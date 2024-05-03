Skip to main content

CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: Do A Trio of New Vehicles "Electrify" The Market?

Listen to what it's like to drives the new Hyundai IONIC 5 N, Tesla Model 3 Performance and the 2025 Toyota Camry

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N photo by Ryan Greger
  • written by
    Executive Director, Written Content
    Jodi Tourkow has worked in content creation and operations since 1998. She has written thousands of lifestyle articles, including car-related content, over the course of her career. Jodi is executive director of written content at Edmunds and has also contributed to the launch of and strategy for multiple consumer-focused brands, including LIVESTRONG.com and Who What Wear. When she’s not ensuring that Edmunds shoppers get the right car content to help them make the best purchasing decision, Jodi is competing in fitness and weightlifting competitions.
  • Edmunds Editor in Chief Alistair Weaver shares his thoughts on driving the new Hyundai IONIQ 5 N
  • Alistair and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria discuss the Tesla Model 3 Performance and the all-hybrid 2025 Toyota Camry

This week's episode dives into a trio of new vehicles to hit the market. Listen as the guys discuss the scintillating performance of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N, the much-anticipated performance version of the Tesla Model 3 and the now all-hybrid Toyota Camry.

Catch the entire podcast episode here. And for more podcasts visit our dedicated CarCast + Edmunds Podcast Hub.

12 for sale in your area
See All for Sale

ABOUT CARCAST
CarCast is a weekly automotive podcast hosted by Edmunds Editor In Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria. It’s the only show of its kind that explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket, to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.

Jodi Tourkowby

Jodi Tourkow has worked in content creation and operations since 1998. She has written thousands of lifestyle articles, including car-related content, over the course of her career. Jodi is executive director of written content at Edmunds and has also contributed to the launch of and strategy for multiple consumer-focused brands, including LIVESTRONG.com and Who What Wear. When she’s not ensuring that Edmunds shoppers get the right car content to help them make the best purchasing decision, Jodi is competing in fitness and weightlifting competitions.

Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Polestar 2 - Lease from $349/mo
Discover Now at Polestar.com 
2024 Hyundai Tucson
Learn more 

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model