Estimated values
2017 Honda Ridgeline RT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,203$23,627$25,136
Clean$21,564$22,946$24,402
Average$20,286$21,583$22,934
Rough$19,008$20,221$21,466
Estimated values
2017 Honda Ridgeline Sport 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,177$26,212$27,318
Clean$24,453$25,456$26,521
Average$23,003$23,945$24,926
Rough$21,554$22,433$23,330
Estimated values
2017 Honda Ridgeline RTS 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,651$26,033$27,501
Clean$23,941$25,282$26,698
Average$22,522$23,781$25,092
Rough$21,104$22,280$23,486
Estimated values
2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL-T 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,726$29,104$30,572
Clean$26,928$28,265$29,679
Average$25,332$26,587$27,894
Rough$23,736$24,908$26,108
Estimated values
2017 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,206$33,406$34,691
Clean$31,279$32,443$33,678
Average$29,425$30,517$31,653
Rough$27,571$28,590$29,627
Estimated values
2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL-T 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,285$27,637$29,075
Clean$25,529$26,840$28,226
Average$24,016$25,246$26,529
Rough$22,503$23,653$24,831
Estimated values
2017 Honda Ridgeline RTS 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,505$24,911$26,401
Clean$22,828$24,192$25,631
Average$21,475$22,756$24,089
Rough$20,122$21,319$22,547
Estimated values
2017 Honda Ridgeline RT 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,413$23,584$24,829
Clean$21,768$22,904$24,104
Average$20,478$21,544$22,654
Rough$19,188$20,184$21,204
Estimated values
2017 Honda Ridgeline Sport 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,591$26,955$28,407
Clean$24,854$26,178$27,578
Average$23,381$24,624$25,919
Rough$21,908$23,069$24,260
Estimated values
2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,447$32,903$34,455
Clean$30,542$31,954$33,449
Average$28,732$30,057$31,437
Rough$26,922$28,159$29,425
Estimated values
2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,940$26,318$27,784
Clean$24,222$25,559$26,972
Average$22,786$24,042$25,350
Rough$21,351$22,524$23,727
Estimated values
2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,714$28,175$29,728
Clean$25,945$27,363$28,860
Average$24,407$25,738$27,124
Rough$22,870$24,113$25,388
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Honda Ridgeline on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Honda Ridgeline with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,564 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,946 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Honda Ridgeline ranges from $19,008 to $25,136, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
