2010 Hyundai Tucson Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,243$6,179$7,478
Clean$4,014$5,835$7,041
Average$3,555$5,147$6,166
Rough$3,096$4,459$5,292
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,262$4,535$5,391
Clean$3,086$4,282$5,076
Average$2,733$3,777$4,445
Rough$2,381$3,272$3,815
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,695$6,848$8,291
Clean$4,441$6,467$7,806
Average$3,934$5,704$6,837
Rough$3,426$4,942$5,867
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,049$5,932$7,194
Clean$3,830$5,601$6,773
Average$3,392$4,941$5,932
Rough$2,955$4,280$5,091
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,488$6,477$7,811
Clean$4,245$6,117$7,355
Average$3,760$5,395$6,441
Rough$3,275$4,674$5,528
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,974$5,773$6,980
Clean$3,760$5,452$6,571
Average$3,330$4,809$5,755
Rough$2,900$4,166$4,939
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,749$5,499$6,670
Clean$3,547$5,192$6,280
Average$3,142$4,580$5,500
Rough$2,736$3,968$4,720
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,687$5,134$6,108
Clean$3,487$4,848$5,751
Average$3,089$4,277$5,036
Rough$2,690$3,705$4,322
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,087$5,953$7,204
Clean$3,866$5,622$6,783
Average$3,425$4,959$5,940
Rough$2,983$4,296$5,098
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Hyundai Tucson on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,086 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,282 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Tucson is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,086 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,282 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Hyundai Tucson, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,086 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,282 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Hyundai Tucson. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Hyundai Tucson and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Hyundai Tucson ranges from $2,381 to $5,391, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Hyundai Tucson is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.