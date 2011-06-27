Estimated values
2009 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,564
|$8,237
|$9,959
|Clean
|$5,322
|$7,876
|$9,478
|Average
|$4,840
|$7,154
|$8,515
|Rough
|$4,357
|$6,433
|$7,552
Estimated values
2009 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,309
|$7,859
|$9,502
|Clean
|$5,079
|$7,515
|$9,043
|Average
|$4,618
|$6,826
|$8,124
|Rough
|$4,158
|$6,138
|$7,206
Estimated values
2009 GMC Savana LS 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,368
|$8,519
|$9,934
|Clean
|$6,092
|$8,146
|$9,454
|Average
|$5,539
|$7,400
|$8,494
|Rough
|$4,987
|$6,653
|$7,534
Estimated values
2009 GMC Savana LS 1500 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,654
|$7,647
|$8,953
|Clean
|$5,409
|$7,312
|$8,521
|Average
|$4,918
|$6,642
|$7,655
|Rough
|$4,428
|$5,972
|$6,790
Estimated values
2009 GMC Savana LS 2500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,043
|$7,466
|$9,026
|Clean
|$4,824
|$7,139
|$8,589
|Average
|$4,387
|$6,484
|$7,717
|Rough
|$3,949
|$5,830
|$6,844