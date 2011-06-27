Used 2015 Hyundai Tucson Consumer Reviews
Best Car I've owned since my 72 cutlass supreme!
This is a fun comfortable car that goes through anything a New England winter can throw at it. Looks great, drives great and gets better than rated gas mileage and I drive a car hard. The bluetooth phone interface sucks, but that is the only bad thing I can say. I've put over 35,000 miles on the car and it still drives and rides like a new car. The dealer can make all the difference. The one I bought the car at is great for service etc., but one that is closer to where I work, really stinks. I plan to keep this car for a long time, that is if I can get it away from my girlfriend! Update June 2018. Still love this car but be warned, do not put Hanook tires on it. They don’t make them to spec and it messes with the traction control computer. Replaced them with Generals and the car feels like new! I’ve had to do the front brakes but that is about it. Update Dec. 2018. Hyundai really does honor their warranty, even provided a free loaner car because they didn’t have the part in house. First time I’ve had to have warranty work done (54000) and the service was great. Update Jan 2020: now with 80k miles and not a single issue since the last warranty repair. Other then regular maintenance, I’ve not had to put a cent into this car. Still gets great mileage and handles very well. Everything is holding up very well. I plan to keep this car indefinitely!
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Piece of Crap
We have owned this car for 4 months and it's crapped out on us twice. Both times were electronic related. For some reason Hyundai can't get the electrical right on this thing. The first time anything happened was when we tried to go somewhere and the car wouldn't start. Nobody could start it, so we got it towed back to the dealership and finally someone fixed it. Two months later, the car started knocking. I went back to the dealership and they told us it had to do with the heating and air conditioning system on it. Now, I'm just trying for the lemon law, so I can get my money back and buy another car that hopefully works better. In short, I wouldn't recommend wasting your money, the dealership is selling it for cheap for a reason.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Three Year Review: So Far So Good
28-35mpg highway... 33-35mpg at 60 mph 28-31mpg at 75+mph. I regularly drive across the country and it is a good ride. I would like more flexibility with armrests but a pillow gets the job done when spending more than 12-15 hours at a time driving. No repairs needed but I will need better all-season tires if I spend time in the snow. Bluetooth and heated seats are great.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Not what was advertised
Make sure the dealer is reputable and will stand behind the car. I had to take it back to the dealer twice in the first week that owned it. A wire harness was not connected (the first time) the gas gage did not not work (the second trip). The dealer said "these things happen" I asked them where was the product control. They had no answer. The mpg is much lower than what Hyundai advertises. Of course their response is "it depends on how you drive". The cabin get very warm in the summer. All things considered I would not buy another Hyundai.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Chevy person...Hyundai was not my choice
Where to begin...I got the car in September of 2017 at the Hyundai dealership in Tyler, TX, but I live in Canyon Lake, TX (4.5hrs away), and I work in Boerne, TX (an hour away from home)! I had the engine seize and the closest Autonation was in Austin. They replaced the engine direct from the factory, but the engine was on a 6 WEEK NATIONAL BACK ORDER! (Needless to say, I wasn't convinced that I was the only person having issues) Southpoint Hyundai in Austin at least did the best they could to take care of us, and put us in a rental. This was in May 2018. When we got the call that my car was ready, it had been roughly 49 days. According to the paperwork, the cost of the engine replacement was approximately $10,650, and the rental cost for that length of time, was $1595! So for a vehicle that I've only had for 8 months, that the extended warranty paid to fix it, could've paid off the vehicle!! Now...I'm not even CLOSE to being done! About 2 days later, it was leaking oil, so back to Austin I went, since they're the ones that replaced the engine. With the distance that I had to go just to get there, I had them make sure not to call me unless they were SURE that it wasn't leaking anymore. WHILE IT WAS IN THEIR POSSESSION, the NEW engine started knocking, and they called me to say that they needed to order ANOTHER engine from the factory!! (Mind you this is now the THIRD engine total, that's been in this vehicle!) So, needless to say, I was put into another rental, all of which was covered by the extended warranty department. Not as long, but midway had to go back and switch into a loaner. About half a month or so later, they call me and say that my car is ready for pickup. It is now the end of September 2018. All seems to be fixed this time, and no issues that we were aware of...yet. So then in October 2018, we drive to Phoenix, AZ for our anniversary. We thought all was well until we were driving back. My husband was driving, the vehicle was in cruise control, we were going down I-10, the car makes a noise, and the rpm's rev up to 5500!! Of course, he taps the brake pedal to disengage the cruise. As soon as he barely puts his foot back on the accelerator, it revs back up to 5500 rpm again! So, we pull over, we're 300 miles from home, and of course in a dead cell service zone, about 60 miles outside of Ft. Stockton, TX. We finally get towed to the nearest town, Iraan, TX, some small town in the middle of nowhere! We stay the night, unplanned, and the next morning, we get towed to the nearest Hyundai dealership, in Odessa, TX, 90 miles from where we were stranded! Lithia Hyundai of Odessa was amazing. We were just trying to get home at this point, and they were able to get us into our second loaner within an hour! This was October 19, 2018. I received a call, and we made a weekend out of it, to drive the 6 hours to Odessa, to pick up my vehicle...again. They had replaced the transmission, because it was fried, and informed us that there's no way we could've known what the problem was, there is no dipstick, and no check engine light that came on. That was on January 5, 2019, that we picked up the vehicle. It is now January 10, 2019, (only 5 days after we just got it back) and my vehicle is back in the shop!!! When we returned from Odessa, we got the oil changed and an inspection (since they had it so long my tags were expired from October!) The service techs informed us that the skid plate was missing about 10 bolts/clips, and it was cracked, and just barely hanging on. It had been rubbing against my tire, and ripped almost the whole wheel well off. Not a big deal considering, but Odessa said to take it to the closest Hyundai dealership to us, (which is 30 mins away, in New Braunfels, TX) and they would pay to fix or repair it. Then! When they were doing the oil change, there was sludge in the engine and in the oil filter! From a brand new engine?! How?! So today, January 10, 2019, my husband takes it to the dealership in NB to get the skid plate issue looked at. Needless to say, that's the least of our concerns. There are multiple oil leaks, and a coolant leak! OMG I give up! So, they kept the vehicle so they can determine where it's coming from, so we can determine which of the other two dealerships that have worked on it, is at fault. We have called the Hyundai National Consumer Affairs person, and now we wait... :( I can't say that I've totally written off Hyundai, because the loaner that Odessa provided us, was a 2017 Santa Fe Sport Ultimate, and was loaded. The service manager at Odessa told us that for some reason, my make and model Tucson has had issues! Well yeah...I see that! So, I don't care if they put me in another Hyundai, I just don't want THIS ONE back! I don't trust it, it's unreliable to me now, and I'm anxious as to what will happen next, or where it will leave us stranded next! So, hopefully I'll be in something else soon!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Tucson
Related Used 2015 Hyundai Tucson info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2017
- Used Toyota Avalon 2018
- Used Toyota Camry 2005
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2010
- Used Ford Escape 2013
- Used Nissan Versa 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Spark
- Chevrolet Colorado 2020
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- 2020 Q50
- 2021 Kia Stinger News
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster