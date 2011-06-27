Estimated values
2017 Honda Ridgeline RT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,203
|$23,627
|$25,136
|Clean
|$21,564
|$22,946
|$24,402
|Average
|$20,286
|$21,583
|$22,934
|Rough
|$19,008
|$20,221
|$21,466
Estimated values
2017 Honda Ridgeline Sport 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,177
|$26,212
|$27,318
|Clean
|$24,453
|$25,456
|$26,521
|Average
|$23,003
|$23,945
|$24,926
|Rough
|$21,554
|$22,433
|$23,330
Estimated values
2017 Honda Ridgeline RTS 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,651
|$26,033
|$27,501
|Clean
|$23,941
|$25,282
|$26,698
|Average
|$22,522
|$23,781
|$25,092
|Rough
|$21,104
|$22,280
|$23,486
Estimated values
2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL-T 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,726
|$29,104
|$30,572
|Clean
|$26,928
|$28,265
|$29,679
|Average
|$25,332
|$26,587
|$27,894
|Rough
|$23,736
|$24,908
|$26,108
Estimated values
2017 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,206
|$33,406
|$34,691
|Clean
|$31,279
|$32,443
|$33,678
|Average
|$29,425
|$30,517
|$31,653
|Rough
|$27,571
|$28,590
|$29,627
Estimated values
2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL-T 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,285
|$27,637
|$29,075
|Clean
|$25,529
|$26,840
|$28,226
|Average
|$24,016
|$25,246
|$26,529
|Rough
|$22,503
|$23,653
|$24,831
Estimated values
2017 Honda Ridgeline RTS 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,505
|$24,911
|$26,401
|Clean
|$22,828
|$24,192
|$25,631
|Average
|$21,475
|$22,756
|$24,089
|Rough
|$20,122
|$21,319
|$22,547
Estimated values
2017 Honda Ridgeline RT 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,413
|$23,584
|$24,829
|Clean
|$21,768
|$22,904
|$24,104
|Average
|$20,478
|$21,544
|$22,654
|Rough
|$19,188
|$20,184
|$21,204
Estimated values
2017 Honda Ridgeline Sport 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,591
|$26,955
|$28,407
|Clean
|$24,854
|$26,178
|$27,578
|Average
|$23,381
|$24,624
|$25,919
|Rough
|$21,908
|$23,069
|$24,260
Estimated values
2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,447
|$32,903
|$34,455
|Clean
|$30,542
|$31,954
|$33,449
|Average
|$28,732
|$30,057
|$31,437
|Rough
|$26,922
|$28,159
|$29,425
Estimated values
2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,940
|$26,318
|$27,784
|Clean
|$24,222
|$25,559
|$26,972
|Average
|$22,786
|$24,042
|$25,350
|Rough
|$21,351
|$22,524
|$23,727
Estimated values
2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,714
|$28,175
|$29,728
|Clean
|$25,945
|$27,363
|$28,860
|Average
|$24,407
|$25,738
|$27,124
|Rough
|$22,870
|$24,113
|$25,388