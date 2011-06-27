Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,933
|$6,944
|$8,402
|Clean
|$4,693
|$6,595
|$7,958
|Average
|$4,212
|$5,897
|$7,069
|Rough
|$3,731
|$5,199
|$6,181
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,564
|$7,808
|$9,436
|Clean
|$5,293
|$7,416
|$8,937
|Average
|$4,751
|$6,631
|$7,939
|Rough
|$4,209
|$5,847
|$6,942
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,383
|$7,624
|$9,248
|Clean
|$5,121
|$7,241
|$8,760
|Average
|$4,596
|$6,475
|$7,782
|Rough
|$4,072
|$5,709
|$6,804
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Tucson GL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,931
|$5,437
|$6,530
|Clean
|$3,739
|$5,164
|$6,184
|Average
|$3,356
|$4,617
|$5,494
|Rough
|$2,973
|$4,071
|$4,804
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,559
|$7,782
|$9,395
|Clean
|$5,288
|$7,391
|$8,899
|Average
|$4,746
|$6,610
|$7,906
|Rough
|$4,204
|$5,828
|$6,912
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,984
|$7,065
|$8,573
|Clean
|$4,741
|$6,710
|$8,119
|Average
|$4,255
|$6,000
|$7,213
|Rough
|$3,769
|$5,290
|$6,307
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,283
|$7,422
|$8,973
|Clean
|$5,025
|$7,049
|$8,499
|Average
|$4,510
|$6,303
|$7,550
|Rough
|$3,996
|$5,558
|$6,602
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,195
|$7,365
|$8,938
|Clean
|$4,941
|$6,995
|$8,466
|Average
|$4,435
|$6,255
|$7,521
|Rough
|$3,929
|$5,515
|$6,576
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,272
|$7,381
|$8,911
|Clean
|$5,015
|$7,010
|$8,440
|Average
|$4,501
|$6,268
|$7,498
|Rough
|$3,987
|$5,527
|$6,556
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Tucson GL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,479
|$6,391
|$7,775
|Clean
|$4,261
|$6,069
|$7,364
|Average
|$3,824
|$5,427
|$6,542
|Rough
|$3,388
|$4,785
|$5,720