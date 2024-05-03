- We put the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N though our full performance and range testing regimen.
- The results are impressive — this electric hot hatch is as quick as a Porsche 911 GT3.
- The Ioniq 5 N also crushes its EPA-estimated range, going 253 miles in our testing.
2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Tested: GT3 Quick and Still Beat Its EPA Range
Hyundai's big hot hatch is one of the most entertaining EVs we've ever driven
Goodness gracious, do we dig the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. It takes all the stellar attributes of the standard Ioniq 5 and adds a dollop of crazypants N performance, resulting in a car that isn't just fun to drive for an EV, it's a hoot and a half, full stop. The Ioniq 5 N is proof positive that our electric future is hardly going to be a bore.
We've driven the Ioniq 5 N abroad and lapped it around Laguna Seca closer to home. Now, it's time to put it on our test track and run the numbers, and see how this little hottie does on the infamous Edmunds EV Range Test. Does all that go-go greatness absolutely tank this EV's range?
As quick as a GT3
As a refresher, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N uses an 84-kWh battery pack and a pair of electric motors, sending 601 horsepower and 545 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels. Push the N Grin Boost button and that output shoots up to 641 hp and 568 lb-ft for brief bursts. That's a ton of shove for a compact crossover, though, you know, let's call a spade a spade: It might be closer to a Tucson SUV in terms of dimensions, but the Ioniq 5 N is a hot hatch, plain and simple.
On our acceleration straight, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N ripped off a 3.2-second 0-to-60-mph run, and that's without the 1-foot rollout other publications use in their testing. This makes the Ioniq 5 N as quick as a Chevy Corvette Z06 and a Porsche 911 GT3. That's especially impressive when you remember the Ioniq 5 N is a porky little thing, tipping the scales at 4,855 pounds.
Drive it like you mean it
This isn't just an Ioniq 5 with some stiffer springs; Hyundai really gave this car the full N treatment to turn its well-to-do EV into a proper sports car. The battery and motors have significantly better cooling so you can return strong performance lap after lap. The Pirelli tires are sticky but still allow for the right amount of slip — especially when you activate Drift mode.
Is the Ioniq 5 N perfect? No. You can still feel all the weight in the corners and you have to space out your actions when it's time to change directions. At the same time, though, this makes the Ioniq 5 N fun. It's not so buttoned-down that it won't deliver a bit of lift-off oversteer coming out of a hairpin turn. It feels like the sort of car that wants to be chucked into every corner with reckless abandon. Hit the curbing, pick up some gravel, who cares? There's rally car spirit inside this plucky EV, and the harder you drive it, the better it gets.
Ioniq 5 N crushes its range test
As you'd expect, the Ioniq 5 N isn't going to be as efficient as its not-so-rowdy counterpart, and indeed, the EPA-estimated driving range for this hot hatch is 221 miles. How'd it do on our real-world range test? 253 miles — that's a 14.5% improvement. Even better, our observed efficiency was 35.9 kWh per 100 miles, as opposed to the EPA-estimated 47 kWh per 100 miles. Good stuff, all around.
To put it in perspective, here's how that compares with the Kia EV6 GT — a car that's not nearly as sharp or energetic as the Ioniq 5 N but still packs a punch in its own right. Under the same testing regimen, the EV6 GT went 238 miles, which admittedly is a 15.5% improvement over its EPA-estimated 206 miles. The EV6 GT is slightly more efficient than the Ioniq 5 N, too, using 35.2 kWh per 100 miles.
Edmunds says
The Ioniq 5 N starts at $67,475 including destination, which makes it prohibitively expensive compared to traditional hot hatches like the Honda Civic Type R or Volkswagen Golf R. But line this thing up against more expensive sports cars like the BMW M2, Ford Mustang Dark Horse or Nissan Z Nismo and it'll totally hold its own. Seriously, what a car.
Photography by Ryan Greger