Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson Consumer Reviews
A mixed bag
We've been driving this vehicle now for 9 months. My wife loves it (it is primarily her car) but I'm not so sure. What I like: An incredibly short turning radius. The look of the vehicle, both inside and out. All of the extras at a reasonable price (heated leather seats, bluetooth, etc). What I don't like: The ride is really rough, much rougher than my Nissan Maxima or even my beat up old pickup. You will feel every bump on the road. Most annoying: The gas mileage we've been getting isn't even close to the EPA rating. Low teens in town, low 20's on the highway. I don't drive like a maniac (anymore). If I pushed it hard I'd hate to think how bad the mpg would be...
If it were quieter it would be perfect.
Purchased 6 months ago and now have 5000 miles combined Hwy/City. The engine/trans combination of this vehicle makes it feel like a 6 cyl. Just a lot of fun to drive. Mileage has been 20 city/27 Hgwy which I can live with coming from an '04 Trailblazer. The only downside of the vehicle is the highway road noise on concrete. I had to put a 4" foam pad under the spare tire to absorb some of the noise and stuff polyfill into the rear wheel well covers. The tires are also part of the problem. An upgrade to the Michelin Primacy MVX4, which are rated far better for road noise would be an improvement.
Great...As Long As You Don't Drive
Hyundai really packs a lot of features for the price, unfortunately they are not packed very well. I get a new rattle every day I drive this car. The dash, door panels, tailgate among other places I have yet to locate. The dealer is unhelpful in fixing all the creaks. In addition, the ride is very, very, firm. On the plus side, I find the seats comfortable and their is plenty of space for our three person family. I bought the Tucson to replace a 2001 VW Passat and sorely miss that car.
Misrepresentation of gas mileage
I get an average of 18.6 mpg. When I brought it back to the dealer they drove it 60 miles under ideal conditions and the best they could get was 23 mpg Cruise control on the hwy. They then told me that's what I should expect even though the sticker advertises 24 city and 31 hwy.
Great value for price.
This is the second Hyundai that I have had. My first was a Sonata, which was a fantastic car that gave me no problems. Like in all vehicles, keep on top of the regular maintenance and it should work just fine for you. I thoroughly enjoy the Tucson. It comes standard with Bluetooth so you can listen to your music off your phone/device and make and receive calls without being distracted since the controls are on the steering wheel. I was able to haul 20 cases(128 boxes) of strawberries recently in one trip, which was surprising. It handles like I would expect a SUV in it’s class to handle. Plenty of room for two car seats in the back for the kids, or adults. Get’s decent MPG for a SUV, but I am mostly a highway driver, so I usually get the top MPG when I drive. Comfortable seats hug you. Interior is very nicely laid out. I expect this car to last a very long time, as my other Hyundai did.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Tucson
Related Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class News
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- 2021 Kia Sportage News
- 2019 MKZ
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 500
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster