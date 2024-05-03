2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Tested: GT3 Quick and Still Beat Its EPA Range

Drive it like you mean it

This isn't just an Ioniq 5 with some stiffer springs; Hyundai really gave this car the full N treatment to turn its well-to-do EV into a proper sports car. The battery and motors have significantly better cooling so you can return strong performance lap after lap. The Pirelli tires are sticky but still allow for the right amount of slip — especially when you activate Drift mode.

Is the Ioniq 5 N perfect? No. You can still feel all the weight in the corners and you have to space out your actions when it's time to change directions. At the same time, though, this makes the Ioniq 5 N fun. It's not so buttoned-down that it won't deliver a bit of lift-off oversteer coming out of a hairpin turn. It feels like the sort of car that wants to be chucked into every corner with reckless abandon. Hit the curbing, pick up some gravel, who cares? There's rally car spirit inside this plucky EV, and the harder you drive it, the better it gets.