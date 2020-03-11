2021 Hyundai Palisade
What’s new
- Range-topping Calligraphy trim level added
- Restructured option packages
- Part of the first Palisade generation introduced for 2020
Pros & Cons
- Plenty of space for adults in all three rows
- Lots of standard and optional high-tech features
- Robust standard V6 offers good towing power
- Top trim level can be pricey
- Some familiar buttons and knobs from less expensive vehicles
- No optional engines offered
What is the Palisade?
The Hyundai Palisade is a midsize three-row SUV that last year replaced the Santa Fe XL as Hyundai's most spacious crossover. As with other Hyundais, the Palisade offers a lot for the money. It has far more room than its predecessor, with an accommodating third row and a large cargo area. The materials quality is also top-notch, which you wouldn't expect from one of the more affordable options in the segment. Adding to the value statement is the Palisade's trim lineup. Even the least expensive model is chock-full of useful features, while the top Limited version adds luxurious touches such as ventilated second-row seats.
The Palisade's faults, such as they are, are only in a few areas where it matches — rather than exceeds — class standards. The 3.8-liter V6 delivers good but unexceptional fuel economy and acceleration numbers. Though handling is a distant consideration for most in-market shoppers, the Hyundai Palisade doesn't feel as buttoned-down as a Honda Pilot or a Mazda CX-9. Value-oriented shoppers might also eye the mechanically similar Kia Telluride, which costs slightly less and has more distinctive styling.
Edmunds says
The Hyundai Palisade's competitive price tag, luxurious interior and vast set of features make for a nearly unbeatable combo.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Hyundai Palisade.
Trending topics in reviews
Sponsored cars related to the Palisade
Features & Specs
|Calligraphy 4dr SUV AWD
3.8L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$47,750
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|291 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SEL 4dr SUV AWD
3.8L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$36,875
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|291 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SE 4dr SUV AWD
3.8L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$34,225
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|291 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV AWD
3.8L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$46,825
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|291 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Palisade a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Hyundai Palisade?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Hyundai Palisade:
- Range-topping Calligraphy trim level added
- Restructured option packages
- Part of the first Palisade generation introduced for 2020
Is the Hyundai Palisade reliable?
Is the 2021 Hyundai Palisade a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Hyundai Palisade?
The least-expensive 2021 Hyundai Palisade is the 2021 Hyundai Palisade SE 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,525.
Other versions include:
- Calligraphy 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $47,750
- SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,875
- SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,225
- Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $46,825
- SE 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $32,525
- Limited 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $45,125
- SEL 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,175
What are the different models of Hyundai Palisade?
More about the 2021 Hyundai Palisade
2021 Hyundai Palisade Overview
The 2021 Hyundai Palisade is offered in the following submodels: Palisade SUV. Available styles include Calligraphy 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A), SE 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A), and SEL 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2021 Hyundai Palisade?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Hyundai Palisade and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Palisade.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Hyundai Palisade and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Palisade featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Hyundai Palisade?
2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)Available Inventory:
We are showing 14 2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Hyundai Palisade Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)Available Inventory:
We are showing 11 2021 Hyundai Palisade Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Hyundai Palisade SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)Available Inventory:
We are showing 14 2021 Hyundai Palisade SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Hyundai Palisade SEL 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A)Available Inventory:
We are showing 7 2021 Hyundai Palisade SEL 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Hyundai Palisade Limited 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A)Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2021 Hyundai Palisade Limited 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2021 Hyundai Palisades are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Hyundai Palisade for sale near. There are currently 199 new 2021 Palisades listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,330 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Hyundai Palisade. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,612 on a used or CPO 2021 Palisade available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Hyundai Palisades you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Hyundai Palisade for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $12,561.
Find a new Hyundai for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,876.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Hyundai Palisade?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Hyundai lease specials
Related 2021 Hyundai Palisade info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals