Here's what I learned. Infiniti does NOT support all the Bluetooth profiles and it does not support all the phones. Which is weird because Bluetooth is a standard and it's supposed to solve that problem. The solution that they recommended was to use a 3.5mm audio cable. Tough luck for me because the two phones that I own are Pixel 2 XL and iPhone 7 Plus. Neither have a headphone jack. So, the dealership recommended that I call the Infiniti Consumer Affairs. They troubleshoot me through a process which resulted in "you are using unsupported phones" for audio streaming? Okay, it's Nov 2018. One of my phones is a year old and the other two years. I like the car enough and I am already stuck in a lease, I might as well upgrade my phone, I thought. So, I asked the nice lady from the Infiniti Consumer Affairs, I am going to get a new phone. Please tell me which phone to get. I am open to switching carriers too. She was kind enough to go through the list for me. Let's start with Apple: iPhone XS (not supported), iPhone XS Max (not supported), iPhone XR (not supported), iPhone 8 (not supported), iPhone 8 Plus (not supported). Now, Google. None of the Pixel phones are supported. Next, Samsung. Note 9 (not supported), S9+ (not supported), S9 (not supported), S8+ (not supported), S8 (not supported). At that point, the poor lady from Infiniti Consumer Affairs gave up, rightly so and told me that I would get a call from the Infiniti Bluetooth division, which I haven't heard from yet! So, right now, I am driving around in a $46,000 "luxury" vehicle with technology from 2003. Again, it's a good car with a serious technology problem.
Make sure you drive the vehicle at night, because the surround camera view does NOT employ the use of the lighted entry features offered with luxury options. In other words, the side looking cameras can't see anything at night and are completely blind unless there is a significant external light source where you're parking. Vehicle entry is also "old school" even though the car illuminates nicely when you approach, you're still required to press a button to unlock doors, which is not the case in the lower model QX50 which automatically unlocks when you grab the handle. Also, the radio doesn't stay on when engine is turned off, unlike the lesser model QX50, it violently shuts everything off, and there is no way for you to go directly from running to Accessory mode. Infiniti advertises the Sensory package supports Dolby Digital 5.1 ("decoding"), but the stereo manufacturer (Bose) confirmed that this is false and an oversight by marketing, for that feature was removed back in 2017 in favor of a more "entire cabin friendly" surround solution. There are features that allow you to select a "driver centric" auditory configuration, but this falls way short of true surround as one might experience from the Bose Panaray system in other vehicles. Finally, make sure the dealer demonstrates everything in your potential purchase as there are audio and video AUX features that may, or may not work as advertised.
We have now had our 2019 white Infiniti QX60 for six months and have driven it through deep snow in the Sierras for two weeks as well as been on dirt roads in the desert. AWD is fabulous...I tried but could not break the wheels loose in snow. The AWD is intuitive and works. I also researched Audi Q7, MB, Porsche SUVs too, and the QX 60 plush seats, great NAV, ease of controls, and driver assist is every bit as good as any manufacturer...but at $10k less! We have had it loaded with skis, luggage, beer, food, and our dog and it still got 26 MPG on a freeway trip. This SUV ride is just as luxurious as my neighbors $90K Range Rover, on and off road. Not only that, I can get my ten foot surfboard inside the car with the nose on the dash. Hilarious, right? The audio system is the best we’ve ever owned, transmission is outstanding and this QX60 has no problem passing cars at 90 mph. It feels like going 50! On top of all of the great features...Infiniti offers 4 yr 60K miles...the best of any company, too. Lastly our last car was a 2016 Acura MDX and this Infiniti QX60 is better in multiple ways even though the Acura was great. Lastly, I think Edmunds is a great resource, but with caveats. Consumer Reports is the same. They rate cars by multiple factors...but don’t always address depreciation...which is a big factor. Here is an example: Audi Q7, Porsche Cayenne, MB SUV all depreciate between $10K and $15 k in the first year alone. In 2018 my friend bought a 2017 Audi Q7 with 20K miles on it for $53K. That car sold new for $68k. That is a big hit on the original owner if one does the math. And Range Rover? Are you kidding? That $85K SUV can lose $35 k in two years in depreciation.
I think this is one of the best 3 rows SUV available today in terms of price/value, performance, comfort, style, safety, and technology. Maybe It doesn’t score any A+ in every Category but pretty much get an solid A- or B+ on each so it’s a very well around vehicle. Never a fan of any of the CVTs but at least I don’t hate it on the QX60. Yes, the suspension is a bit too soft but no one would take a 3 rows suv for any spirit driving. And the value here is just unbeatable. Q7 and xc90 are better cars but cost $15-20k more similarly equipped.
Features & Specs
|LUXE 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$48,150
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6400 rpm
|LUXE 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$46,150
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6400 rpm
|LUXE w/Prod. End 9/18 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$47,600
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6400 rpm
|LUXE w/Prod. End 9/18 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$45,800
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite QX60 safety features:
- Active Trace Control
- Attempts to maintain your desired path through a corner by selectively applying individual brakes.
- Distance Control Assist
- Pushes the accelerator pedal up or applies the brakes to maintain a desired following distance. But it's not an automated collision avoidance system.
- Backup Collision Intervention
- Sounds a warning and applies the brakes if it detects an oncoming vehicle while reversing.
Infiniti QX60 vs. the competition
Infiniti QX60 vs. Acura MDX
The QX60 has a roomier cabin while the MDX offers sportier handling and performance. Both are comfortable enough for long-distance driving. Technology-wise, the QX60's bundled packages may seem more expensive, but the Infiniti's lower starting price gives it an edge when compared option for option. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Acura MDX.
Infiniti QX60 vs. Audi Q7
There's no doubt the Q7 features excellent handling, but some passengers may prefer the QX60's softer ride and richer cabin design. Both are available with advanced driver assist and in-car entertainment options. When it comes to price, the QX60 has a clear advantage, even when the Q7 is in its base four-cylinder engine form.
Infiniti QX60 vs. Nissan Pathfinder
The QX60 and the Pathfinder share the same bones. In general, the Pathfinder is less expensive but is respectably equipped. You can also get almost all of the QX60's features on the Pathfinder, including the rear-seat entertainment system and a 13-speaker Bose audio system. The QX60, though, will be quieter and smoother on the highway.
FAQ
Is the INFINITI QX60 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 INFINITI QX60?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 INFINITI QX60:
- No major changes but has some revised trim level names
- Part of the first QX60 generation introduced in 2014
Is the INFINITI QX60 reliable?
Is the 2019 INFINITI QX60 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 INFINITI QX60?
The least-expensive 2019 INFINITI QX60 is the 2019 INFINITI QX60 PURE w/Prod. End 9/18 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $44,000.
Other versions include:
- LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $48,150
- LUXE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $46,150
- LUXE w/Prod. End 9/18 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $47,600
- LUXE w/Prod. End 9/18 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $45,800
- PURE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $44,350
- PURE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $46,350
- PURE w/Prod. End 9/18 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $45,800
- PURE w/Prod. End 9/18 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $44,000
What are the different models of INFINITI QX60?
More about the 2019 INFINITI QX60
Quiet, comfortable and with room for seven, the 2019 Infiniti QX60 will appeal to those seeking an SUV with a premium badge, luxury appointments and a price lower than those of most competitors.
A 3.5-liter V6 (295 horsepower, 270 pound-feet of torque) does the QX60's heavy lifting and comes paired with a smooth-operating continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and a choice of front- or all-wheel-drive configurations. The EPA rates the front-wheel-drive version of the QX60 at 22 mpg combined (20 city/27 highway). A hybrid model is available for those who want to maximize mpg.
Built on the same platform as the Nissan Pathfinder, the QX60 offers more safety and driver assistance features than its stablemate and provides elegant interior and exterior styling.
Infiniti cars typically balance premium features and materials with sporty performance. On the road, however, the QX60 clearly leans more toward comfort than sport. The ride is stable and controlled, but there's considerable body roll when trying to hustle it through a corner, for example. The steering, too, feels overly heavy and resistant, belying any real performance pretensions. But as a solid family hauler, suited to running errands or making road trips, the QX60 excels.
Inside, the QX60 surrounds passengers with upscale touches such as leather seats and wood accents, but a hard-plastic dashboard tends to detract from the overall luxury feel. Still, the interior offers many of the comfort and convenience features buyers expect in this class. The front seats offer generous head- and legroom, and those in the second row will find spacious accommodations as well, even if they may need to duck their heads when getting in and out. Third-row access is easier than in most seven-passenger SUVs thanks to a cleverly designed sliding and folding second row.
The QX60 comes in two trim levels, Pure and Luxe. Even the base model comes with heated leather seats, multizone climate control, a rearview camera, a power liftgate, Bluetooth and USB capability. Get the Luxe trim to add a variety of optional packages to pile on luxury, driver assistance and technology features. Whatever your preference, let Edmunds help you find the 2019 Infiniti QX60 that best meets your needs.
2019 INFINITI QX60 Overview
The 2019 INFINITI QX60 is offered in the following submodels: QX60 SUV. Available styles include LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), LUXE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), LUXE w/Prod. End 9/18 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), LUXE w/Prod. End 9/18 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), PURE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), PURE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), PURE w/Prod. End 9/18 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and PURE w/Prod. End 9/18 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT).
What do people think of the 2019 INFINITI QX60?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 INFINITI QX60 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 QX60 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 QX60.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 INFINITI QX60 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 QX60 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 INFINITI QX60?
Which 2019 INFINITI QX60s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 INFINITI QX60 for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2019 QX60s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $52,080 and mileage as low as 10 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 INFINITI QX60.
Can't find a new 2019 INFINITI QX60s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new INFINITI QX60 for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,927.
Find a new INFINITI for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,503.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 INFINITI QX60?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out INFINITI lease specials
Related 2019 INFINITI QX60 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus RX 350 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2016
- Used Dodge Challenger 2017
- Used BMW 3 Series 2016
- Used Mazda CX-9
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2017
- Used Toyota Prius 2018
- Used Jeep Renegade 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2007
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW M5 2020
- 2021 BMW M5 News
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 XC60
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- 2020 BMW 2 Series
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- INFINITI Q50 2020
- 2020 QX80
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- 2020 INFINITI Q60
- 2019 QX30
- 2019 Q70
- 2019 INFINITI QX50
- INFINITI Q60 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- Jeep Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Nissan Rogue
- Hyundai Santa Fe 2020
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020