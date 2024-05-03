- Edmunds Editor in Chief Alistair Weaver shares his thoughts on driving the new Hyundai IONIQ 5 N
- Alistair and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria discuss the Tesla Model 3 Performance and the all-hybrid 2025 Toyota Camry
CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: Do A Trio of New Vehicles "Electrify" The Market?
This week's episode dives into a trio of new vehicles to hit the market. Listen as the guys discuss the scintillating performance of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N, the much-anticipated performance version of the Tesla Model 3 and the now all-hybrid Toyota Camry.
Catch the entire podcast episode here. And for more podcasts visit our dedicated CarCast + Edmunds Podcast Hub.
ABOUT CARCAST
CarCast is a weekly automotive podcast hosted by Edmunds Editor In Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria. It’s the only show of its kind that explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket, to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.