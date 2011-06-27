  1. Home
2011 Hyundai Tucson Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,933$6,944$8,402
Clean$4,693$6,595$7,958
Average$4,212$5,897$7,069
Rough$3,731$5,199$6,181
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,564$7,808$9,436
Clean$5,293$7,416$8,937
Average$4,751$6,631$7,939
Rough$4,209$5,847$6,942
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,383$7,624$9,248
Clean$5,121$7,241$8,760
Average$4,596$6,475$7,782
Rough$4,072$5,709$6,804
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Tucson GL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,931$5,437$6,530
Clean$3,739$5,164$6,184
Average$3,356$4,617$5,494
Rough$2,973$4,071$4,804
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,559$7,782$9,395
Clean$5,288$7,391$8,899
Average$4,746$6,610$7,906
Rough$4,204$5,828$6,912
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,984$7,065$8,573
Clean$4,741$6,710$8,119
Average$4,255$6,000$7,213
Rough$3,769$5,290$6,307
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,283$7,422$8,973
Clean$5,025$7,049$8,499
Average$4,510$6,303$7,550
Rough$3,996$5,558$6,602
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,195$7,365$8,938
Clean$4,941$6,995$8,466
Average$4,435$6,255$7,521
Rough$3,929$5,515$6,576
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,272$7,381$8,911
Clean$5,015$7,010$8,440
Average$4,501$6,268$7,498
Rough$3,987$5,527$6,556
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Tucson GL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,479$6,391$7,775
Clean$4,261$6,069$7,364
Average$3,824$5,427$6,542
Rough$3,388$4,785$5,720
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Hyundai Tucson on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,739 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,164 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Tucson is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,739 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,164 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Hyundai Tucson, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,739 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,164 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Hyundai Tucson. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Hyundai Tucson and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Hyundai Tucson ranges from $2,973 to $6,530, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Hyundai Tucson is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.