Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Tiburon GS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,276
|$3,456
|$4,134
|Clean
|$2,064
|$3,138
|$3,744
|Average
|$1,641
|$2,501
|$2,965
|Rough
|$1,217
|$1,864
|$2,186
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Tiburon GT Limited 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,809
|$4,215
|$5,023
|Clean
|$2,547
|$3,826
|$4,550
|Average
|$2,024
|$3,050
|$3,603
|Rough
|$1,501
|$2,273
|$2,656
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Tiburon SE 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,700
|$4,051
|$4,828
|Clean
|$2,449
|$3,678
|$4,373
|Average
|$1,946
|$2,931
|$3,463
|Rough
|$1,443
|$2,185
|$2,553
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Tiburon GT Limited 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,006
|$2,911
|$3,432
|Clean
|$1,819
|$2,643
|$3,109
|Average
|$1,446
|$2,106
|$2,462
|Rough
|$1,072
|$1,570
|$1,815
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Tiburon GT 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,649
|$4,531
|$5,600
|Clean
|$2,402
|$4,113
|$5,072
|Average
|$1,909
|$3,278
|$4,017
|Rough
|$1,416
|$2,444
|$2,961
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Tiburon GS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,145
|$3,280
|$3,932
|Clean
|$1,946
|$2,978
|$3,562
|Average
|$1,546
|$2,374
|$2,821
|Rough
|$1,147
|$1,769
|$2,079
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Tiburon GT 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,846
|$2,616
|$3,062
|Clean
|$1,674
|$2,375
|$2,773
|Average
|$1,331
|$1,893
|$2,196
|Rough
|$987
|$1,411
|$1,619