Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,243
|$6,179
|$7,478
|Clean
|$4,014
|$5,835
|$7,041
|Average
|$3,555
|$5,147
|$6,166
|Rough
|$3,096
|$4,459
|$5,292
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,262
|$4,535
|$5,391
|Clean
|$3,086
|$4,282
|$5,076
|Average
|$2,733
|$3,777
|$4,445
|Rough
|$2,381
|$3,272
|$3,815
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,695
|$6,848
|$8,291
|Clean
|$4,441
|$6,467
|$7,806
|Average
|$3,934
|$5,704
|$6,837
|Rough
|$3,426
|$4,942
|$5,867
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,049
|$5,932
|$7,194
|Clean
|$3,830
|$5,601
|$6,773
|Average
|$3,392
|$4,941
|$5,932
|Rough
|$2,955
|$4,280
|$5,091
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,488
|$6,477
|$7,811
|Clean
|$4,245
|$6,117
|$7,355
|Average
|$3,760
|$5,395
|$6,441
|Rough
|$3,275
|$4,674
|$5,528
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,974
|$5,773
|$6,980
|Clean
|$3,760
|$5,452
|$6,571
|Average
|$3,330
|$4,809
|$5,755
|Rough
|$2,900
|$4,166
|$4,939
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,749
|$5,499
|$6,670
|Clean
|$3,547
|$5,192
|$6,280
|Average
|$3,142
|$4,580
|$5,500
|Rough
|$2,736
|$3,968
|$4,720
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,687
|$5,134
|$6,108
|Clean
|$3,487
|$4,848
|$5,751
|Average
|$3,089
|$4,277
|$5,036
|Rough
|$2,690
|$3,705
|$4,322
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,087
|$5,953
|$7,204
|Clean
|$3,866
|$5,622
|$6,783
|Average
|$3,425
|$4,959
|$5,940
|Rough
|$2,983
|$4,296
|$5,098